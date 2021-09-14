Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

DTC furniture brand Burrow recently launched a new rug collection featuring eight different options available in two sizes: 5 feet by 8 feet or 8 feet by 10 feet. The new rugs are made from 100-percent recycled polyester or pure, undyed wool— they’re all designed to be stain-resistant and durable, Burrow said. Each rug features different patterns and colors. The launch comes two years after Burrow released its first rug designs, and you can also grab the brand’s rug pad to go underneath each one.

The Desert Interval rug features earth tones and a segmented, asymmetrical design. It’s made from recycled polyester.

The Harvest Moon rug is designed with muted neutral colors and diamond shapes. It’s made from recycled polyester.

The Block Party rug is decorated with overlapping blocks and pops of yellow, and it’s made from recycled polyester.

The Scattered Showers rug is blue and has a spot pattern. It’s made from recycled polyester.

The North Country rug has a gray geometric pattern and it’s made from recycled polyester.

The Morning Edition rug features streaks of gray, white, beige and blue. It’s made from recycled polyester.

The Sheet Music rug’s neutral base boasts alternating blue and beige lines layered on top. It’s made from recycled polyester.

The Great Plains rug offers an overlapping rectangular pattern in gray and off-white tones. It’s made from natural, undyed wool.

Burrow is also updating a handful of its bestselling rugs. The brand is transitioning multiple designs to now be constructed from recycled polyester, including Night Swim, High Noon, Ridge, Empire, Prairie Modern and Cape House. Burrow also added two new size options for rugs: 3 feet by 5 feet and a runner that’s 2.5 feet by 9 feet.

