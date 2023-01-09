Every year, the biggest brands in tech make their way to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES. The annual Las Vegas trade show is one of the best places to learn about the latest and most cutting edge TVs, laptops, smart homes, gaming products, audio systems and more. The event was fully-digital in 2021 due to COVID concerns, and saw reduced attendance in 2022 for the same reason. But 2023 saw a return to form for the event, with major brands like Amazon, Google, Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, JBL and more showing off new products.

We’ve been keeping an eye on the entire conference, and rounded up some of the biggest and most interesting announcements from the event.

Television

Roku, one of the top streaming platforms for smart TVs, announced that it is releasing its own Roku-branded televisions. Previously, you could find Roku inside of other TV brands like TCL. Now, Roku will be launching its own brand, with Roku Select and Roku Plus TVs, alongside a Roku TV Wireless Soundbar. The TVs will range from 24 to 75 inches wide, and cost between $119 and $999, according to the brand.

TCL, a top smart TV brand, is rebranding and overhauling its TV lineup. Now, all of its smart TVs will fall into two groups: the higher-end Q-Series and the budget-friendly S-Series. It announced three Q-Series TVs and two S-Series TVs, ranging from simple HD screens to cutting-edge 4K TVs, according to the brand. All-in-all, this reorganization of products should make it easier to shop for a good TCL TV.

The Displace TV is a completely wireless TV that you can stick onto any wall surface via a built-in suction-based back. It's a 55-inch 4K TV that weighs less than 20 pounds and operates via four rechargeable batteries. The Displace TV is still only a prototype, so there are no details on release date or price, but you can learn more through their website.

LG revealed its new 97 inch nearly-wireless Signature OLED M3 TV. Instead of connecting anything to the TV, you connect all your gear to a wireless base station placed in the same room as the TV. That base station beams all your content to your TV, wirelessly, according to the brand and hands-on demos.

Smart Home

Ring, the Amazon-owned smart home brand known for video doorbells, announced the Car Cam, a 24/7 dashboard security camera for vehicles. It’s the brand’s first car product, and is expected to start shipping on February 15th, 2023, according to the brand.

GE Lighting, a Savant company, announced multiple new Cync ‘Dynamic Effects’ smart home products, including Hexagon Panels, Neon-Shape Lights, and additional smart bulbs. The brand also announced that its best-selling Indoor Smart Plug and A19 Full Color Direct Connect Smart Bulb will transition to Matter-compatible versions later this year.

Samsung’s new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub that doubles as a wireless charger for your small devices. It’s small and minimal compared to other smart home hubs, but can still control all your smart home devices. The SmartThings Station will be available in the US and South Korea in February, and is launching with Matter-compatibility, according to the brand.

Gaming

Sony announced Project Leonardo, a highly customizable controller designed with accessibility in mind. Similar to Microsoft’s Adaptive Controller for Xbox, Project Leonardo was developed in concert with accessibility experts, and features a highly modular design that allows users to fully-customize almost everything about the controller. Project Leonardo is “currently in development,” according to the brand.

NVIDIA announced its latest RTX 40-series of graphics cards will be shipping inside of gaming laptops starting February 8th. These super-powerful graphics cards will be a boon for gamers looking to get cutting-edge performance out of any computer, and were expected after the release of the desktop versions earlier this and last year.

Wearables

Evie showed off its upcoming smart ring, a medical-grade women’s wearable designed to help manage health through fitness and menstrual tracking features. It competes with other smart rings like the Oura Ring, but features an open design, wide sizing options and a rechargeable case similar to AirPods. The Evie Ring is set to launch sometime in 2023, according to the brand’s website.

Citizen Watch announced the second-generation of its CZ Smart smartwatch series, this time featuring unique wellness tech to help predict your energy levels. Built on research from NASA and IBM Watson, the CZ Smart YouQ application “helps the wearer understand and anticipate patterns of fatigue and alertness” and can help users “build better habits,” according to the brand.

L'Oréal showed off a prototype of its new Brow Magic augmented reality brow applicator. Users scan their face using L'Oréal’s Brow Magic app, select their desired brow details and use the Brow Magic printer to apply ink matching the app selection. The physical Brow Magic printer was developed with the help of Prinker, a temporary tattoo technology brand. You can learn more on L'Oréal’s website.

Cars

Sony and Honda revealed a prototype electric vehicle under the new brand: Afeela. The prototype reveal comes nearly a year after the two companies announced their plan to make electric vehicles together. The Afeela prototype is a sporty-looking four door sedan — you can see it roll on stage during Sony’s press conference. The interior software and entertainment experience is being led by Sony, while engineering and production is being led by Honda. Pre-orders start in 2025, with sales expected the same year.

Google is launching a new high-definition version of Google Maps specifically for cars as part of the Android Automotive operating system. This version of Google Maps will support assisted and autonomous driving modes, and show details like “lane markers, signs and road barriers,” according to the brand. Volvo’s EX90 and the upcoming Polestar 3 will be the first vehicles to use these new maps.

Computers

Acer announced the new Aspire S Series, an all-in-one desktop computer that could be a great Windows competitor to the all-in-one iMac.The Aspire S series features the latest Intel chips, a 1440p quad-HD display, an ergonomically adjustable display, plenty of ports and magnetically attachable accessories like a webcam and touchpad. The Aspire S will come in a 27 inch and 32 inch model, and is launching in North America sometime in Q1 of 2023, according to the brand.

Alienware is bringing the first 500Hz gaming monitor to market. The Alienware AW2524H is a 1080p gaming monitor built to be the fastest available, with an industry-first 500Hz refresh rate, fast HDMI 2.1 ports and all the latest NVIDIA tech for speed-seekers. It launches in North America sometime in Q1 of 2023, according to the brand.

