Wearing the right hiking shoes can make or break your outdoor excursion. Case in point: If you hit the trails in a heavy boot on a hot day, your feet are likely to get pretty sweaty and uncomfortable. Luckily, Columbia’s Strata Trail Low Hiking Shoes for men are currently 52 percent off on Amazon.

The lighter, sneaker-like hiking shoe can keep you comfortable while still providing stability and support on the trial. And right now, the price is down to just over $50.

Deal of the day

This hiking shoe has deep treads on the sole to give you traction on rocks, dirt and gravel. The soles are also highly cushioned to provide comfort on long hikes. The upper is made from durable suede and mesh and it has synthetic leather overalls for protection.

The shoes also have a gusseted tongue to keep debris out and a loop at the heel to help you pull the shoes on and off. Reviewers say the shoes are durable and have a roomy toe box for comfort. The shoes are currently 52 percent off and if you're an Amazon Prime member you can get them with fast, free shipping.

More deals on hiking and trail shoes

Why this sale is worth it

52% off

Lightweight

Great for warm weather

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.