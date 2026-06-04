When it comes to caring for oily skin — especially in the summer when sweating is dialed up many notches — a good balancing serum is a must. Cosrx’s The Niacinamide 15 Serum is one of my favorites and right now it’s less than $20 on Amazon.

The niacinamide serum also has a reputation for minimizing pore size, smoothing skin texture and improving skin tone. It’s no wonder more than 5,600 Amazon shoppers rated it a perfect five out of five. Keep reading to find out more about what else the serum can do, and why this deal is worth grabbing while it’s still available.

Deal of the Day

This serum from Cosrx is excellent for oily, acne-prone skin — the formula includes niacinamide to help reduce the look of pores, along with zinc to help prevent future breakouts. I used this serum daily for years as part of my morning routine, and I love how quickly it absorbed into my skin, and how well it helped control oil and greasiness (even in the sweaty summer months).

You can also use this serum to help reduce redness on your breakouts, making them less noticeable as they heal. Reviewers like that the formula helps to soften skin and smooth uneven texture, resulting in clearer skin overall. One shopper said that it has helped them address their “longstanding battle with hyperpigmentation.” They’ve seen a visible reduction in dark spots and overall skin discoloration. “My hyperpigmentation has gradually become less pronounced, revealing a more even skin tone that I’ve been striving to achieve for years,” they wrote.

Right now, you can stock up on the serum while it’s 20 percent off — your skin and wallet will feel good.

More Cosrx skin care on sale

Why this deal is worth it

Under $20

Summer must-have for oily skin

Smooths texture and softens skin

Fades dark spots

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has been covering beauty and deals and sales for more than two years, including weekly sales and the best beauty deals for Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and more. For this piece, I found Cosrx’s The Niacinamide 15 Serum on sale for 20 percent off.

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