Prefer to drink filtered water? Buying the bottled variety can get pricey. Instead, consider investing in a water filter pitcher that can be kept in your fridge. Currently, Amazon has Waterdrop’s Water Filter Pitcher on sale for 43 percent off, which brings the price down to $17. This is a particularly good investment to make as the weather warms and you’ll be longing for nice, cold glasses of water to keep you cool and hydrated.

Deal of the day

This water filter pitcher is certified by third party agencies to remove specialized materials like PFAS (chemicals used in oil, heat, and grease-resistant products), odors, iron, mercury, chlorine and more. The included filter lasts for approximately three months before you’ll need to change it out with a replacement (which are available on Amazon).

The actual pitcher is made from BPA-free plastic and holds up to 10 cups of water. The pitcher has more than 12,000 5-star reviews and, right now, it is on sale for 43 percent off, bringing the price down to $17.

Why this sale is worth it

43% off

More than 12,000 5-star ratings

Large capacity

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including beauty, home and tech. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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