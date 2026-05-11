Memorial Day called — it said you might want this grilling basket for 40% off

Memorial Day is just around the corner and, for many, it is the kickoff of grilling season. Throwing some burgers, chicken, vegetables and beyond on the grill is a great way to spend time with friends and family while enjoying a delicious feast. One thing that can help you make the outdoor cooking process easier is having the right accessories — like this grilling basket from Weber. It makes cooking smaller pieces of meat, shellfish and vegetables on the grill much easier and right now it is 40 percent off.

Deal of the day

This grilling basket from Weber is made from stainless steel for durability. It can be placed directly on the grill and has perforations in it so the flames can heat the food inside. The basket is ideal for vegetables, shellfish and smaller pieces of meat. Reviewers note that cooks food evenly and like that the slots aren’t large enough for food to slip through.

To prevent food from sticking, it’s a good idea to oil the inside of the basket before placing your items in it. Once you’re done cooking everything, you can place it in the dishwasher to clean it. Currently, Weber’s Deluxe Grilling Basket is 40 percent off, bringing the price to $19.

Why this sale is worth it

40% off

More than 6,500 5-star ratings

Great for grilling vegetables

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including beauty, home and tech. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.