Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Want to enjoy your smart TV on the back patio? Roku and TV manufacturer Element have teamed up to release the Element 55-Inch 4K UHD Partial Sun Outdoor Roku TV, available exclusively at Walmart. This model is the first Roku TV meant for outdoor viewing, with a tempered glass screen sporting anti-glare coating and an IP55 rating for dust- and water-resistance.

The Element 55-Inch 4K UHD Partial Sun Outdoor Roku TV is the first Roku TV made for outdoor viewing. Element Electronics

In addition to anti-glare coating on tempered glass that’s four times stronger than normal glass, according to Element, this 55-inch outdoor TV is designed to work in temperatures as cold as -4 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The aforementioned IP55 rating translates into protection from dust, water, snow, dirt and humidity — so, the elements, according to Element.

The TV boasts a screen brightness of 700 nits, more than doubling the brightness of the brand’s standard indoor TVs, Element says. With the Roku TV platform built in, you can access your favorite streaming services as well as other paid (and free) channels. And the new TV comes with 4K HD resolution, HDR10 and built-in speakers — it's compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, of course.

If you’re interested in bringing your TV outside but the new outdoor Roku TV doesn’t sound up your alley, we also spoke to experts who recommended five outdoor projectors and projector screens to enhance your at-home movie nights.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.