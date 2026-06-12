Glossier is giving you the chance to stock up on all your beauty favorites during the annual Friends of Glossier sale, which runs from June 12 through June 17, in store and online. During the sale, you can save 20% on products, and 25% on orders of $100 or more, subscriptions and sets with the code FRIENDS OF GLOSSIER.

As a beauty editor and longtime Glossier girl, I’ve used my expertise to round up the best products to shop from the sale — keep reading to check out my picks.

I’m constantly rotating through scents from Glossier’s You line, however the classic version is always a tried-and-true favorite. It includes warm notes of pink pepper, iris and ambrox, and is formulated to interact with your body’s natural pheromones, so that the scent smells unique to each person. You can also shop deals on other fragrances from the brand, including Doux, Rêve and Fleur.

This lip balm includes hydrating ingredients like castor seed oil and lanolin to keep your lips soft and moisturized, along with beeswax to avoid any sticky residue. Reviewers with sensitive skin also praise this balm’s gentle, non-irritating formula. The balm has a sheer, buildable tint, and is available in 12 shades, including a clear option. NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez loves the refreshing feel and sheerness of the mint flavor.

This is what NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans uses almost exclusively as blush in the summer because of its “lightweight feel and high color payoff.” These creamy cheek colors are available in both blush and bronzer shades, and have a sheer finish that makes it easy to blend into and layer over your makeup. The formula contains collagen for a hydrated, dewy finish, according to the brand, and has a silky, cream texture that Evans says never clogs her pores.

More Glossier deals to shop now

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has been covering beauty deals and sales for more than two years, including weekly sales and the best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more. I’ve also covered major sales at Sephora, Ulta, and other major beauty retailers. For this piece, I found the best deals from the Friends of Glossier sale and considered products I use, as well as products recommended by NBC Select staff.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.