Beauty mavens, rise: Sephora’s spring Savings Event is coming soon. The sale starts on April 10 and includes sitewide savings on products across skin care, makeup and hair care, including deals on popular brands like Sol de Janeiro, Farmacy and Eadem. Same as previous years, when you shop and how much you can save will depend on your Beauty Insider tier status.

Below, I break down everything you need to know about the sale, including when you can shop, how much you can save and what exactly a Beauty Insider is.

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Who can shop the Sephora Savings Event?

Every member of Sephora’s Beauty Insider free-to-join loyalty program can access the sale, but not all at the same time. Beauty Insider memberships are divided into three tiers (Insider, VIB and Rouge) based on how much you spend at the retailer:

Rouge: Members who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora

Members who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora VIB: Members who spend $350 a year at Sephora

Members who spend $350 a year at Sephora Insider: Members have no minimum spending requirement — as long as you sign up, you’re considered a part of the Beauty Insider program

When is the Sephora Savings Event?

The Sephora Savings Event begins on Friday, April 10 and will run until Monday, April 20. Although the sale kicks off on April 10, only certain Beauty Insiders can start saving right away. Sephora grants access to the sale in phases depending on your Beauty Insider membership tier:

Rouge: Access from April 10 through April 20

Rouge members can also bring a friend to shop the sale with them to receive an early 20% discount as well (one-time use only)

VIB: Access from April 14 through April 20

Access from April 14 through April 20 Insider: Access from April 14 through April 20

How much can you save during the Sephora Savings Event?

Although there will be deals across all beauty categories, including skin care and hair care, the amount you save will depend on your Sephora Beauty Insider tier:

Rouge: Members will save 20% off sitewide during the sale

Members will save 20% off sitewide during the sale VIB: Members will save 15% off sitewide during the sale

Members will save 15% off sitewide during the sale Insider: Members will save 10% off sitewide during the sale

Members will save 10% off sitewide during the sale All: Regardless of your membership status, you can save 30% off Sephora Collection products from April 10 through April 20.

There are also limitations to some of the discounts. For example, you can only buy two Dyson products, three Shark Beauty products and three products from The Ordinary and Nutrafol per transaction. You also can’t combine any other offers in conjunction with the ongoing sale.

What benefits do you get from being a Beauty Insider?

Membership to the Sephora Beauty Insider program is free and with it, you access exclusive perks that you can redeem both in-store and online through Sephora’s website and app. All members earn one point for every $1 spent. The higher the membership tier, the more benefits you access.

Regardless of your tier, you can receive free shipping, Beauty Insider Cash (once you’ve earned 500 points you can redeem them for $10 off a qualifying purchase), a free birthday gift, 5% off subscriptions, access to the Rewards Bazaar to redeem points for samples, and point multiplier events (where you can receive 2x, 3x or 4x points on what you buy during certain time periods).

In addition, VIB and Rouge members can receive exclusive gifts and have more birthday gift options to choose from (they get six, while Insiders only have five). Once Rouge members acquire 2,500 points, they can redeem them for $100 off a qualifying purchase. They also get access to products before anyone else.

Our favorite beauty products at Sephora

Below are some of our favorite Sephora products that we’ll be shopping during the sale.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio has been a Tower 28 fan for years and says this viral hypochlorous acid spray is great for calming the redness in her sensitive, post-workout skin. The spray, which has protective, antibacterial properties, is also a handy, on-the-go product to refresh your skin throughout the day. On my last vacation, I especially loved using it during long days at the beach and to remove any bacteria before sunscreen re-applications.

The exfoliating lip balm has lactic acid and hibiscus enzymes to remove the dead skin on your lips, according to the brand. It’s gentle and has hydrating emollients to keep your lips moisturized during wear. Both myself and NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi have the balm in different colors (mine is Guava Fresca, hers is Bissap Glaze) and we love the high color payoff of the tinted shades.

Anyone who’s heard me talk about fragrances in the past few years has heard me mention this scent from Glossier. It’s the perfect everyday fragrance: It’s light, sweet and warm with notes of pink pepper and iris, and it lasts on my skin all day. The formula is also designed to adapt to your natural pheromones, so the scent will smell slightly different on each person. Over the years I’ve also tried (and loved) other versions of this fragrance, including Glossier You Doux and Glossier You Reve.

This cleansing balm is great for sensitive skin: It’s fragrance-free and has sunflower oil and papaya extract to help easily remove makeup and bacteria, according to the brand. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin especially likes using it on broadcast days where she has to wear heavy makeup, and says it leaves her skin soft and hydrated.

NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez gets dermatitis flare ups that make him very careful with exfoliants, and he likes this gentle option from Paula’s Choice. You can use it multiple times daily without causing irritation, plus it has green tea to soothe your skin while it exfoliates.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering skin care, hair care and body care for over two years. I frequently report on beauty deals during big sale events like Amazon Prime Day, along with weekly reporting on sales and deals from our favorite brands and retailers, including Sephora.

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