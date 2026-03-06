Calling all beauty lovers: It’s officially Ulta sale season. From now through March 26, you can shop daily beauty deals up to 50% off during the 21 Days of Beauty Event, including editor-favorite brands like Medicube, Goop and Amika, plus free shipping for Diamond and Platinum Ulta Beauty Rewards members.

Below, I gathered some of the best deals to shop during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale based on our past coverage and personal favorites from our NBC Select shopping experts.

The best Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale deals

Best March 6 deals

This gel cleanser helps to remove dirt, oil and other impurities without stripping your skin of its natural oils, according to the brand. It has antioxidant-rich undaria seaweed, plus bentonite and lactic acid to gently exfoliate. The cleanser has a citrus scent, according to the brand.

Solawave’s skin care device has four treatment modes: red light therapy, galvanic current (which helps your skin to better absorb products), therapeutic warmth and facial massage. The treatments help to reduce the look of fine lines and dark circles, along with boosting your skin’s overall radiance. The wad can rotate up to 180 degrees, and includes a charging cable and travel case.

More March 6 deals at Ulta

Best March 7 deals

These viral pore pads combine lactic and salicylic acid to reduce sebum and oil while unclogging and reducing the look of pores, according to the brand. The pads, which work well for all skin types, are dual-sided: one side is textured to help with exfoliation, while the other is silky and smooth, to give your skin a final polish, according to the brand.

This moisturizer is formulated with peptides and amino acids to help firm skin, along with hyaluronic acid to repair and maintain your skin barrier, according to the brand. It has a gentle formula that’s safe for all skin types, and you can use it twice daily.

More March 7 deals at Ulta

Best March 8 deals

This eye cream has vitamin C to brighten the skin under your eyes and reduce texture, plus caffeine and vitamin A to depuff and smooth the eye area. It also has glycerin for extra hydration.

This cream has vitamin E and squalane to help hydrate and protect your skin barrier, along with peptides and ginseng extract to help reduce dark circles and fine lines, according to the brand. You should use it right before applying SPF in the morning and as a last step at night.

More March 8 deals at Ulta

Best March 9 deals

You can use this cleanser to remove dirt while keeping your skin hydrated, according to the brand. It transitions from a creamy, soapy consistency to a lightweight foam, making it great for sensitive and dry skin.

This serum has calcium to firm skin and ceramides to add moisture, according to the brand. It helps treat fine lines and dullness, and it’s especially great for dry skin. For best results, the brand recommends applying the serum twice a day before moisturizer.

More March 9 deals at Ulta

The best Ulta weekly sales

During the 21-day sale, you can also shop exclusive weekly deals.

March 6-12:

