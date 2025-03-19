If you have even a passing interest in cameras, chances are you’ve seen the Fujifilm X100VI. For the past few years, the X100VI (and the previous X100V) has been the it camera: everyone wants one, but no one can get one. It’s easy to use, stylish and most importantly, very popular on TikTok. Demand is so high that retailer wait-lists are measured in months, not days.

I pre-ordered mine the day it was announced in February of 2024 — it took five months to arrive at my door. Having used the X100VI for over seven months, I understand the hype — it is a fantastic camera. But is it worth the wait?

SKIP AHEAD My experience with the Fujifilm X100VI | Who is the Fujifilm X100VI for? | Why trust NBC Select?

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What is the Fujifilm X100VI?

The Fujifilm X100VI is a compact camera with a retro design and modern guts — it may look like a vintage film camera, but it has high-tech features like AI-based subject detecting auto-focus and 6.2K video recording. It uses a fixed (non-removable), slightly wide-angle 35 millimeter (mm) lens that is small and compact on the camera. The lens and camera are flexible and versatile for taking pictures of everyday life, even in less-than-ideal lighting, in my experience.

It is the sixth and latest version of the Fujifilm X100 series camera, originally introduced in 2011. The previous X100V was extremely popular, and sold out at most retailers for years. The X100VI, despite Fujifilm doubling its production capacity, is similarly hard to find at most retailers — I received mine five months after pre-ordering it on the first day it became available.

Focal length: 35mm | Screen: tilting | Viewfinder: yes, digital and optical | Built-in Flash: yes | Weight: 1.12 lbs. (512g) | Aperture: f/2-16 | Shutter speed: 60 min. to 1/4000 sec. | ISO: 125-12,800 | Photo resolution: up to 7728x5152 | Battery life: up to 310 shots or 45 min. of video

My experience with the Fujifilm X100VI

The X100VI is more than just a small, stylish camera. (Though, to be fair, of all the camera’s I’ve used, it is the one that gets the most compliments from friends and strangers alike.) It takes stunning photos, and has powerful and versatile tools built-in that inspire me to be more creative, without having to lug around a bunch of extra camera gear or do a ton of photo editing at home.

What I like

Excellent image quality

The images from the X100VI are consistently excellent. Other cameras of a similar size simply cannot compete with the large image sensor, accurate auto-focus, rich colors and low-light performance. Buildings and landscapes maintain sharp lines and fine detail, even when you zoom into the photos later. Portraits are detailed and can have pleasing bokeh or out of focus backgrounds. Shadows and contrast are clear and defined. Looking at the images on my computer, I would guess they were taken with a much larger, “more professional” camera than the X100VI.

The Fujifilm X100VI can handle fine lines and shadow detail surprisingly well. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Beautiful and versatile Fujifilm Film Simulations

Fujifilm Film Simulations are photographic “looks” you can select before (and after) you shoot a photo or video. These film simulations are based off of real-world Fujifilm films — the brand started in the 1930s as a photo film manufacturer, and still produces film to this day.

As such, most film simulations feel robust and full of character, not gimmicky. I often used the simulation Velvia for shooting colorful nature, Acros for creating moody black and white scenes, and Provia or Reala Ace for anything spontaneous. Using these film simulations let me create a more specific look in each photo, and made me less inclined to do any photo editing after the fact.

The Velvia simulation makes colors much more saturated — the green pine needle and blue of the sky really pop here. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

It encourage creativity and experimentation

The X100VI has a lot of built-in tools — put together, they create a very flexible, unrestricted shooting experience.

For example, the camera has very effective in-body image stabilization (IBIS) — basically, the camera will eliminate slight hand movement to ensure more steady shots. That means I can take pictures in lower-light conditions, without flash, and still get pretty sharp results.

IBIS, paired with the camera’s built-in neutral-density filter (basically sunglasses for your lens), means you can get pretty creative with your photos. I took the following photo (my sixth attempt) by placing the camera on a bench, turning on the neutral-density filter and experimenting with a long exposure time (about 4 seconds).

Long exposure photography was easier with the Fujifilm X100VI than other compact cameras I’ve tried. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

No other small camera I’ve tested has made me feel as free as the X100VI. My creative vision is almost never limited by the camera, just my imagination.

Potential drawbacks to keep in mind

Beginner friendly, up to a point

The Fujifilm X100VI is beginner friendly to a certain extent. The camera itself has a vintage-inspired design with controls to match. You may find this control scheme easier or harder to use compared to more modern-focused cameras like the Fujifilm X-S20 ($1,299) or Sony a6700 ($1,399). Regardless, you can set all the settings and dials to the automatic mode (A), keep auto-focus wide and just point and shoot — you’ll still capture some fantastic images.

I shot this photo by narrowing the aperture and letting the camera handle the rest. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

But, like many modern cameras, the X100VI settings menu feels like an archaic labyrinth to anyone outside of a professional photographer. I have watched hours-long YouTube videos explaining each and every option in the Fujifilm settings menu. Most people I know who are interested in the X100VI are beginners — I don’t think they are interested in hours-long camera tutorials.

Lack of availability

I pre-ordered the X100VI the day it was announced in February of 2024. It took me five months to receive it. The camera is still out of stock at every online retailer charging its regular $1,599 sticker price, and you can find many folks online commiserating about how long they have been waiting to receive their order.

I understand that a huge part of the X100VI’s appeal is its compact size and stylish design. But you can make other, similarly stylish Fujifilm cameras like the Fujifilm X-T50 ($1,399) or Fujifilm X-T30 II ($899) nearly as compact by pairing them with a small Fujifilm pancake lens ($399) or TTArtisan pancake lens ($149).

The Fujifilm X-T50 in particular is arguably just as good as the X100VI, technically-speaking, but it is also widely available in most camera stores with little to no waiting period to ship an order. Pairing the X-T50 with a pancake lens costs around the same as the price of the X100VI too.

Who is the Fujifilm X100VI for?

The Fujifilm X100VI is arguably the best compact camera you can buy. It takes stunning photos, has advanced auto-focus, a built-in neutral density filter and enables creativity and expression with tools like Fujifilm Film Simulations. It’s fun to use, easy to carry anywhere, and stylish too.

It’s also the camera everyone wants. It’s nearly impossible to find in-stock at retail price, and if you do decide to purchase one, you’ll probably have to wait months to receive it. If you want a small camera that takes excellent photos tomorrow, you’re better off looking at a camera like the Fujifilm X-T50 and pairing it with a small lens. Even more direct competitors like the Leica D-Lux 8 ($1,595) and Ricoh GR IIIx ($1,049), while hard to find in stock, have fewer backorders than the X100VI.

But if patience is your virtue, the X100VI may be worth the wait — it was for me.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on point-and-shoot cameras, smartwatches, running shoes and more. I’ve been using the Fujifilm X100VI for over seven months. For this piece, I compared the experience of using the X100VI to other cameras I own and have tested over the past four years.

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