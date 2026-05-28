A laptop cooling pad can keep your laptop and your lap cool, especially if you are outside on a hot day or running demanding applications like video games. This cooling pad from Havit is $28 off right now, and is a top-rated choice from shoppers on Amazon. Find all the details on this deal below.

Deal of the day

I used a laptop cooling pad years ago to help keep my large gaming laptop cool, and I was surprised at how good of a job it also did in keeping my lap cool too.

This one has three fans in the center that light up and help keep your computer cool. You plug in a USB-A cable into the pad, then plug it into a power source (like your computer) to turn it on. More than 32,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating, with one calling it impressive. “It works like a charm. It’s a keeper,” they wrote.

The Havit pad is about 15-inches wide and 11-inches tall, and it’s height-adjustable, so it’s compatible with a variety of laptop sizes.

Why this deal is worth it

28% off, making it just about $25

Fits most 15 to 17-inch laptops

Can help keep your laptop and your lap cool

Has a 4.5-star average rating from over 44,000 customers on Amazon.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, the outdoors and deals. I’ve written stories on fitness trackers, walking shoes, cameras and more. I’ve used laptops for years, and have years of experience using a laptop cooling pad. I checked prices and price history across multiple retailers to find this Havit cooler deal.

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