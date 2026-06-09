Millions of people deal with breakouts, and it sometimes feels like there’s about a million products with the promise of clearing them up. Of course, finding what works best for your skin takes a lot of trial and error and, whether you struggle with painful cystic acne or get the occasional breakout, trying lots of different products can be scary (and sometimes makes the problem worse). That’s why we put hundreds of acne products to the test, including treatments that are made to specifically target pimples, and products that won’t make them worse.

Our NBC Select editors spent three months testing products across multiple categories, including acne cleansers, body washes, spot treatments and toners. That means closely analyzing countless ingredient lists, powering through redness and irritation, and keeping tabs on how our skin (and breakouts) reacted over time.

After gathering feedback from our 12 testers (including editors with acne-prone skin who made passionate recommendations), I compiled a list of the best 100 products we tried.

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100 best acne treatments and products

Best cleansers

My dermatologist recommended this lightweight foaming cleanser and, after years of struggling with hormonal cystic acne, it’s been the best thing to ever happen to my skin. Not only does it help manage and prevent future breakouts, it doesn’t dry out my skin like other face washes. In addition to being fragrance-free, the gentle formula (made with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide) doesn’t clog your pores or strip your skin barrier. — Marilyn La Jeunesse, freelance newsletter editor

I dread having to take off my makeup at the end of a day or after a night out, but this cleansing balm from Clinique has made the entire process much easier. It melts makeup away so easily that even trickier products, like tubing and waterproof mascara, are easy to take off. Another upside is that I don’t have to do much rubbing; after I swipe it across my face, I can go right in to rinse it off without having to knead or pull at my skin. The formula also includes safflower seed oil, which helps to dissolve oils and makeup while keeping your skin moisturized, according to the brand. — Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

This cleansing balm melts easily and can take off tricky-to-remove makeup products, according to Morris. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

For the Prequel Gleanser, a little goes a long way — the bottle lasts for months even with twice-daily uses, says Evans. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

As a former fulltime beauty editor, I’ve tried hundreds of cleansers; I think this might actually go into my top five. You don’t need to use a lot, so the bottle will last me a long time — even using it twice a day. It gets a nice lather in my hands and on my face, taking off makeup, oil, and everything else that made its way on my skin throughout the day. It also has a subtle smell, which is big for me since too much fragrance can make me nauseous. It’s not something I’d reach for when I need the type of deep pore cleanse that a mask or exfoliant gives me, but my acne-prone skin behaves when I’m using this cleanser — it’s officially on my repeat buy list. And that’s saying a lot. — Shalwah Evans, senior editor

Best moisturizers

We tested hundreds of skin care products, including moisturizers, to find the best ones for acne-prone skin. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

My dry, sensitive skin loves this moisturizer. It has one of the best textures I’ve ever used; it’s creamy and lightweight, so it instantly absorbs into my skin. I use it mostly at night when my skin needs the biggest boost of hydration, but it also layers well underneath my makeup and sunscreen. It’s definitely not as hydrating as a thicker, heavy-duty moisturizer, but it’s great for the warmer summer months when my skin isn’t at its driest. The summer is also when I deal with breakouts since I’m sweating, and this moisturizer didn’t cause breakouts or clog pores even after hours of walking and running outside. I don’t love the packaging, though: The tub is small compared to other moisturizers and I hate having to use my fingers to get the product out (I already lost the tiny spatula it comes with). — Mili Godio, editor

During the first few weeks that I used Tretinoin in 2020, my skin was so raw that almost every moisturizer I tried stung, caused redness and exacerbated dryness. I randomly picked up Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel Cream at Target. Not only was the cream gentle enough for my irritated skin, but it also had a slight cooling effect that was incredibly soothing. I think I went through a full jar in two weeks because I was applying it so many times a day, and it really was the key to restoring my skin barrier. Now six years later, this cream is still a core part of my skin care routine. It’s lightweight and absorbs into my face in seconds, so it’s ideal to wear under makeup and for hot summer days. My skin is used to Tretinoin at this point, so I haven’t had a flare up in a while, but if I did, I wouldn’t even panic — I’d just reach for my Neutrogena. — Zoe Malin, reporter

As someone with the trifecta of acne-prone, sensitive and dry combination skin, the Aestura Atobarrioer365 Cream has been a lifesaver. I bought this when my skin was going through an angry rebellion period after I tried one too many products and damaged my skin barrier. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting much because nothing had been working, but this cream lived up to its reviews and brought my skin back to feeling hydrated, calm and healthy. Now it’s my go-to moisturizer and has replaced my expensive Tatcha moisturizer since I get more product for a third of the price. — Julie Huang, senior social media and newsletter editor

Best serums

There’s a reason Differin Gel is highly recommended by dermatologists in several of our skin care articles. I first used it as a teenager in high school when I was dealing with hormonal acne all over my cheeks and forehead, and I’m not being dramatic when I say it saved my skin. My acne cleared up over the course of a few months, which helped prevent scarring and marks that might’ve been permanent had I not treated it early. Since I have sensitive skin and was constantly exposed to the sun in Florida, it took some adjusting when I first started using it. Over time, I noticed my pimples and cysts got flatter, my redness wasn’t as intense and my skin looked smoother overall. Don’t expect this to work right away, but stick with it: When it does, it’s magic. — Godio

Godio has used Differin gel since high school to clear up multiple types of acne. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

This is a classic from a brand that I’ve loved for years. This serum, specifically, is something I grab the week before my period — the time when my skin is the most reactive — to really clear my pores and exfoliate my skin. It’s never tacky or sticky, and I don’t have issues with it pilling after I add other skin care, an issue that I’ve experienced with other acne serums. I’ve also seen mild improvement of my post-acne hyperpigmentation from using this, and I’d like to believe that it’s part of the reason why my 40-something face is still relatively wrinkle-free.” — Evans

I test dozens of skin care products as part of the NBC Select team, so my skin has definitely been through a lot of experiments and routine switch ups. Whenever something stings, exfoliates a bit too much or causes redness, this Hanyul serum saves the day. The texture is so silky and my skin absorbs it like a refreshing glass of water. It makes my skin feel amazing, especially during the colder months. It’s a great addition to any kind of skin care routine because of its hydrating and soothing properties, which come from the red rice and collagen-rich seaweed in the formula (ingredients I don’t see very often). — Jem Alabi, editorial operations associate

Best toners and essences

I first used this product around 2018 after I got a facial at a local spa in New York City — one of the estheticians recommended it to me to help with exfoliating. I love that it’s in powder form because it allows you to customize the texture based on what’s comfortable for you. I simply mix the powder in my hand with a few drops of water and make a paste that I then distribute on my face, including my nose, where I get a lot of whiteheads and have prominent pores. It helps exfoliate my skin overall, which prevents pimples on my forehead. — Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

I have super visible pores, especially around my nose and T-zone, and this product has made a world of difference. My pores haven’t completely disappeared, but they’ve definitely become much less visible since I started using this about two years ago. I notice almost immediately that my skin looks brighter and glowy after applying it, and I love that it feels super light, which is great for my oily skin. Plus, the bottle is huge, and lasts me multiple months at a time, even with daily use. — Caitlin Cusack, associate social media editor

We tested toners with a variety of active ingredients, including salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and beta hydroxy acid. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

I am immediately skeptical of viral beauty products, and Medicube’s toner pads are no exception. What finally motivated me to give them a shot was looking in the mirror and seeing how much my swimming routine was impacting my skin; specifically, making its texture a little more bumpy and pimply than I’m used to — thanks a lot, chlorine! After using these once a day for a couple of weeks, I saw my skin start to slowly but surely revert back to its bright, unproblematic self. These are gentler than I expected, too. Salicylic acid products are normally too harsh for me, but these don’t burn or irritate during or after application. And you can’t beat the price, especially these days when everything is so expensive. — Nikki Brown, senior editor

Best spot treatments

The spot treatments we tested included popular brands like Mario Badescu, Neutrogena and La Roche-Posay, among others. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

La Roche-Posays’s spot treatments are the bread and butter of my anti-acne routine, and this one is no different. I apply it right before going to bed as an overnight treatment, and by the next morning, redness around my acne has reduced significantly, with the spot fully disappearing after about two or three days of consistent use. Although it doesn’t work immediately, it definitely lessens the size, irritation and duration of the pimple, and I love that it’s good for daytime use as well (when followed up with a sunscreen, of course). — Morris

I deal with hormonal acne all over my body, so I’m no stranger to spot treatments. This one from Banu is one of my absolute favorites because of how effective it is without drying out my skin. It goes on green, which is great for color-correcting redness in areas that I’m breaking out. The spot treatment is lightweight enough to layer under other skin care and makeup, and it’s gentle enough to use everyday. I’ve even used it on body acne, and it’s made a huge difference in reducing the severity and longevity of pimples. Once I start to see a pimple or cluster of breakouts forming, I immediately apply this product. — Cusack

Without fail, every single time I put Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion on cystic acne overnight, pimples look smaller and less red the next morning. It can tame even the angriest, most painful blemishes, which makes putting concealer over them much more effective (and I can’t say about most other spot treatments I’ve tested). I think some people don’t give this lotion a chance because of its pink color and chalky texture, but looking like you have polka dots on your face while using it is part of the experience. A word of advice for application: Dip a cotton swab all the way down to the bottom of the bottle to soak the tip. That’s the best way to get all the good stuff on your face. Oh, and the lotion doesn’t just work for acne — it’s magical for ingrown hair, too. — Malin

Best peels and masks

Kiehl's skincare products are good for sensitive skin, including this exfoliant that smooths and brightens breakouts and texture. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

My sensitive, acne-prone skin doesn’t tend to tolerate chemical exfoliants well, but this one from Kiehl’s is gentle enough to cause little to no irritation (which is almost unheard of for my rosacea). It has a combination of salicylic acid, glycolic acid and lactic acid, all of which are powerful acne-fighting ingredients. It’s easy to use: I put about three to four drops onto a cotton pad and swipe it across my face after cleansing, then follow it up with a moisturizer before bed. After testing it three times a week for three weeks, I noticed a few of my smaller breakouts went away and my texture was smoothing out. I love that it’s entirely fragrance-free and, since I only use a few drops at a time, it’ll last me for months. There was a bit of redness and mild tingling when I first used it, but that went away quickly. — Godio

Clay masks are a popular treatment for oily skin, and this one from Innisfree is one of my absolute favorites. While most clay masks tend to come with the usually unavoidable side effect of drying out the skin, this one absorbs excess oil without stripping my skin of its natural moisture. It has a creamy texture that’s less thick than other masks as well, and includes mini beads of volcanic ash that burst as you massage it in and help to soak up sebum, along with lactic acid for gentle exfoliation. I love using this whenever I have a breakout, or if my skin ever feels clogged or weighed down by oil during the warmer months. — Morris

I first got this Caudalie detox mask in Paris when doing some French pharmacy shopping, and it has honestly been one of my favorite purchases of the last year. I struggled with acne near the holidays last year (not surprising given the combination of travel, heavy foods and overall stress), and this mask was the main reason it got significantly better. I use it about twice a week (mostly because it’s very pricey), and I noticed my pores looked significantly smaller, my texture smoothed out and my breakouts were almost nonexistent after about a month. It’s slightly messy since it’s bright pink and meant to be washed off after 15 minutes, which is not fun for my bathroom sink, but it has now become one of the highlights of my nighttime wind-down process. — Godio

Best pimple patches

It’s so satisfying to see the gross gunk that gets pulled out from my pimples when I remove these patches. I put them on at night on clean, dry skin before I put on any other products to make sure that there’s a nice seal. These usually work best on whiteheads, and I also like to put them on after the pimples have popped to speed up the healing process and act as a barrier to prevent irritation. — Huang

Our editors, like Brown, prefer pimple patches that blend into the skin for daily wear. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

Anytime I feel a breakout coming on, I reach for these acne dots. While others help suck sebum out of an already developed pimple, these early stage patches stop them from filling up and forming in the first place. Every time I’ve ever used one it has worked. I put it on before bed and when I wake up, like magic the budding pimple is gone. The salicylic acid-infused microneedles don’t hurt either, which is a huge plus if you have those painful, cystic pimples that sometimes come with perimenopause. I’m so obsessed that I talk about them to anyone with acne, and I keep a box in my beauty closet at all times. — Evans

I am not one of those people who will walk around in public with colorful pimple patches on my face — it’s just not my style. I like the Rael dots because they’re affordable, they aren’t flashy and they get the job done, as long as you’re applying them when a pimple is still in its infancy. I’ve tried them on bigger bumps and they’re not as effective. But for those teeny random ones that seemingly appear out of thin air, they’ll shrink them down to almost nothing overnight. — Brown

Best sunscreens

This is the sunscreen that actually made me want to wear sunscreen every day. This one doesn’t have a smell that bothers me and goes on smoothly like the rest of the products in my skin care routine. I have also found that it doesn’t leave a white cast on my skin or a gross residue like some other face sunscreens do. And as a bonus, it doesn’t break me out. I’ve been recommending this product since I first tried it and always have a restock ready. — Sinclair Walker, NBC Page

The Bubble sunscreen stick glides on easily over other skincare and under makeup products, Cusack says. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

You know when you find a skin care product that feels like your soulmate? That’s me and Tower 28’s tinted sunscreen. I’m a no-makeup makeup person, so wearing foundation every day isn’t an option for me, but I need a little coverage to hide imperfections and even out my skin tone. Tower 28’s tinted sunscreen gives me just enough, creating the perfect base to apply light makeup on top of (including the brand’s Swipe Serum Concealer, which I’m extremely loyal to). No matter how many hours I’m wearing this SPF for, it doesn’t pill or end up looking cakey. Plus, it doesn’t irritate my skin even when it’s super dry or experiencing a lot of breakouts. SunnyDays is one of the products I recommend to all the acne-prone, sensitive skin people in my life, and everyone has become obsessed with it. — Malin

My skin gets super oily, especially in the summer, so the last thing I need is to be touching my face all day. That’s why I love Bubble’s sunscreen stick; I can easily swipe it across my skin and go on with my day. It glides on smoothly, feels super lightweight and doesn’t clog my pores — even on the sweatiest of days. It layers perfectly over my other skin care products without any pilling or greasiness. Plus, the packaging is sleek and compact, so I can easily throw it in a small purse or beach bag for easy reapplication throughout the day. — Cusack

Best skin care devices

I’ve been a Foreo Luna fan since 2016 when I got my first Foreo Luna 2 Mini. Since then, I’ve tried several different Luna models and have finally found a favorite: the Foreo Luna 4. This skin care device uses T-Sonic pulsation technology to deep clean your skin and can be paired with an app to customize your skin care experience. My skin always feels softer and I look way less puffy after using the device (which has 16 adjustable levels). It’s been one of the best things I’ve used to help reduce my breakouts and keep my skin looking healthy as I get older. — La Jeunesse

I’m not joking when I say this LED mask has become one of my prized possessions (and not just because it’s a whopping $350). I’m obsessed with using the red light before starting my day because it makes my skin feel clean and fresh, plus the cooling under-eye pads are fantastic at reducing my under-eye puffiness in the morning. I use the blue light when I notice a few breakouts and blackheads coming in because it’s meant to kill off acne-causing bacteria. Though it takes a while to notice a difference, after using it for a year and a half, my skin looks brighter and smoother, and my fine lines are slightly reduced. I’ve even gotten several of my friends on board the CryoGlow craze. — Godio

Shark Beauty's LED mask helps lessen fine lines, acne and redness with its red- and blue-light treatments. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

The day I got my hands on this mask was a great one. It came with outlet adaptors for travel, its own carrying case and a lot of possibilities. Since this mask is made of silicone and has adjustable straps, it fits my face well; I’ve even fallen asleep with it on (and that’s fine because it has a built-in timer that automatically shuts it off after 10 or 20 minutes). The mask is powered by a small detachable charger, so I can wear it while doing other things. I also can clean it thoroughly due to its design (I use hypochlorous acid spray on a cloth). It’s silent and it works. I have been using it for years and my complexion is brighter and clearer. — Alabi

Best facial sprays

Last year, I used a hypochlorous acid spray for the first time, and I haven’t stopped since. It’s the first product I put on after cleansing my face. This spray from Prequel has a gentle mist that doesn’t sting or hurt when I put it on, even though I also have dermatitis, which flares up from time to time. It’s sort of like a calming mechanism for my skin — whenever I have redness, irritation or pimples, this helps relax my skin and the following day I already see a difference. When it’s dry, I proceed with my usual routine. — Fernandez

I was dubious when seeing everyone with acne, eczema prone skin rave about this spray, but after finally trying it myself, I totally understand the hype. The chlorine pool smell threw me off at first but this spray has helped to calm my skin’s redness and reduce the number of pimples I get — so worth the tradeoff. I have a big bottle at home and a mini bottle in my bag at all times, and I spray it generously after workouts, on planes or whenever I need a quick refresh. I love that there’s a refill bottle now, so I never feel like I’m running out. — Huang

I deal with the occasional hormonal breakout and anytime that happens, I reach for this hypochlorous acid spray. I use it in the morning before makeup and at the end of the day after I have washed my face. I find that it keeps my skin extra clean, so dirt and bacteria don’t cause even more of a flareup. It also soothes those big painful bumps that pop up with hormonal acne and makes them hurt a bit less. Finally, I really like how fine the mist is — it doesn’t feel like my skin is soaked after spritzing it on. — Bethany Heitman, editor

Best body care

While I often use soap and facial cleaners that come in bottles and dispensers, I often forget that bar soap exists and I’m happy I tested out this one from PanOxyl. I already use the brand’s face wash, which is one of the best products I’ve used for acne, so I was excited to try out this soap. I’m able to lather up easily with some water, it doesn’t have a strong smell and it doesn’t sting or irritate my skin. Plus, it doesn’t leave a waxy residue on my face or body. — Fernandez

The Kosas Good Body Skin cleanser clears up acne but doesn't strip your skin of moisture, according to Godio. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

I’m very prone to body and back acne, but I never found a body wash that actually cleared up my acne without leaving my skin feeling dry and stripped. This Kosas body wash, which the brand launched earlier this year, defied the odds: It was hydrating, lightweight and cleared my skin by the third week of using it. It doesn’t lather much, which I don’t mind, and it smells fresh, though a little too light for my liking. However, it’s a small price to pay for a solid product. — Godio

Something to note: Can’t spray upside down; Hard to reach certain spotsFirst Aid Beauty’s Body Acne Clearing Mist has made my workout-caused back breakouts a thing of the past, and I say this as an avid hot yoga lover with adult acne. I spray this on my shoulders and upper back before every workout to help prevent sweat build-up in my pores. It’s a game changer for anyone who struggles to manage acne on their back and never leaves my skin feeling sticky or dried out. — La Jeunesse

CeraVe is one of my favorite brands for products that just work — not fussy, not fancy, not pricey. This salicylic acid body wash is just that. It’s sudsy (a little goes a long way), cleansing and, best of all, fragrance free. It never bothered by sensitive skin, and always left me feeling clean but not overly dry. — Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

How we chose our contenders

Our NBC Select editors test hundreds of skin care products every year, which can unfortunately cause redness, irritation and several breakouts. Since several editors have oily, acne-prone and/or sensitive skin, I polled our team members with acne-prone skin about gentle, acne-fighting formulas they already use and love that don’t cause — and significantly reduce — breakouts or inflammation.

After testing products for three months, NBC Select editors submitted qualitative and quantitative feedback on each item to narrow down the final list. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

Since our coverage of acne is extensive (see cystic acne, teen acne and back acne treatments, to name a few), I also sorted through our past coverage for direct recommendations from dermatologists, cosmetic chemists and other experts, plus products that our editors have tested and repeatedly recommended to add to our list.

After spending weeks researching top sellers, expert-recommended products and viral brands, my final list totaled well over a hundred products, so narrowing it down to the best of the best required our knowledge as shopping experts. I made sure to include products with ingredients that the experts I consulted say are acne-safe, including niacinamide, squalane and hyaluronic acid, and acne-fighting like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide (all of which we’ve previously covered). I also paid attention to common irritants like heavy fragrances, dyes, alcohol and essential oils and removed products accordingly.

What we considered

Twelve editors tested at least three products each (in most cases, more) for three months. Each editor who selected the products on this list has a different skin type, tone and texture. And while some may be more acne-prone than others, all editors experience breakouts in one way or another.

Editors have tested over 100 sunscreens in the last two years. Kara Birnbaum / NBC

To maintain consistency, every editor kept the following general questions in mind when determining the best products for acne-prone skin in each of the 11 categories (though some questions varied based on the type of product):

Texture and application: How did the product feel on your skin? Was it easy to spread or apply? Did it feel gentle or harsh during application?

How did the product feel on your skin? Was it easy to spread or apply? Did it feel gentle or harsh during application? Effectiveness: What was the product’s intended purpose? Did it deliver on that promise? Does it have ingredients that are acne-safe and/or acne-fighting?

What was the product’s intended purpose? Did it deliver on that promise? Does it have ingredients that are acne-safe and/or acne-fighting? Acne impact: Did it cause any new breakouts? Did it help reduce existing acne? Any skin purging vs. irritation?

Did it cause any new breakouts? Did it help reduce existing acne? Any skin purging vs. irritation? Irritation and sensitivity: Did you experience any stinging, burning or redness? Tightness or dryness after use? Is it suitable for sensitive skin?

Did you experience any stinging, burning or redness? Tightness or dryness after use? Is it suitable for sensitive skin? Finish and wear: Did your skin feel smoother, brighter or unchanged? Any tackiness or residue? How does it layer under makeup, sunscreen or other acne products?

Did your skin feel smoother, brighter or unchanged? Any tackiness or residue? How does it layer under makeup, sunscreen or other acne products? Scent: Did it have a noticeable fragrance? If so, did it cause irritation?

Did it have a noticeable fragrance? If so, did it cause irritation? Ease of use: What was the packaging like (pump, tube, jar, etc.)? Was it easy to use/dispense? Is the packaging travel-friendly?

What was the packaging like (pump, tube, jar, etc.)? Was it easy to use/dispense? Is the packaging travel-friendly? Value: Is the product size and feel worth the money? Would you repurchase it?

Frequently asked questions What causes acne? There are several reasons why someone may get acne, including genetics, hormonal changes and fluctuations (especially during puberty or menstruation), eating certain foods like dairy or experiencing stress, experts say. All of these can increase oil production that clogs pores and causes the overgrowth of the bacteria Propionibacterium acnes, which leads to inflammation. What are the different types of acne? According to dermatologists, there are three main types of acne: Comedonal acne, also known as whiteheads (closed comedones) and blackheads (open comedones), is a type of acne that usually shows up on the forehead, jawline and chin, though you might also find them on your chest, back, shoulders and neck.

also known as whiteheads (closed comedones) and blackheads (open comedones), is a type of acne that usually shows up on the forehead, jawline and chin, though you might also find them on your chest, back, shoulders and neck. Inflammatory acne shows up as pimples that are pink or red and swollen (these are the ones people are tempted to pop).

shows up as pimples that are pink or red and swollen (these are the ones people are tempted to pop). Cystic acne involves pus-filled cysts that form deep underneath the skin. This type of acne is usually more painful than normal pimples and can cause scarring, depending on the severity. What ingredients should you look for in an acne treatment? When shopping for an acne treatment, the experts I spoke to recommend looking for the following key ingredients: Benzoyl peroxide helps inhibit the growth of the bacteria that causes acne. It also helps reduce oil production and removes dead skin cells that clog pores, according to my experts. Most benzoyl peroxide products have a 10% strength, but experts say that higher strengths have never been proven to be better for acne.

helps inhibit the growth of the bacteria that causes acne. It also helps reduce oil production and removes dead skin cells that clog pores, according to my experts. Most benzoyl peroxide products have a 10% strength, but experts say that higher strengths have never been proven to be better for acne. Alpha hydroxy acids , like lactic, mandelic and glycolic acids, are chemical exfoliants that gently remove dead skin cells, which can help address hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, congested pores and more.

like lactic, mandelic and glycolic acids, are chemical exfoliants that gently remove dead skin cells, which can help address hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, congested pores and more. Beta hydroxy acids include salicylic acid, which exfoliates skin, removes excess oils and unclogs pores, says Dr. Eileen Deignan, a board-certified dermatologist and chief of dermatology at Emerson Hospital. However, it can be drying, especially for sensitive skin; you should only use salicylic acid products every other day or a couple of times a week at first until your skin gets used to it, says Dr. Tracy Evans, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Pacific Skin and Cosmetic Dermatology.

include salicylic acid, which exfoliates skin, removes excess oils and unclogs pores, says Dr. Eileen Deignan, a board-certified dermatologist and chief of dermatology at Emerson Hospital. However, it can be drying, especially for sensitive skin; you should only use salicylic acid products every other day or a couple of times a week at first until your skin gets used to it, says Dr. Tracy Evans, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Pacific Skin and Cosmetic Dermatology. Adapalene is the first OTC retinoid treatment approved for acne, adapalene can treat mild to moderate acne and blackheads. It usually comes in 0.1% and 0.3% strengths and helps regulate the turnover of cells lining the pores to reduce clogging, says Deignan. However, it can dry out your skin, so you should use an oil-free moisturizer and gentle cleanser. You should also use it primarily at night since it can make your skin more sensitive to the sun’s UV rays.

is the first OTC retinoid treatment approved for acne, adapalene can treat mild to moderate acne and blackheads. It usually comes in 0.1% and 0.3% strengths and helps regulate the turnover of cells lining the pores to reduce clogging, says Deignan. However, it can dry out your skin, so you should use an oil-free moisturizer and gentle cleanser. You should also use it primarily at night since it can make your skin more sensitive to the sun’s UV rays. Azelaic acid is a much milder acne-fighting ingredient (as compared to others), so it may be a more suitable option if you have sensitive skin, experts say. It works to unclog pores and even lighten brown spots and old acne marks, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Bordone. You can get prescription-level azelaic acid at 15% and 20% strengths, but you can also find it in OTC products at a 10% strength.

is a much milder acne-fighting ingredient (as compared to others), so it may be a more suitable option if you have sensitive skin, experts say. It works to unclog pores and even lighten brown spots and old acne marks, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Bordone. You can get prescription-level azelaic acid at 15% and 20% strengths, but you can also find it in OTC products at a 10% strength. Sulfur is an acne-fighting ingredient that helps exfoliate skin and remove excess oil. How do you treat acne? You can tackle acne in two ways: preemptively washing your face with acne-fighting cleansers, and spot treating breakouts. But most importantly, you should first find out the cause of your acne, whether it’s hormones, stress or genetics. Wash your face with a gentle, soap-free cleanser: Specifically, use a noncomedogenic cleanser, which means it won’t clog pores. Remove any makeup before bed and wash your face every day; twice a day if you have oily skin or if your face gets dirty throughout the day, like after a workout.

Specifically, use a noncomedogenic cleanser, which means it won’t clog pores. Remove any makeup before bed and wash your face every day; twice a day if you have oily skin or if your face gets dirty throughout the day, like after a workout. Spot treat pimples: Derms recommend spot treating pimples from the second they start to develop until they’re just about gone. Use a product that has ingredients like adapalene, benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, among others listed above.

Derms recommend spot treating pimples from the second they start to develop until they’re just about gone. Use a product that has ingredients like adapalene, benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, among others listed above. Be gentle on your skin. Experts recommend always being gentle when washing your face and applying products. “Avoid scrub washes and mechanical scrubbing devices because they tend to cause more irritation and exacerbate acne, not help it,” says Deignan.

Experts recommend always being gentle when washing your face and applying products. “Avoid scrub washes and mechanical scrubbing devices because they tend to cause more irritation and exacerbate acne, not help it,” says Deignan. Use sunscreen. You should wear a noncomedogenic, oil-free sunscreen of SPF 30 or greater every day regardless, but a lot of acne-fighting ingredients thin the top layer of the skin, so it makes you more susceptible to sunburns, experts say. Sunscreen also helps prevent dark spots after a breakout and helps fade pigmentation. When should you see a dermatologist for acne? If you have severe acne or cysts (which can cause scarring) or if breakouts don’t respond to a regular cleansing, exfoliation and spot treatment routine, you’ll probably need to see a dermatologist. “Some people need something stronger to manage their acne, like an oral antibiotic,” says Dr. Mona Gohara, a board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut. That includes Accutane, also known as isotretinoin, which is an oral prescription medication that helps treat severe acne and cysts.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Eileen Deignan is a board-certified dermatologist and chief of dermatology at Emerson Hospital.

is a board-certified dermatologist and chief of dermatology at Emerson Hospital. Dr. Tracy Evans is a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Pacific Skin and Cosmetic Dermatology.

is a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Pacific Skin and Cosmetic Dermatology. Dr. Lindsey Bordone is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.

is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. Dr. Mona Gohara is a board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an editor at NBC Select who has covered skin care, hair care and wellness for more than six years. For this article, our editors tested more than a hundred acne treatments and acne-safe products for three months, detailing their results and offering feedback on each product to determine which ones are the best across several categories.

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