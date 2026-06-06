Hoka sneakers are beloved by runners, walkers, and anyone who spends long hours on their feet — but they can be pricey and they rarely go on sale. That’s what makes this news worth paying attention to: Hoka is quietly running a sale with 30% off some of their most popular styles. If you’ve been eyeing a pair of Cliftons or Rincons but balked at the full price, now is the time to shop.

The best deals to shop during the Hoka sneaker sale

One of Hoka’s most popular sneakers, the Clifton 10 has ultralight, plush cushioning in the sole and a breathable jacquard knit upper. They also have a wide toe box and a double-lace lock system to keep your foot secure as you move. These are my favorite sneakers and they’ve kept me comfortable on long nature walks, traversing through Disney World with two kids and beyond. While this pair is for women, Hoka has the same style on sale for men.

Built for hiking, the Kaha 3 Low GTX is Hoka’s version of a trail sneaker. They have dual-density cushioning in the midsole to provide a mixture of comfortable cushioning and support. The upper is made from Gore-Tex, which is breathable but also keeps feet dry in wet conditions and the sole has deep treads for traction on uneven ground.

This sneaker pairs Hoka’s signature highly-cushioned sole with a smooth forefoot rocker shape for a cushy yet energetic ride. A dual-gusseted tongue keeps fit snug and secure and a knit upper ensures your foot can breathe as you exercise.

A lifestyle sneaker that has the look of a trail shoe, this shoe has a quick-lace system that requires no tying. The shoe also has a breathable upper, deep treads for traction and a gusseted tongue to provide a secure fit.

This is the fourth generation of Hoka’s Rincon sneaker, which is known for having an impressive cushion-to-weight ratio. Shoppers say this updated version has a foam sole with even better rebound and longer-lasting softness. The upper is made from jacquard and has a snug fit to minimize rubbing and friction as you run.

The Skyward X has a carbon fiber plate embedded into the sole that acts like a suspension system, compressing and springing back with each step. The sole is made from a dense foam for comfort and has a rocker shape to propel you forward as you run. The knit upper is breathable and there is a padded collar for support around your ankle.

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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