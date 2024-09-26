I’ve been reporting about sneakers for over five years, and during almost every conversation I have with podiatrists, shoe buyers and athletes, Hoka comes up. Although the brand only launched about 17 years ago, it has quickly become a household name. It’s known for its highly cushioned shoes that support your feet whether you’re running a marathon or standing all day, but what about while walking?

To answer that question, I coordinated three months of testing among the NBC Select staff, who wore five different Hoka sneakers and reported their findings. Here’s everything we learned about the best Hoka walking shoes, including the Clifton 10, Bondi 9, Arahi 8, Gaviota 6 and Transport 2.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best Hoka walking shoes of 2026

All the Hoka walking shoes we tested and recommend below are available in men’s and women’s sizes, including half sizes, and at least two widths. Some earned the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance — I noted which ones.

Among other features, Hoka’s website specifies each shoe’s stability and cushioning level, which I included below. Hoka breaks stability level into three categories, from least to most stabilizing: neutral, moderate and stable. It also breaks cushioning level into three categories, from the least/firmest to the most/softest: responsive, balanced and plush. I also listed each shoe’s heel drop, which is the difference in height between the heel and toe, and heel stack height, which is the amount of material between your heel and the ground. Heel stack height specifically tends to be the thickest part of the shoe.

Best overall

If you’re looking for a Goldilocks walking shoe — meaning one that has just the right amount of everything — this is it. The Clifton 10 is a no-frills sneaker that reliably supports my neutral arches whether I’m exercising or commuting. Its overall construction is near-identical to its predecessor, the Clifton 9, which I’ve also tested. But the new model has a thicker, softer and more stable layer of semi-plush cushioning, giving it a smoother feel on surfaces like trails and pavement.

I typically walk about five miles in these shoes each time I wear them. In addition to a gentle rocker outsole that keeps me moving forward at whatever pace I set, they have great traction and controlled bounce. The foam also sufficiently cushions my feet so they never feel tired, but it’s not so soft that I’m sinking into it.

I wore the Hoka Clifton 10 sneakers during five-mile walks on pavement and trails. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best max cushioning

The Bondi 9 is one of the easiest-to-identify Hoka sneakers due to the thick layer of cushioning in the midsole, the brand’s signature feature. There’s also extra foam in the heel, giving it a billowed shape that acts as a crash pad every time you take a step. It absorbs the majority of shock when your foot meets the ground so you don’t feel it elsewhere, which is ideal for those who have high arches. With all this foam, however, comes extra weight. “They’re somewhere in between light and heavy,” says former NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman, who wore the sneakers to walk his dog multiple times a day. “But overall, they didn’t weigh me down at all.”

Since the Bondi 9s are so highly cushioned, they lift you off the ground by a few inches, which, at times, made Bowman tip his body forward. He also wasn’t always able to feel the road beneath him. That’s typically par for the course with a true max cushioning shoe, so if you’re interested in this one from Hoka, be prepared — and maybe choose a model with less cushioning if you have balance issues, experts say. “These shoes feel like a cloud, and I found them to be incredibly comfortable,” says Bowman. “They supported my feet, ankles and neutral arches well, too.”

Despite their thick cushioning layer, Bowman says these sneakers don’t weigh him down while walking. Courtesy Jordan Bowman

Best stability shoe

The Hoka Arahi 8 is a stability shoe designed with the brand’s H-frame technology: There’s an H-shaped piece of foam that goes around the perimeter of the sneaker and crosses through the center to help reduce overpronation while holistically keeping the foot and ankle steady, according to the brand. The H-frame makes the Arahis best for those with flat arches, like NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown, although those with neutral arches, like me, also find them comfortable.

“I have very, very flat feet that curve inward, and I love the high level of arch support in this sneaker,” says Brown. “They have a decent amount of stability and I felt grounded in them.” She wore her Arahis while on long walks, commuting to work and running errands, noting that they didn’t require a break-in period. I agree — I walked over 25,000 steps the first time I wore these shoes and they never made my feet sore or felt like I needed to stretch them out.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio tested the Arahis, too, walking outdoors and indoors on the treadmill. She didn’t find them as comfortable as Brown and I because she has a higher arch, but she still appreciated their moderate amount of firm, supportive cushioning. “They’re very light without feeling flimsy,” says Godio. “I found myself seamlessly springing forward while walking.”

These sneakers don't require a break-in period, so I could wear them for long walks right out of the box. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best for wide feet

The Hoka Gaviota 6 sneakers have the roomiest fit out of all the models we tested. My feet are a standard width, so that’s the style I tried, and even though I wear thick socks, I have more space than usual around the sides of the shoe and in the toe box. I can completely spread my toes out, and when my feet swell after wearing these sneakers for hours in warm weather, they still aren’t tight or restrictive. That said, if you have standard or narrow feet, the Gaviota 6s may be too wide for you. But if you prefer a roomy fit, have wide feet or are dealing with issues like bunions, hammertoes or consistent swelling (like during pregnancy), these sneakers should be your top pick.

In addition to their roomy fit, the Gaviotas deliver on cushioning and stabilization. They’re one of the brand’s most plush models with a very thick layer of foam in the midsole, giving them an impressive amount of shock absorption — I only feel foam underneath my feet, not the hard ground, which takes pressure off my ankles, knees and hips every time I take a step. The sneakers are also designed with Hoka’s H-frame stabilizing system to reduce excess ankle movement and gently correct overpronation.

The Hoka Gaviota 6s have an overall wide fit, and I noticed how roomy they are even though I tested the standard width style. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best for everyday

The Hoka Transport 2s are a lifestyle shoe, meaning they’re designed for everyday wear rather than exercise. They’re also the most un-Hoka-like Hokas I’ve ever worn: They’re not highly cushioned, don’t give you much of a lift and lack the cushy feel most people expect from the brand — and that’s exactly why I love them. The Transports have a solid structure and slight firmness to them, which helps keep my ankles steady, but the midsole’s foam is soft enough to keep my feet comfortable and supported while I leisurely walk around New York City or run errands. There’s also a prominent lug pattern on the rubber outsole, which gives me extra traction when I’m walking on wet pavement or trails.

One of my favorite features is the sneakers’ elastic laces, which make them slip-ons. Instead of tying the laces, you pull a toggle to tighten or loosen the shoe, then easily slip them on and off (there’s also a loop on the back of the heel to assist). The shoes also come with standard laces, so you can swap out the elastic ones if you don’t like them. The Transports’ exterior is coated in a water-repellent treatment (when my shoes get splashed, water droplets roll right off), and the material is reflective in low light.

I wear the Hoka Transport 2s to run errands and leisurely walk around New York City since they’re a lifestyle shoe, not an exercise sneaker.A person wearing white Hoka Transport 2 sneakers outside. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Our testing methodology

Before our testing period, I interviewed two experts — Dr. Anne Sharkey, a podiatrist at the North Austin Foot and Ankle Institute, and Dr. Bobby Pourziaee, a podiatrist at Rodeo Drive Podiatry — about what makes Hoka’s shoes distinct, factors to pay attention to while wearing them and which models are typically the best for walking. With their guidance, I put together a list of five Hoka shoes for eight NBC Select staff members to test.

Hoka sent our team courtesy samples, and two staff members tested each sneaker. Where possible, one person tested a women’s size and one person tested a men’s size for each shoe. We tested each Hoka sneaker for three months, wearing them indoors on treadmills and outdoors on pavement and trails for varying amounts of time.

How we tested Hoka walking shoes

While testing Hoka walking shoes, we considered the following factors:

Activity : We wore each sneaker while walking varying distances and for varying periods. We wore them for exercise and leisure, including commuting around New York City.

: We wore each sneaker while walking varying distances and for varying periods. We wore them for exercise and leisure, including commuting around New York City. Arch support : There are two main categories that shoes fall into: cushioning and stability. Cushioning shoes are best for people with high arches because their feet need help absorbing shock, says Sharkey. Stability shoes, on the other hand, are ideal for people with flat feet because they’re designed with features that help correct overpronation, which is when the ankles tilt too far inward, she says. Some shoes fall between cushioning and stability, so they’re typically best for those with neutral arches. We evaluated how well our sneakers aligned with our arch type and overall support.

: There are two main categories that shoes fall into: cushioning and stability. Cushioning shoes are best for people with high arches because their feet need help absorbing shock, says Sharkey. Stability shoes, on the other hand, are ideal for people with flat feet because they’re designed with features that help correct overpronation, which is when the ankles tilt too far inward, she says. Some shoes fall between cushioning and stability, so they’re typically best for those with neutral arches. We evaluated how well our sneakers aligned with our arch type and overall support. Cushioning level : Foam cushioning can be firm, soft or somewhere in the middle. Experts told me that cushioning level is a personal preference, so we noted how each shoe’s foam felt and whether it impacted overall wearability.

: Foam cushioning can be firm, soft or somewhere in the middle. Experts told me that cushioning level is a personal preference, so we noted how each shoe’s foam felt and whether it impacted overall wearability. Toe box : We made sure we could comfortably spread out our toes and didn’t experience any pinching or squeezing.

: We made sure we could comfortably spread out our toes and didn’t experience any pinching or squeezing. Material : We tested Hoka walking shoes between July and September to see how well they regulated our feet’s temperature. Shoes made with lightweight, breathable materials like mesh are typically best for those with sweatier feet or who walk in hotter climates, says Sharkey.

: We tested Hoka walking shoes between July and September to see how well they regulated our feet’s temperature. Shoes made with lightweight, breathable materials like mesh are typically best for those with sweatier feet or who walk in hotter climates, says Sharkey. Traction : We paid attention to how the shoes felt on different terrain, including wet and dry surfaces, treadmills, trails, stones, pavement and more.

: We paid attention to how the shoes felt on different terrain, including wet and dry surfaces, treadmills, trails, stones, pavement and more. Weight : We considered whether the sneakers felt lightweight or heavy on our feet, and how that impacted our ability to walk in them.

: We considered whether the sneakers felt lightweight or heavy on our feet, and how that impacted our ability to walk in them. Durability : At the end of the testing period, we assessed each shoe to see how well it withstood months of use. We made sure none of the sneakers’ laces started fraying and that their fabric uppers (the part that covers the foot) were completely intact, free from signs of damage like holes and tears.

: At the end of the testing period, we assessed each shoe to see how well it withstood months of use. We made sure none of the sneakers’ laces started fraying and that their fabric uppers (the part that covers the foot) were completely intact, free from signs of damage like holes and tears. Comfort level : We evaluated how comfortable our feet felt while wearing each shoe for short and long periods of time. We also noted whether the shoes caused pain, aches or soreness to any part of our feet.

: We evaluated how comfortable our feet felt while wearing each shoe for short and long periods of time. We also noted whether the shoes caused pain, aches or soreness to any part of our feet. Fit: We wore Hoka walking shoes in our typical sneaker sizes. During the testing period, we noted whether our shoes felt big, small or true to size. We also evaluated fit by making sure there was a thumbs-width of space between the front of our shoe and our longest toe to account for potential swelling, especially at night, per Sharkey’s recommendation. We noted whether any part of the shoes rubbed against our feet, and whether our heels slipped at all while walking, which should not happen with a properly fitted sneaker.

Frequently asked questions Why are Hoka sneakers so popular? Since its inception, one factor has made Hoka’s sneakers popular and distinct: a thick, highly cushioned midsole. Hoka created the max cushion trend — or, at the very least, put it on the map. The brand’s shoes are designed with lightweight, highly responsive foam, meaning it compresses to soften landings and absorb shock, then bounces back to spring you forward whether you’re walking, running or standing for long periods of time, says Sharkey. And while the overall feel of the foam — be it firm, plush or somewhere in the middle— varies by shoe, the thick foam midsole is typically a guarantee, which makes Hokas effective at absorbing shock and keeps your feet comfortable when you’re walking on hard surfaces, says Pourziaee. Despite highly cushioned sneakers being trendy, some shoppers are on the fence. “There’s a view among some that the thicker the shoe, the more geriatric-looking it is,” says Sharkey. “Some people just find them clunky.” But once someone tries on a pair of Hokas and experiences their responsiveness, it can change their perspective. “People put on Hoka’s sneakers and they feel really good,” says Sharkey. “They stop caring what the shoes look like and grow willing to wear them due to the feel.” Hokas are so popular that Pourziaee’s patients come into his practice wearing them every day. “At least 50% of my patients have Hoka shoes now,” he says. Compared to brands like Brooks, Nike and New Balance, which have been around since 1914, 1964 and 1906, respectively, Hoka is a newer brand. It was founded in 2009, so it’s only about 17 years old. But in that short period, it’s become popular because it’s attractive to so many communities. In addition to people who are constantly on the go, walkers and runners, Hokas are ideal for those who have jobs that require them to be on their feet all day, like teachers, healthcare workers and service industry workers, like waiters and chefs, says Pourziaee. Hoka has even prompted its competitors to release their own shoes with thick cushioned midsoles, like Brooks with the Ghost Max and Glycerin Max, Saucony with the Hurricane and Asics with the Gel-Nimbus, says Sharkey. What is the Hoka MetaRocker? The MetaRocker is what Hoka calls its shoes’ rocker-shaped, curved outsole that rolls you forward to some degree and supports smooth, efficient heel-to-toe transitions. “If you look at most Hoka shoes from the side, you’ll see that, in relation to the midfoot and heel, the toe flares up a little bit,” says Pourziaee. “From a practical walking standpoint, it helps you propel forward smoothly and reduces the effort it takes to do so. It’s especially helpful when you’re walking long distances since you use less energy to keep moving.” Hoka increases and decreases the amount of MetaRocker in each shoe depending on the goal: The faster the transition, the more curved the outsole is, but if the shoe is meant to provide more stability and ground coverage, it has a less curved outsole. What is the Hoka Active Foot Frame? The Hoka Active Foot Frame hugs the perimeter of your foot to stabilize it. The frame in a more stabilizing shoe has higher walls, while the frame in a less stabilizing shoe has lower walls, according to the brand. What’s the difference between Hoka walking and running shoes? Generally speaking, running shoes have more cushioning while walking shoes tend to have a wider base for stability. On its website, Hoka labels what activity each shoe is best for, like an everyday run, a walk, a trail run or “lifestyle,” meaning casual wear. Some shoes are labeled best for walking and running — so can you walk in running shoes, and vice versa? “I would never tell someone to run in walking shoes, but you can walk in most running shoes, which means there’s more options available,” says Sharkey. “It’s important to run in running shoes, but there’s some flexibility when it comes to walking,” says Sharkey. That said, what are the main differences between walking and running shoes? Here’s what experts told me: Running shoes usually have a higher heel and a lower toe, which creates a pronounced rocker-shaped outsole and leads to a more energy-efficient stride, propelling you forward faster, says Sharkey. There’s also prominent cushioning in the heel and midfoot to help with shock absorption: Most runners are heel strikers, meaning their heel hits the ground first, then their weight transitions to the forefoot, pushing them forward.

usually have a higher heel and a lower toe, which creates a pronounced rocker-shaped outsole and leads to a more energy-efficient stride, propelling you forward faster, says Sharkey. There’s also prominent cushioning in the heel and midfoot to help with shock absorption: Most runners are heel strikers, meaning their heel hits the ground first, then their weight transitions to the forefoot, pushing them forward. Walking shoes tend to have a wider base than running shoes to increase stability and support, experts told me. The toe box is also a bit bigger, which allows the toes to spread out more, and there’s often even cushioning throughout the shoe, says Sharkey.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Anne Sharkey is a podiatrist at the North Austin Foot and Ankle Institute.

is a podiatrist at the North Austin Foot and Ankle Institute. Dr. Bobby Pourziaee is a podiatrist at Rodeo Drive Podiatry.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered fitness apparel and footwear for over five years, writing about topics like women’s walking shoes, women’s running shoes, training shoes, carbon-plated running shoes and running shoes with arch support. For this article, I coordinated three months of testing five pairs of Hoka walking shoes among eight NBC Select staff members. They shared their feedback, and I also interviewed two podiatrists to gather their insights.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.