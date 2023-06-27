How we chose the 2023 Pet Awards winners

First and foremost, our editors compiled all Select’s pet content across play, care, food and cleaning categories. From there, we chose products that were featured in our articles and did a competitive market research analysis on new and additional products, including ones that are expert-recommended and highly rated.

Products underwent a five-week trial period before being selected as our favorite in their respective category. We utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts, along with medical professionals, who provided us with information and advice they give their pet patients and parents. For sensitive product categories like dog food, cat treats, etc., our team relied exclusively on our pets’ previous experience and the recommendations from our medical experts.

When we look at any products, especially pet items, we look at them comprehensively. To be our favorite in a category requires fulfilling a multitude of our readers’ needs. We want to provide products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that allow our readers to upgrade their lives. Among other things, we specifically looked at price, ingredients and overall quality and effectiveness. Each category required different criteria to consider during our trial period.

What our badge means

When a product carries the Select badge, you can trust that our team of editors as shopping experts vetted the item thoroughly. We are journalists, first and foremost, which means we will always do our research and reporting.

About our experts

To ensure our product picks are more than just editor-approved, we used a panel of experts, including veterinarians, pet groomers and veterinary technicians to give buying advice for each category. Experts did not recommend individual products. When conferring with our unaffiliated panel of experts, we asked them for advice they would give to their patients or clients.

