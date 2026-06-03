Le Creuset is starting the month off with some highly coveted deals on Dutch ovens, stainless steel cookware and more. The brand is having its Summer Cookware Event and putting their popular signature Dutch oven, stainless steel collection and their nonstick cookware lines on sale, with discounts up to 40% off.

It’s a great opportunity to save on kitchen essentials, even if you may be cooking less during the summer months. Plus, with wedding season at its peak, Father’s Day around the corner and housewarming season happening year round, these savings will come in handy. Below, I share some of the best deals from Le Creuset’s Summer Cookware Event and why these pieces are worth buying.

The best Le Creuset cookware deals

The Le Creuset Dutch oven is arguably the brand’s most popular product, and for good reason. It’s an incredibly durable piece of cookware. It’s heat safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, suitable for all cooktops, has great heat retention, and has good heat distribution, which prevents foods (including meat and poultry) from being unevenly cooked. The Dutch oven is available in many beautiful colors that make the presentation of your food noteworthy. Plus, the enamel coating means it doesn’t have to be seasoned like traditional cast iron.

One of the best things about stainless steel pans, like this fry pan from Le Creuset, is that the material it’s made from helps give your food the best texture and flavor. If you love your steaks with a crust or to make a great sauce from a flavorful fond at the bottom of the pan, this stainless steel pan is a must. It’s available in 8, 10 and 12 inches and made from tri-ply stainless steel (it has three layers made from aluminum, titanium and stainless steel). It’s also dishwasher safe and suitable for all cooktop types.

This pan has the benefits of a nonstick pan without the risk of “forever chemicals” like PFAS leaching into your food, according to the brand. It’s available in 8 , 10, 11 and 12 inches, is dishwasher safe (though the brand recommends hand washing) and the handle stays at room temperature even while the pan gets hot. It’s also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and suitable for all cooktops, according to Le Creuset.

More deals from Le Creuset’s Summer Cookware Event

Why this deal is worth it

These deals are worth it because Le Creuset is a premium but expensive brand. Its cookware lasts a very long time due to its cast iron material, so shoppers find it to be worth the regular retail price — these deals are up to 40% off. The Le Creuset Dutch oven is incredibly versatile and the nonstick pan doesn’t have a coating containing PFAS like a lot of other nonstick pans and skillets.

Up to 40% off

Quality gifts for Father’s Day and wedding season

Lasts for decades (in some cases long enough to become family heirlooms)

Heat safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit

PFAS free

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also use Le Creuset cookware at home and write about Le Creuset sales often. Additionally, I write about sales from Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table and more.

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