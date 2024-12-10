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That black plastic spatula in your kitchen drawer? It may be time to toss it. There’s been lots of buzz about the dangers of cooking with black plastic utensils — think spoons, spatulas and more. The main claim: Using black plastic to stir things in your pots and pans over heat can release chemicals into your food that you will ingest. One study suggests that the main issue is the use of unregulated recycled plastics in these cooking utensils, so you may be getting items that contain flame retardants — which can become toxic when exposed to heat. However, not long after that study was released, the authors issued a correction and stated that the original findings overstated the dangers of the exposure — though they maintain there are still dangers.

I spoke to experts who specialize in food science and environmentalism to determine just how concerned you need to be — and help you decide if you need to toss your black plastic utensils. Keep reading to find out exactly what the reported dangers of black plastic are, what alternative materials may be safer and to get a few cooking utensil recommendations.

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Is it really bad to cook with black plastic utensils?

Though many have been quick to condemn cooking with black plastic, experts I spoke to say it isn’t so clear cut and that it comes down to the type of plastic used. “In general, plastic cooking utensils, like those made from polypropylene or known as PP, are considered safe because they are durable and can handle high heat,” says Dr. Li Li, an assistant professor at the University of Nevada Reno who specializes in environmental chemistry, industrial ecology and exposure and health sciences. “However, some plastic utensils might be made from recycled plastics and some of these plastics can come from products that are not originally intended for food use, like electronics.”

It’s recycled plastic that can cause problems. This is because they may contain harmful additives not intended for use with food. “One example of that is flame retardants, such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs),” says Li. “These chemicals are added to non-food-contacting plastics to prevent them from catching fire at high temperatures. But they cannot be destroyed during the recycling process and thus they will appear if that recycled material is turned into cooking utensils.”

These PBDEs have been linked to various health concerns. “When heated, these chemicals can leach into food, potentially disrupting hormones and posing long-term health risks such as endocrine disruption or increased cancer risk​,” says Dr. Susan Harlander, who has her doctorate in food science and nutrition and is the vice president of technology at Ra Foods. Not only are there health concerns, but Harlander says that black plastic can pose environmental issues. “It is often not recyclable due to difficulties in sorting it with infrared systems in recycling facilities, resulting in higher landfill waste,” she says. “In addition, during manufacturing and disposal, black plastic can release persistent organic pollutants, which harm ecosystems and wildlife.”

How to use black plastic utensils safely

If you don’t want to give up your black plastic utensils — after all, they’re some of the most affordable — there are things you can do to mitigate the risk. The easiest thing would be to avoid using anything made from recycled plastic. Unfortunately, most utensils aren’t labeled with the type of plastic used. With that in mind, it is possible to lower the risk factors even if your ones are made from recycled materials. “You want to minimize the chances of harmful chemicals leaching from them,” says Li. “Leaching is more likely to happen under three main conditions: high temperatures, because heat makes molecules move more actively, increasing the chances of chemicals migrating out of the plastic; long-time cooking, where longer exposure gives more time for chemicals to leach; and oily environments, since many harmful substances are lipophilic, meaning they can dissolve more easily in fats or oils.”

What to cook with instead of black plastic

Don’t want to take the risk? “There are alternatives to black plastic cooking utensils,” says Harlander:

Wood or bamboo: “They are natural, non-toxic, biodegradable and suitable for non-stick cookware,” says Harlander. One thing to remember: Wood is more porous, so it requires careful cleaning to prevent bacterial growth.

“They are natural, non-toxic, biodegradable and suitable for non-stick cookware,” says Harlander. One thing to remember: Wood is more porous, so it requires careful cleaning to prevent bacterial growth. Food-grade stainless steel: Harlander says this material is durable, heat-resistant and recyclable. Just know that stainless steel utensils cannot be used on non-stick pans, as they can scratch the surface and remove the protective coating.

Harlander says this material is durable, heat-resistant and recyclable. Just know that stainless steel utensils cannot be used on non-stick pans, as they can scratch the surface and remove the protective coating. Silicone: Food-grade silicone is heat-resistant and safe for non-stick surfaces, making this material a good option for those who like to cook on high heat or use non-stick pans.

Safe cooking utensils

If you want to ditch black plastic, here are a few cooking utensils made from the other materials that experts recommend. All options below are highly rated, with at least a 4-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Our Place makes some of our favorite kitchen appliances — like their Dream Pot and Wonder Oven. This set of utensils is made from food-grade silicone and includes a ladle, spatula, whisk, slotted turner, tongs and a basting brush. The handles are ergonomic and dishwasher-safe.

I was a devoted black plastic utensil user until my husband and I bought our house in 2020 — and he demanded we switch to wood. He’d grown up in a home that only used wood cooking tools and insisted it was better. Though I was initially skeptical, this set from Caraway won me over with its sleek look and effectiveness. The 5-piece set includes tongs, a spatula, a spoon and more — all made from birch wood. They are great for non-stick pan devotees, as they won’t scratch off that coating. These utensils cannot be placed in a dishwasher and should only be hand-washed.

This 8-piece set comes with seven utensils and a holder for those tools. Everything is dishwasher-safe made from high-grade stainless steel, which works well on stainless steel pots and pans but should not be used on non-stick cookware.

Made from teak, this set comes with a salad spoon and fork, spatula, turner, skimmer and serving spoon. The utensils are close-grained so that they won’t absorb liquids you are cooking and they should only be hand washed with a bit of soap and water, according to the brand.

Everything you could need is included in this 8-piece set — such as a serving spoon, ladle, angled spatula, whisk and more. The top of the utensils are made from food-grade silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. The handles are made from Acacia wood. The first time you use them, they should be soaked in water and air-dried for three hours to get rid of the smell of the silicone.

Meet the experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Li Li is an assistant professor at the University of Nevada Reno who specializes in environmental chemistry, industrial ecology and exposure and health sciences.

Dr. Susan Harlander has a doctorate in food science and nutrition and is the vice president of technology at Ra Foods.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. I have recently written about pickleball shoes and under-desk ellipticals.For this story, I interviewed experts on the dangers of cooking with black plastic.

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