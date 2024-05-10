Lululemon is known for its athletic equipment and apparel, including sports bras, leggings and shorts. One of its lesser-known categories, that we think should be more popular, are its shoes — particularly its Blissfeel 2 Women’s Running Shoe. It’s a previous NBC Select Wellness Award winner for best workout shoe and is currently 50% off on Lululemon’s site.

The Blissfeel 2’s are an everyday neutral running shoe with foam cushioning on the midsole to give your feet a soft landing and help propel you forward while walking or running, according to Lululemon.

“These keep my feet comfortable during daily errands, walks around the block and long and short runs,” says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who was sent a pair by the brand. “They have enough cushion to support me, but not too much that I feel like I’m sinking into them. I also love that they’re lightweight and have a streamlined look.”

The on-sale Blissfeel 2 comes in six on-sale colors and 15 sizes — though there are more neutral colors available in the full-priced model. While they fit true to size, the brand recommends going up half a size if you have wide feet.

When buying any footwear from Lululemon, you also have a 30-day trial to see how you like the fit. You can return it in any condition, but the brand will resell lightly worn shoes at their Like New online resale store.

In addition to the Blissfeel 2 sale, Lululemon also has ongoing deals across its apparel and equipment categories for both men and women, including our favorite leggings, men’s sweatshirt and racerback women’s tank top.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for NBC Select who covers beauty and wellness, gift guides and special sale events like Alo’s Aloversary Sale, Sephora’s Spring Sale, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Target Circle Week.