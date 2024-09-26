IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Buy the books written by 'Meet the Press' guests

Enjoyed the guests you saw on 'Meet the Press'? Buy the books they've authored.
Shutterstock

Many guests who appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" have written books in their areas of expertise or on timely topics. Here's where you can buy them.

Air Date: Dec. 6

Jim Clyburn

Air Date: Oct. 26

Andrew Ross Sorkin

Air Date: Sept. 21

Mel Robbins

Air Date: Aug. 29

Hoda Kotb

Air Date: July 13

Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager & Isaac Arnsdorf

Air Date: July 6

Sal Khan

Air Date: May 25

Patrick J. Kennedy

Air Date: May 25

Arthur Brooks

Air Date: May 25

Lori Gottlieb

Air Date: May 25

Nedra Glover Tawwab

Air Date: May 25

Jean Twenge

Air Date: May 25

Vivek Murthy

Air Date: Apr. 13

Ray Dalio

Air Date: Apr. 10

Chris Whipple

Air Date: Apr. 6

James Lankford

Air Date: Mar. 30

Jonathan Allen & Amie Parnes

Air Date: Mar. 23

Chuck Schumer

Air Date: Feb. 9

Amanda Gorman

Air Date: Jan. 19

Martin Luther King III

Air Date: Dec. 22, 2024

Antonia Hylton

Air Date: Dec. 22, 2024

Russell Moore

Air Date: Dec. 15, 2024

Peggy Noonan

Air Date: Dec. 1, 2024

Jacob Soboroff

Air Date: Nov. 17, 2024

Hakeem Jeffries

Air date: Oct. 13, 2024

Liz Cheney

Air date: Sep. 29, 2024

Dan Slepian & JJ Velazquez

Air date: Sep. 1, 2024

David Rohde

Air date: Aug. 18, 2024

Gretchen Whitmer

Air date: May 26, 2024

Anne Applebaum

Aire date: May 26, 2024

Renee DiResta

Air date: May 12, 2024

Jen Psaki

Air date: April 28, 2024

Tim Kaine

Air date: April 28, 2024

Ruby Bridges

Air date: April 21, 2024

Doris Kearns Goodwin

Air date: March 31, 2024

Savannah Guthrie

Air date: March 31, 2024

Katie Rogers

Air date: March 24, 2024

Justice Stephen Breyer

Air date: March 17, 2024

Jose Andres

Air date: Feb. 18, 2024

Patti Davis

Air date: Feb. 11, 2024

Chris Christie

Aire date: Dec. 27, 2023

Tim Alberta

Air date: Oct. 29, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Disclosure: Antonia Hylton is an NBC News correspondant; Jacob Soboroff is an NBC News correspondant; Dan Slepian is a senior investigative producer at NBC News and NBC's "Dateline"; David Rohde is senior executive editor of national security at NBC News; Jen Psaki is host of MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki"; Savannah Guthrie is co-host on NBC's "TODAY" show. NBC Select is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC and MSNBC.

Check out NBC Select for more shopping coverage, including techwellnesssales and more

Deal of the Day
Deal of the Day

Levoit Classic 160 Humidifier

$27.96
$39.99
Amazon
Now 30% off
Deal of the Day
Deal of the Day

Levoit Classic 160 Humidifier

$27.96
$39.99
Amazon
Now 30% off