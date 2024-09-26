Buy the books written by 'Meet the Press' guests

Many guests who appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" have written books in their areas of expertise or on timely topics. Here's where you can buy them.
Air Date: Dec. 6
Jim Clyburn
Air Date: Oct. 26
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Air Date: Sept. 21
Mel Robbins
Air Date: Aug. 29
Hoda Kotb
Air Date: July 13
Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager & Isaac Arnsdorf
Air Date: July 6
Sal Khan
Air Date: May 25
Patrick J. Kennedy
Air Date: May 25
Arthur Brooks
Air Date: May 25
Lori Gottlieb
Air Date: May 25
Nedra Glover Tawwab
Air Date: May 25
Jean Twenge
Air Date: May 25
Vivek Murthy
Air Date: Apr. 13
Ray Dalio
Air Date: Apr. 10
Chris Whipple
Air Date: Apr. 6
James Lankford
Air Date: Mar. 30
Jonathan Allen & Amie Parnes
Air Date: Mar. 23
Chuck Schumer
Air Date: Feb. 9
Amanda Gorman
Air Date: Jan. 19
Martin Luther King III
Air Date: Dec. 22, 2024
Antonia Hylton
Air Date: Dec. 22, 2024
Russell Moore
Air Date: Dec. 15, 2024
Peggy Noonan
Air Date: Dec. 1, 2024
Jacob Soboroff
Air Date: Nov. 17, 2024
Hakeem Jeffries
Air date: Oct. 13, 2024
Liz Cheney
Air date: Sep. 29, 2024
Dan Slepian & JJ Velazquez
Air date: Sep. 1, 2024
David Rohde
Air date: Aug. 18, 2024
Gretchen Whitmer
Air date: May 26, 2024
Anne Applebaum
Aire date: May 26, 2024
Renee DiResta
Air date: May 12, 2024
Jen Psaki
Air date: April 28, 2024
Tim Kaine
Air date: April 28, 2024
Ruby Bridges
Air date: April 21, 2024
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Air date: March 31, 2024
Savannah Guthrie
Air date: March 31, 2024
Katie Rogers
Air date: March 24, 2024
Justice Stephen Breyer
Air date: March 17, 2024
Jose Andres
Air date: Feb. 18, 2024
Patti Davis
Air date: Feb. 11, 2024
Chris Christie
Aire date: Dec. 27, 2023
Tim Alberta
Air date: Oct. 29, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Disclosure: Antonia Hylton is an NBC News correspondant; Jacob Soboroff is an NBC News correspondant; Dan Slepian is a senior investigative producer at NBC News and NBC's "Dateline"; David Rohde is senior executive editor of national security at NBC News; Jen Psaki is host of MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki"; Savannah Guthrie is co-host on NBC's "TODAY" show. NBC Select is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC and MSNBC.
