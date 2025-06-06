Deal of the Day: Meta Ray-Ban Glasses are at their lowest price ever

I test a lot of cool tech for NBC Select, but a lot of them look like gadgets. A gadget may have great features, but if you’re embarrassed to be seen with it, you’re probably not going to use it. Dial these feelings up to an 11 when you’re talking about a gadget you wear on your face.

Thankfully, the Meta Ray-Ban Glasses look like standard Ray-Ban Wayfarers: classic, timeless and cool. But it also has tech features that lets you take pictures and calls, listen to music and more, all without pulling out your phone. If you’ve been wanting to try them out, now's your chance: they're currently 20% off — the lowest price we’ve seen.

Deal of the day: Meta Ray-Ban Glasses

The Meta Ray-Ban Glasses are part glasses, part camera, part headphones and part voice assistant. There are cameras on the front of the frame, speakers on the stems and microphones all throughout, which deliver surprisingly good call quality. You can control the glasses by tapping the frame or using voice commands. Taking pictures and recording video hands-free is particularly fun, and makes things like cooking or playing with your pet much easier to capture.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on smartwatches, headphones, cameras and more. For this piece, I checked Meta Ray-Ban Glasses prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

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