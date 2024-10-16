We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often should you wash your hair and more.

If you wear glasses, you know just how annoying smudges can be. In fact, it can be nearly impossible to focus on whatever you’re looking at. But wearing dirty glasses can be more than just annoying. “First off, dirty lenses can cause eye strain and headaches — not fun,” says Dr. Janice Fan, an optometrist at 414 Eyes in Milwaukee. “Plus, bacteria love to hang out on grimy glasses. Yuck, right? You’re basically inviting germs to party on your face.”

The good news: Keeping your glasses clean is a relatively easy chore. With a little care to not scratch your lenses and the right cleaning tools, you can keep the lenses on your glasses clear and dirt-free. To help you do just that, we asked experts for their top tips on how to clean your glasses.

How to tell if your glasses need cleaning

Not sure when to clean your glasses? This will sound obvious, but clean them when they’re dirty, says Susan Johnson, an optician who owns Lost & Found Vision in Hampshire, Illinois. Glasses can take on varying degrees of dirtiness. Overall, if you notice any smudge or haziness on any part of your lenses, they need a good wipe down. Another tactic: Clean your glasses preventatively. “I recommend giving your glasses a good clean every morning,” says Fan. “It’s a great habit to get into. Then, if they get smudged during the day, a quick clean works wonders.”

What to use to clean your glasses

As mentioned above, soap and water tend to be the best thing you can use to clean your glasses. “Everyone typically has soap and water in their house, making this an easy and affordable way to keep your glasses clean,” says Johnson.

Along with soap and water, several other products are specifically made to clean your lenses. “Personally, I’m a fan of pre-moistened lens wipes for on-the-go cleaning. They’re convenient and safe for most lenses,” says Fan. “Some lens manufacturers — like ZEISS — make their cleaning solutions, which are great too.” Below we’ve listed several highly rated lens cleaners for you to consider.

Other than dish soap and cleansers made specifically for lenses, you should not use other household cleaning products on your lenses — specifically glass cleaner, ammonia, or any non-soft material — which can all damage or scratch the surface of your lenses, says Johnson.

The best products for cleaning glasses

If you prefer a portable and tech-safe cleaning spray, consider this option from Koala. The alcohol- and ammonia-free formula is a mix of water- and plant-based ingredients that help eliminate smudges and debris. It also comes with a microfiber cloth that you can wash by hand.

Besides glasses, these square-shaped microfiber cleaning cloths can be used to clean a range of screens, including your phone, television, laptop, camera or tablet. Each one measures 6 x 7 inches, and you can get them in packs of 2, 6, 13 or 30.

These moistened wipes are great for cleaning glasses, especially ones with excessive debris or dust residue. Each wipe is 5 x 6 inches and, since they dry extremely fast, they don’t leave streaks or stains, according to the brand.

This lens-cleaning spray comes with two 8-ounce bottles and two microfiber cloths that are 6 x 7 inches each. Use it to wipe away fingerprints, dust, oil and more without leaving streaks or scratches on the lenses or frames. Like other options, you can also use it to clean other items with lenses and displays, such as a camera, sunglasses and binoculars.

This set has two 4-ounce bottles of cleaning spray and two microfiber cloths that are 6 x 3 inches. You can use them to clean eyeglasses and sunglasses as well as TV screens, cameras, tablets, phones and more.

How to clean your glasses

Most glasses cases come with a small microfiber cloth. This is a good place to start when wiping down your lenses. Use that cloth to try to gently buff out any smudges. However, more stubborn streaks and dirt may require a more in-depth cleaning. If you find yourself in that situation, Fan suggests following this method:

Step 1: Rinse your glasses with lukewarm water to help remove any gritty particles that could scratch your lenses.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Janice Fan is an optometrist at 414 Eyes in Milwaukee.

is an optometrist at 414 Eyes in Milwaukee. Susan Johnson is an optician who owns Lost & Found Vision in Hampshire, Illinois.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, I interviewed experts on how to clean your glasses.

