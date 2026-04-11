It is National Pet Day — and while it may not call for a major celebration like other holidays, it’s a great excuse to shop for some fun finds for your pet. Right now, Amazon has toys, treats and more marked down for up to 60 percent off. Below, check out some of the best deals currently available.

The best deals to shop during National Pet Day

This soft dog bed, which is currently 50 percent off, is made from soft faux fur and the round shape creates a comforting cocoon. “My dog has this bed and loves it,” says NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans. “She goes back and forth between laying on it during the day and throwing it around when she wants to play. It’s been two years and it’s still intact despite her roughhousing.”

Intended for smaller dogs, these duck-flavored treats have a chewy texture and are made using high quality protein, according to brand. The treats also have fatty acids in them to support brain, skin, joint and heart health. You get six packs in this set and each pack comes with three treats.

You love your cat, but cleaning their litter box? Not so fun. This self-cleaning litter box makes it much easier. It activates a few minutes after your cat exits, separating waste and dumping it into a disposable trash bag. It also comes with a mat that you can place where your cat exits to catch any kitty little that clings to their paws. This litter box is also compatible with the brand’s app, which allows you to track your pet’s habits and alerts you when the waste is full.

This squeaky dog toy is made from durable materials, allowing your dog to chew on it aggressively without it breaking. The octopus shape has six legs, making it easy to play tug with your pet. The toy is also machine washable

Keep your cat entertained with this set of toys. It includes feather toys, pom poms and plush worms that you can attach to the included wand. Your kitty can then chase, bat and pounce on them as you move them about.

More National Pet Day deals

Why this sale is worth it

Up to 60% off

Variety of essential items on sale

Highly rated items

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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