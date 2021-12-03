Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

I bought myself Our Place’s Always Pan as a housewarming gift after moving into a new apartment — I had been hearing about it on social media and even from our own coverage for months, so I decided to make it my splurge quarantine purchase. And I’ve found it a worthwhile investment: It’s perfectly nonstick, easy to clean, and the monochromatic Terracotta matches perfectly with my kitchen. After a few uses, I'd already decided I would give my mom one for the holidays — she’s always been an avid cook, but she rarely invested in good quality, modern kitchenware.

A few months later, Our Place launched the Perfect Pot and conveniently bundled both appliances into the Home Cook Duo package, just in time to help me revamp my mom’s kitchen all in one season.

I had always gravitated toward gifting my mom high-tech kitchen gadgets during the holidays — in the past, I’ve given her an Instant Pot, an electric griddle and a waffle maker, for instance. However, I never really thought to go back to the basics with a simple pot and pan. Fortunately, both the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot really feel like they could do it all: The brand says they can replace up to 15 pieces of cookware combined, including everything from a steamer and spoon rest to a stockpot and Dutch oven. And unlike the Always Pan, which can’t be used in the oven, the Perfect Pot is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (addressing a criticism I initially had of the pan).

Aside from its multifunctionality, one of the most appealing aspects of Our Place’s cookware is just how aesthetically pleasing it is: The tools come in a variety of colors ranging from Spice (pink) and Sage (green) to Blue Salt and Char (black). Since my mom is more of a minimalist when it comes to decor (whereas I like pops of color, hence the Sage Perfect Pot shipping to my home at the moment), I got her pan and pot in Steam (gray). But Our Place does offer the option to mix and match the colors in case a few catch your eye.

Both tools have a ceramic coating that the brand says is not only free from toxic chemicals like PFAS, but is also extremely nonstick, to make the cooking and cleaning process a lot easier. Both feature a modular lid that lets out steam when you need, and each has a durable aluminum body that can evenly distribute heat, according to the brand.

You also get several cooking accessories with the Duo: The Always Pan comes with a handy beachwood spatula and a built-in spoon rest, while the Perfect Pot includes a beachwood spoon that’s designed to comfortably rest on either side of the pot. You also get a steamer basket that can nest inside the pan and a custom roasting rack that doubles as a steamer for the pot.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.