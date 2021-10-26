Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

On Oct. 26, Oura Health announced that the third generation of its Oura Ring — a smart ring that tracks your sleep and other biometric data — is available for preorder and will ship Nov. 15.

The previous model tracked your resting heart rate and variations in your heart rate while you slept, how much time you spent in each sleep stage, your body temperature and nighttime breathing. It then told you, via its app, how ready your body and mind were for the day ahead with a so-called “readiness score.” However, the daytime measurements were comparatively minimal — the infrared photoplethysmography, or PPG, sensors used in the ring weren’t effective at detecting your heart rate while you were active. The newest ring also contains green-light PPG sensors, which are more effective at detecting daytime measurements, expanding the ring’s capabilities.

New features in the Oura Ring 3, and some that are on the way, include:

Daytime heart rate measurement: The new green LEDs in the ring can monitor your heart rate all day, rather than just at night.

The new green LEDs in the ring can monitor your heart rate all day, rather than just at night. Period prediction: According to the company, the ring can predict your menstruation 30 days in advance by tracking changes in your body temperature. The mobile app will send a notification six days before the start of your period.

According to the company, the ring can predict your menstruation 30 days in advance by tracking changes in your body temperature. The mobile app will send a notification six days before the start of your period. Workout heart rate measurement: Starting later this year, the Oura Ring Generation 3 will record your heart rate while you exercise and provide specific post-workout insights into what works and doesn’t work for you.

Starting later this year, the Oura Ring Generation 3 will record your heart rate while you exercise and provide specific post-workout insights into what works and doesn’t work for you. Blood oxygen sensing: The ring already measures your nighttime breathing rate, but starting sometime next year, it will measure your blood oxygen level while you sleep.

The Oura Ring costs $300 in black and silver, and $400 in stealth and gold colors. It now comes with a monthly membership fee of $6, but new users will receive a free six-month membership. Current Oura Ring owners who upgrade will get a discount on the ring and a free lifetime membership. (People who bought the previous version of the ring in the past 30 days can upgrade for free.)

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.