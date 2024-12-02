Cyber Monday is almost over and there are plenty of last-minute deals from REI you can take advantage of.

As a commerce editor for NBC Select, I frequently write about REI and know the ins and outs of its membership program. To find the best Cyber Monday REI deals actually worth shopping, I looked for products from major brands I frequently write about that are also highly rated and at least 20% off.

Best Cyber Monday REI deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

4.4-star average rating from 2,989 reviews at REI

4.3-star average rating from 366 reviews at REI

A popular recovery slide, the Oofos sandals come in both men’s and women’s sizing and are made of a specialized foam that provides the fet with more impact absorption, according to the brand. They’re machine washable and come in a flip-flop version. The brand recommends sizing down if you’re a men’s half-size and sizing up if you’re a women’s half-size.

4.3-star average rating from 9,607 reviews at REI

These Hoka sneakers have a cushioned and bouncy feel from their lofty outsoles and a crash pad that supports your feet as they hit the ground, according to Hoka. “These feel like a cloud, and I found them to be incredibly comfortable,” says NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman, who received the men’s version as a sample from the brand. “They supported my feet, ankles and neutral arches well, too.”

4.8-star average rating from 1,138 reviews at REI

This travel backpack, available in both 30- and 45-liter sizes, can also function as a small carry-on or weekender bag. The front panel unzips to a square-shaped interior with plenty of space for clothes and personal items like glasses and electronics. It also has a laptop sleeve and a side pocket for a water bottle.

4.1-star average rating from 135 reviews at REI

Made from durable ripstop nylon, this tent has around 29 square feet of floor space to accommodate two people comfortably. The seams are made from waterproof polyurethane tape, and it has two doors and vestibules with double zippers as well as loops on the inside to hang accessories.

4.7-star average rating from 1,097 reviews at REIThis base layer is made from warming merino wool that helps regulate body temperature and allows for breathability, according to Smartwool. It also has a flat-seam construction to prevent chafing and improve comfort and runs from an XS — 4X.

4.7-star average rating from 177 reviews at REI

According to the brand, this air compression leg recovery system helps runners and other athletes recover faster and improve their overall fitness. It has leg attachments, seven compression intensity settings and up to 3 hours of battery life.

4.3-star average rating from 289 reviews at REIAn NBC-Select-reader favorite, the JBL Clip is a convenient and powerful portable speaker, according to NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. As its name implies, you can clip it to a bag strap, belt loop or small hooks and take it with you anywhere. It’s also dust- and waterproof, according to the brand, and comes with a USB charging cable.

4.8-star average rating from 574 reviews at REI

Also available in women’s sizing, these thermal bottoms are made from thermoregulating and breathable wool to keep your legs warm during winter sports and activities. The sides and back have a flat seam to prevent chafing and make for more comfortable wear.

4.8-star average rating from 453 reviews at REI

This hoodie from The North Face, which comes in women’s sizing, is made from mid-weight fleece and has raglan sleeves for more flexibility in the arms, according to the brand. It also has a small pocket on the front and an adjustable hoodie that zips up to the chin.

4.8-star average rating from 74 reviews at REIThis 18-in-1 tool, smaller than your typical can opener, works as a wirecutter, plier, electrical crimper, hand knife, saw and more. You can also use it as a can and bottle opener, a screwdriver and a driver.

4.3-star average rating from 52 reviews at REI

This lightweight power station can fully charge a phone in one hour and in four different ways — solar, car, AC or USB-C. It comes with a five-year warranty and you can monitor the battery level of connected devices via the the EcoFlow app, according to the brand.

Best Cyber Monday REI sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday REI sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

How I found the best Cyber Monday REI deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for REI, including its winter and Fourth of July sales. I also cover sales events from retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot and Wayfair.

