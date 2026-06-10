Vacuums are an absolute must when it comes to having a strong lineup of cleaning appliances at home. Whether you prefer cordless, upright or robot vacuums, what’s most important is that the appliance cleans everything you need it to and with ease. This is why the Shark Rotator Lift-Away vacuum is a strong pick if you’re in search of a popular vacuum that isn’t just for show and lives up to its hype.

The upright vacuum, which comes with several features and attachments, is $130 off at several major retailers right now. Below, I talk more about why this deal is worth it, especially if you have pets that shed.

I’ve written a lot about vacuums and Shark makes some of the best ones available, and this definitely applies to its lineup of upright vacuums. The Shark Rotator Lift-Away vacuum works on hardwood floors and carpet and the base has headlights that help you see small debris to make sure you don’t miss anything.

The vacuum comes with multiple attachments: a dusting brush which is great for pet hair adhering to furniture, a wide upholstery tool for covering a large surface in a small amount of time, and a 12-inch crevice attachment that cleans in small areas that are otherwise hard to reach. Like many of Shark’s other upright models, the pod of the vacuum detaches from the base, making it portable and allowing you to clean stairs, shelves, windowpanes and other high up places with ease.

People who bought and reviewed the vacuum say they love it because of how strong the suction is, and that whether you have long-haired or short-haired animals, it’s great at picking up pet hair. That’s a huge benefit for anyone who suffers from allergies or has a furry friend who sheds a lot.

Why this deal is worth it

Shark vacuums are some of the best options available, but they aren’t on sale for this much for that long. At almost 40% off, the vacuum is under $200 and has many of the same features of a Dyson or Bissell. It also has hundreds of testimonies from people who bought it who emphasize how strong the suction is (which isn’t always the case with expensive cordless vacuums).

$199.99 vs. $329.99

Comes with a wide-end upholstery brush, crevice and dusting brush attachments

Has a detachable and portable pod

Has 25-foot-long cord (no need to switch outlets to clean a room)

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events. I also write about home and kitchen appliances, cleaning, organization and more. I’ve written about sales on vacuums at retailers like Amazon, as well as Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more.

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