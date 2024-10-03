We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often you should wash your hair and more.

Professionally installed, high-quality hardwood floors elevate any living space, regardless of the type of wood you choose. While they can be time-consuming and expensive, the payoff is undeniable. With that in mind, keeping your hardwood floors clean is important, especially if you want them to last for years. In fact, you should make sure you’re not using too much water when cleaning hardwood floors. “Water and hardwood floors just don’t get along,” according to Will Cotter, the owner of cleaning company HappyCleans. Instead, it’s better to focus more on buffing with microfiber.

While everyone has their own opinion on the best way to clean hardwood floors, I spoke with cleaning experts to find out the best way to actually do it.

The best products for cleaning hardwood floors, according to experts

I spoke with cleaning experts for their guidance and product recommendations. All the cleaning products below are either direct recommendations from our experts, products NBC Select editors have used themselves to clean their floors or are highly rated with at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop $41.94 at Amazon What we like Cleaning solution included

Lightweight

Leaves no residue Something to note Nothing to note at this time

The Bona hardwood floor spray mop, which comes with machine-washable microfiber cloths, comes recommended by both Cotter and Kadi Dulude, owner of the cleaning service Wizard of Home, who says it’s a favorite at her company. “The cloths are machine washable. The spray is convenient and sprays an even mist on the floor,” she says. “The result is a beautiful, gleaming floor.” The mop comes with a hardwood floor cleaning solution that attaches to the base of the mop, making it easy to distribute on the floor. The plant-based solution also dries quickly after application and doesn’t leave streaks or visible residue, according to the brand.

While there are many different Swiffer mops available, this one, in particular, is formulated for hardwood floors. It comes with two batteries, two mopping pads and a cleaning solution that’s safe on finished hardwood floors and dried quickly. The lightweight mop has a comfortable handle and LED lights at the base to make it easier to see debris on wood floors. Like other Swiffer mops, this one has a flexible handle, making it easy to clean under tables and large appliances without bending down.

This cleaning product duo from Weiman, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 8,457 reviews on Amazon, includes both a wood-safe cleaning solution and a polish restorer which adds extra sheen to recently cleaned hardwood floors. You can either squeeze a small amount of the cleaning solution directly onto the floor or add it to the compartment of a spray mop and apply it that way. Afterward, simply allow the floor to dry and then add the polis restore solution to make the floors look shiny and refreshed.

Method’s plant-based cleaning solution is another option for cleaning your hardwood floors without fear of damaging them. You can use the almonds-scented solution to clean residue from dirty hardwood floors, though you can also apply it to laminate floors, too, according to the brand. Since there’s no rinse required, you can apply the solution with a clean microfiber pad and allow it to dry before applying your favorite wood floor polish.

Bissell SpinWave Pet Hard Floor Spin Mop $102.99 at Amazon What we like Great for pet stains

Spinning mop pads

Reusable mop pads Something to note Nothing to note at this time

The SpinWave mop from Bissell combines the power of a manual mop, the function of a spray mop and the efficiency of a cleaning appliance. This mop, which has a 4.5-star average rating from 11,775 reviews on Amazon, has two microfiber mop pads that quickly spin when it sprays the cleaning solution onto the floor. It also has two other scrubby pads that you can attach to the appliance for cleaning stuck-on messes, too. Aside from sealed hardwood floors, you can also use it to clean tile floors, including under furniture and appliances.

How to clean hardwood floors, according to experts

There are several different methods and products for cleaning hardwood floors. According to professional home cleaners, this is the best way to clean them without damaging them:

Start by sweeping your hardwood floors thoroughly with a broom and dustpan, making sure to remove all visible debris and crumbs. After sweeping, use an upright vacuum to remove any residual debris from the floor, including small particles that a broom cannot reach. Use the Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop to clean the floors, making sure to add the solution to the compartment and spray it onto the floor directly. Don’t pour water onto the floor and then clean with the solution. You can also apply a hardwood floor cleaner directly onto the floor and then mop. Alternatively, you can use a spin mop with a cleaning solution diluted with a very small amount of water. Be sure to spin it dry extremely thoroughly. Your floors shouldn’t have puddles of water. Allow the cleaning solution to dry completely on its own. Apply a hardwood floor polish to the floors, such as the Weiman Hardwood Floor Polish Restorer according to the directions.

Is it ok to clean hardwood floors with a traditional mop and a bucket?

For the most part, no. Experts recommend against mopping floors with lots of water or supersaturated mop pads. This is because the excessive use of water and liquids can seep through hardwood floors (yes, even sealed ones) and damage them, according to Dulude. “It’s not so much about the cleaning product (although wrong products can cause stains or buildup) but more about getting the floors wet,” she says. “A really good spin mop that gets the mop super dry could still work.” The main thing to avoid is drenching your floors with too much water to clean them. If you do a spin mop to clean your floors, be sure to spin it dry as much as possible.

How often should you clean hardwood floors?

In terms of sweeping and vacuuming, you should clean your floors at least once a week, according to Cotter. “Damp mopping with a cleaner should be done every month while deep cleaning with refinishing (if needed) is good to do at least once a year,” he says.

Is it okay to use cleaners such as Pine-Sol and Fabuloso to mop floors?

According to both Cotter and Dulude, multi-purpose cleaning solutions such as Pine-Sol, Fabuloso and Mr. Clean are quite strong in smell and can potentially damage hardwood floors over time. This is why they recommend sticking to mild solutions with as little water as possible.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Will Cotter is founder of home cleaning services companies FreshSpace Cleaning and Deluxe Maid.

is founder of home cleaning services companies FreshSpace Cleaning and Deluxe Maid. Kadi Dulude is the founder of home cleaning services company Wizards of Home, which has over 100 trained cleaning professionals.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I regularly write roundups, reviews and explainers about cleaning, laundry, cooking and home care. I’ve written guides on how to clean a mattress, how to get rid of mold and the best way to clean grout in your bathroom. I spoke with two cleaning experts, who own their professional home cleaning services companies.

