It makes sense to drop a boatload of cash on certain jewelry pieces — engagement rings, we’re looking at you. But having a drawer full of more attainable pieces to play around with is also fun. Translation: Necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings that are affordable enough that you won’t be devastated if they get lost or damaged.

Let us explain: Jewelry is a quick and easy way to take your outfit to the next level. Add a simple chain necklace to a summer dress for a chic, minimalist look. Or, create an arm party by stacking many bracelets on your wrist for a more free-spirited vibe. One of the best places to find affordable jewelry is Amazon. Yup, you read that right. The online retailer has many highly rated necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings in various styles and vibes. Below, find some of our favorites.

How we picked spring and summer jewelry from Amazon

When searching for spring and summer jewelry on Amazon, we prioritized the following things:

Price: Affordability was one of our biggest priorities. With this in mind, every piece on our list is under $20.

Style: We gathered necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings in different metals (silver, rose gold and gold) to meet different preferences. We also looked for pieces with different vibes — from simple to more ornate.

Ratings: All of the jewelry that made the cut has a 4-star average rating or above from at least a few hundred customer reviews.

Spring and summer necklaces from Amazon

Ava Riley Layered Necklaces $13.98 at Amazon What we like Three for the price of one

Trendy layered look Something to note Nothing to note

This set comes with three necklaces to wear together for a layered look. There are 28 different designs and metal color combos available, but each set comes with a shorter, medium and long necklace. Wear them all together or pick one for an even simpler look.

SmileBelle Daisy Necklace $8.99 $9.99 at Amazon What we like Can be worn as a choker

Gold-plated silver Something to note May feel young for some

Embrace spring with this daisy necklace. The daisies are made from faux pearls and are connected by a delicate chain made from gold-plated stainless steel. It can be adjusted to be worn as a choker or longer if you want it to hang down a bit. This necklace is also available with hearts instead of flowers.

Pavoi Heart Necklace $13.95 at Amazon What we like Adjustable chain

Hypoallergenic Something to note Nothing to note

Speaking of hearts, this simple necklace is plated with 14K gold and features a small heart in the center. It is available in gold, rose gold or silver and the chain is 18 inches long. The materials used are also hypoallergenic, so it shouldn’t irritate skin, according to the brand. This necklace has a 4.4-star average rating from 8,340 reviews on Amazon.

Spring and summer earrings from Amazon

Mumreues Gold Studs $9.99 at Amazon What we like Comes in three colors

Simple design Something to note Nothing to note

These hypoallergenic studs are made from 14K gold-plated brass and have a crisscross design that’s simple but far from boring. They’re intended to fit close to the lobe and can be dressed up and down. The studs come in gold, rose gold or silver and have a 4.4-star average rating from over 825 reviews on Amazon.

Obidos Triple Huggie Earrings $12.95 at Amazon What we like Triple earring design

Cubic zirconia details Something to note May look big on smaller ears

Get the look of multiple piercings even if you only have one with this huggie-style earring, which is intended to look like three separate small hoops. The center hoop is plain gold, while the outer hoops have cubic zirconia details for sparkle. The earrings have a 4.3-star average rating from over 5,035 reviews, with many people remarking they’re impressed with how luxe the earrings look.

BaubleStar Stone Drop Earrings $11.99 at Amazon What we like Statement making

10 colors available Something to note Nothing to note

Add a pop of color to your spring or summer look with these drop earrings. They feature a colored stone set in gold-plated alloy. You can choose from 10 different colored stones — including rosy pink, light green and sky blue. The earrings are lightweight, so they won’t pull on your lobes and come with a rubber backing so the hook won’t poke you, according to the brand.

Spring and summer bracelets from Amazon

Stacked bracelets make a statement, but picking a bunch that go together can be tricky. This set takes the guesswork out of it. You get six gold-plated bracelets that are all different but complementary. Wear them together or one at a time, depending on your mood. The bracelets are 6.5 inches long and have a 2-inch extender for those with larger wrists. They have a 4.4-star average rating from 3,254 reviews on Amazon.

Fesciory Leather Wrap Bracelet $13.99 at Amazon What we like Easy clasp

Real leather Something to note May not work on larger wrists

This bracelet features strips of leather with gold hardware for an edgy vibe. It has a magnetic clasp that’s easy to put on by yourself, according to the brand. The bracelet is handmade and made with real leather. It has a 4.4-star average rating from 10,014 reviews.

Monozo Initial Bracelet $16.99 at Amazon What we like Personalized

Delicate chain Something to note May not fit larger wrists

Jewelry is a great way to add a personalized touch to your look. This bracelet includes a delicate chain with a small disk with your chosen initial. It comes in silver- or gold-plated brass and is hypoallergenic so it won’t irritate skin, according to the brand.

Spring and summer rings from Amazon

Barzel Statement Ring $12.99 at Amazon What we like Lightweight

18K gold-plated metal Something to note Nothing to note

Available in ring sizes 5 through 10, this 18K gold-plated ring is made in Brazil and features multiple gold bands that all come together in the back. It is lightweight, making it comfortable for all-day wear and available in silver or rose gold. It has a 4.1-star average rating from over 6,530 reviews on Amazon.

Pavoi Twisted Eternity Band $13.95 at Amazon What we like Wide size range

Simple design Something to note Nothing to note

I prefer not to travel with my engagement and wedding rings, so I bought this simple eternity band to take with me. It has a twisted design and cubic zirconia details that have a surprising amount of sparkle. It’s streamlined enough that I can stack it with other rings and it has never left my finger discolored after wearing it for long periods. I have the silver, which is also available in gold or rose gold.

Mytys Cocktail Ring $14.99 at Amazon What we like Comes in three colors

Free of nickel and lead Something to note Larger size

Make a statement with this large flower ring. The metal is shaped to look like a rose, and it takes up a substantial amount of space on your finger so that everyone will notice it. The ring is also free of nickel and lead, which can often turn skin green if they’re in jewelry.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

