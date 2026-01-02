The start of a new year is one of the best times to do a reset on your fitness routine, and while you don’t have to do it right away, it’s a good idea to start small. Before looking into the best running shoes or weighted vests, I recommend choosing a reliable reusable water bottle, such as the ever-popular Stanley Quencher. The bottle is currently on sale on Amazon for up to 50% off in select styles. They come in five sizes, all with handles, and keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

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The Stanley Quencher tumbler is one of the most popular reusable water bottles on the market, largely due to its wide array of sizes, styles and designs, and because of its insulation properties. It’s available in 14-, 20-, 30-, 40- and 64-ounce sizes, all of which have handles on the side. They’re available in just about every color you can think of, and you can get them in several designs, some of which are limited edition. The 40-ounce tumbler, the most popular option, keeps water cold for 11 hours and ice water cold for up to two days, according to the brand. The bottle is made of BPA-free stainless steel and features double-wall insulation, allowing it to keep drinks at the same temperature for so long. Plus, it has a slim bottom, making it easy to fit in a car, backpack or treadmill cup holder.

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about home, kitchen and lifestyle. I also write about home and wellness accessories like reusable water bottles, heated blankets and candle warmers. I’ve tested many reusable water bottles from top brands, including Stanley and Owala. We also regularly test reusable water bottles for NBC Select’s Wellness Awards.

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