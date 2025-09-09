No rodent or bug infestation is fun, but there is one type that may rank as one of the worst — bed bugs. While they are tiny, these insects can cause big problems. While some people don’t react poorly to bed bug bites, others will develop itchy red bites. Additionally, these itty bitty bugs can spread rapidly, embedding themselves into mattresses, furniture and even clothing. You may have even heard horror stories of people having to throw out everything they own after a major infestation — something experts say should not be necessary if you take the proper steps.

Bed bugs are parasitic insects, which means they feed on blood, according to the Centers for Disease Control. They usually measure between 1mm and 7mm, and they can live several months without a meal. Oh, and they’re excellent at hiding — which can make getting rid of them very challenging. I consulted pest control experts about how to tell if you have bed bugs and how to address them if you do, in case you have a potential infestation. Here’s what they had to say.

How do you get bed bugs?

Think of bed bugs as unwelcome hitchhikers who catch a lift into your space. “Hotels and airports together with rideshares represent the primary sources of bed bug infestations,” says Juan Rezk, chief marketing officer at Certus Pest in Tampa, Florida. “However, bed bugs also use used furniture as transportation and can infest multi-unit buildings.”

The biggest problem: You likely won’t even know you’ve picked up bed bugs until you have a problem in your home because they are so small. “They crawl into bags and seams and ride home with you. That’s why even the cleanest house can get them,” says Nicole Carpenter, a pest control professional and the president at Black Pest Prevention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How to tell if you have bed bugs

The most common way people discover a bed bug problem is by noticing bites on their skin. “Bed bug bites tend to form lines or clusters on your skin,” says Rezk. However, not everyone has a bad reaction to bed bug bites. Another common way to tell if you have them is to look at your sheets or mattress. “Look at the seams and the corners or your mattress or behind the headboard,” says Carpenter. “You’ll see little rusty spots, shed skins, or even live ones if it’s bad.”

Our experts say you may also notice a musty, slightly sweet odor in your sleeping area or spot little black dots on your sheets, which is their excrement.

How to get rid of bed bugs

Discovered bed bugs? Before you freak out and start tossing everything, take a deep breath. If you start rapidly moving furniture around, you could cause the bugs to spread, says Rezk. Instead, carefully take off your bedding and put it in a plastic trash bag until you can wash it in hot water. Then, give your mattress a thorough vacuum — the same goes for any cloth furniture you have.

“Bed bugs display a strong resistance to homemade removal techniques so any missed eggs will restart the infestation process,” says Rezk. So, after you do the above steps, you’re going to want to call a professional. “Bed bugs aren’t something you can really handle on your own — they hide in walls, outlets, furniture joints, and can go months without eating,” says Carpenter. “The only real way to wipe them out is heat, and pros do that with big heaters that crank the whole room up past 120°.”

The best products to protect you from bed bugs

When it comes to preventing bed bugs, there are a few things you can do. First, if you’re traveling, check hotel bed frames and mattresses before placing your belongings on them, says Rezk. You should do the same if you are bringing second-hand furniture into your house. Beyond this, there are a few items that can help prevent bed bugs from taking up residence in your items.

Encasing your mattress fully in an impermeable material can prevent bed bugs from getting in and taking up residence. This mattress cover fully encases your bed and zips closed. It’s available in all standard bed sizes and is also waterproof. It will accommodate mattresses up to 12 inches deep.

Along with your mattress, you can encase your pillows to protect them from bed bugs. This comes with two pillowcase protectors that zip closed and are waterproof, according to the brand. They are available in standard, queen and king sizes.

Bed bugs can travel up the legs of your bed frame — which is exactly what these interceptors try to prevent. You place one under each leg of your bed. Then, the idea is that the bed bugs climb them and get stuck on their slippery surface, according to the brand. Eight interceptors come in a box with this set.

While our experts said bringing in a professional is the best way to get rid of bed bugs once you have them, it may give you peace of mind to also have this on hand until they can get into your home. This spray kills bed bugs and eggs on contact and lasts for up to 16 weeks after application, according to the brand. It is also scent-free and safe to use on mattresses and furniture, according to Harris.

Similar to the above spray, these traps (there are 12 in a set) can help in the time between when you discover the issue and are able to get an appointment with a pro. The glue traps can be placed on the floor, beneath furniture legs or under mattresses. They are pet-safe and mess-free, according to the brand. When you detect bugs on them, simply throw them out and put a new one down.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Juan Rezk is the chief marketing officer at Certus Pest In Tampa, Florida.

is the chief marketing officer at Certus Pest In Tampa, Florida. Nicole Carpenter is a pest control professional and the president at Black Pest Prevention in Charlotte, North Carolina

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed two pest control experts.

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