Between Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Plus Week, July is already filled with opportunities to save on whatever's on your wishlist, or stock up on discounted household basics like dish soap and dog food. And now, Target is adding another sale to the mix: Target Circle Week. From July 9 to July 15, Target Circle members can shop exclusive deals online and in stores.

Below, we’re sharing everything we know about Target Circle Week so far, including how to sign up for a free Target Circle membership in the weeks leading up to the event.

What is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is a sale only open to Target Circle members. It starts before and ends after Prime Day and Walmart Plus Week — Prime Day is July 11 to July 12, and Walmart Plus Week is July 10 to July 13. Deals will be available online and in Target stores nationwide, and you can choose from fulfillment options like drive-up, pick up and same-delivery with Shipt.

During Target Circle Week, shoppers can shop deals from categories like grocery, beauty, apparel, outdoor gear and more. Products from Target-owned brands like Sun Squad, Good & Gather and Cat & Jack will be up to 50% off as well. You’ll also have opportunities to earn gift cards as you shop. For example, those who spend $50 on household essentials are eligible for a $15 Target gift card.

Who has access to Target Circle Week?

Only Target Circle Members are eligible to shop sales as part of Target Circle Week. Target usually hosts its Deal Days sale around the time of Prime Day, which is open to all shoppers. But this year, the retailer opted for the more exclusive Target Circle Week instead, which has run in the past, but during a different time frame.

What is Target Circle? How to sign up and what it costs

Target Circle is a free loyalty program unlike Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus, both of which require members to pay a monthly or annual fee. Members earn 1% in Target Circle earnings every time they make an eligible purchase in stores or online (purchases made with a Target RedCard do not receive these earnings). You can build up earnings over time and eventually use them toward a Target purchase.

Beyond Target Circle, Target also offers the Target RedCard, a store card that can only be used at the retailer. The Target Debit Card, Target Credit Card and Target Mastercard are each considered a RedCard (though you can use the Target Mastercard at any merchant that accepts Mastercard). They all give you access to the same benefits, including a 5% discount on eligible purchases, free two-day shipping on eligible items, an additional 30 days to return or exchange purchases and more. If you have a Target RedCard, you can still become a Target Circle member and link your RedCard to your account.

