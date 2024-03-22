If you’re a beauty enthusiast, mark your calendar: Sephora’s spring sale is right around the corner. The Sephora Savings Event is one of only a few sitewide sales the retailer has all year, so it’s a great time to stock up on your go-to cosmetics, treat yourself to a luxury beauty find or try out the latest viral beauty trend.

Similar to the retailer's past sales, the timing of your shopping window and the extent of your savings depend on your rewards membership tier. Below, we lay out the key details for Sephora’s upcoming spring sale and highlighted a few of our favorite products from the retailer.

What is the Sephora spring sale?

The Sephora Savings Event typically only happens three times a year, and is specifically for Beauty Insiders (more on what that means below). Dates and discounts differ depending on your membership tier, but starting April 5, 2024 select Beauty Insiders can use code YAYSAVE at checkout to get up to 20% off their favorite cosmetics, hair care and skin care products sitewide, plus 30% off all Sephora Collection items, however, some brands are excluded from the sale. You also cannot use Beauty Insider Cash or rewards in combination with the sale.

When is the Sephora Savings Event?

Starting on April 5, Rouge members (those who’ve spent over $1,000 at Sephora in the past year) get 20% off sitewide. VIB members (those who’ve spent over $350 in the past year) and Insider members (no minimum required) will need to wait until April 9 to get discounts, after which they’ll receive 15% off and 10% off respectively. That said, all Beauty Insider members of any tier can get 30% off Sephora Collection products starting April 5. The sale ends for everyone on April 15.

How do Beauty Insider tiers work?

Sephora’s Beauty Insider loyalty program lets shoppers earn points on purchases that they can then redeem for rewards. All members receive one point for every $1 spent. The Beauty Insider program is free to join, but in order to move up the ranks (and receive more perks), members will need to spend the specified amount on Sephora merchandise within a calendar year.

All Insider members get free standard shipping, the ability to turn points into Beauty Insider Cash and access to auto-replenish deliveries, among other perks including a birthday gift. The higher your tier, the more savings, points and samples you’ll receive. Regarding the upcoming sale, members can expect the following discounts:

Our favorite products from Sephora

Since it’s fragrance-free and has colloidal oatmeal, this First Aid Beauty repair cream is an expert-recommended moisturizer for those with dry, sensitive skin or eczema. It also has shea butter and allantoin to help repair your skin’s natural moisture barrier, according to the brand.

One of the best caffeinated eye creams, this lightweight formula has caffeine to minimize dark circles and peptides to firm under-eye bags. Since it’s fragrance-free, it’s suitable for all complexions including sensitive skin, according to the brand.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day is one of the best dry shampoos and the only thing I’ve ever found that makes my thin, oily hair look clean between washings. I used to shampoo every single day, but this formula has a blend of starch and minerals to absorb sweat, odors and grease, so I can hold out until day two or three.

One of the best sunscreen brands, Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen has SPF 40 protection while remaining lightweight and invisible on any skin tone, according to the brand. The gel consistency is also a great primer for makeup, says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider, who’s been using this for years.

This detox shampoo won an NBC Select Wellness Award for the best shampoo for curly hair. It has apple cider vinegar to remove oil and product residue as well as hydrolyzed keratin to strengthen hair, according to the brand . It’s also color-safe and doesn’t have sulfates or parabens. “It’s a great shampoo to use once a week or so to almost reset your hair,” says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin.“It definitely cleaned my hair of excess buildup,” and the apple cider vinegar was great for an oily scalp, but my hair shaft still felt moisturized,” she says.

This is the go-to moisturizer for NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown.“The texture is so rich, but it doesn’t sit on top of the skin and I just love how glowy I look and feel after applying it,” she says. The cream, which has moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, is also available in a lighter, gel-cream version that has niacinamide.

Another Wellness Award winner, this conditioner is great for repairing damaged hair, reducing split ends and preventing frizz, according to the brand. Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations, loves it because it’s deeply hydrating and a little goes a long way.

This Paula’s Choice treatment is one of the best exfoliating products because it’s designed to exfoliate skin almost anywhere on the body. In addition to having vitamin E and green tea for hydration, it’s made with 2% BHA (beta hydroxy acid) to help shed old skin cells, minimizing redness, dullness and uneven texture, according to the brand.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio loves this Briogeo condition because it makes her hair feel smooth and look shiny. The formula combines kale, apple and vitamin C to strengthen hair, nourish the scalp and protect strands against UV damage, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

Maria Cassano is a writer, editor and consultant who specializes in e-commerce. She’s covered deals and sales at NBC Select for two years. You can also find her sales articles in publications such as Bustle, Elite Daily, Food & Wine and Allure.

