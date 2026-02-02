Talking Shop is our series where we talk to interesting people about their most interesting buys.

When you scroll through Tarte’s website, see its products on display in your local Ulta, watch TikToks of its Trippin with Tarte excursions and hear from the masses of people who swear by its makeup, it’s almost impossible to imagine that Maureen Kelly started the now billion-dollar company in her New York City apartment over 25 years ago. But the founder and CEO doesn’t shy away from her humble beginnings. In fact, she’s brutally honest about them. She shares everything on her social media pages, including the “unhinged” things she did to get Tarte off the ground and the jobs she held before running a cosmetics empire. Kelly invites customers into Tarte’s office and behind the scenes of her life, developing a personal connection with them that extends beyond Shape Tape, Tartlette mascara and Maracuja Juicy Lips.

Below, I spoke with Kelly about her all-time favorite products, including the calendar she considers a non-negotiable and the press-on nails she’s worn during board meetings. She also gave us a sneak peekpeak at her next business venture, which she’s launching with her sons later this year.

“I started using Medicube [products] about a year ago, and my skin hasn’t stopped thanking me,” says Kelly. “The Zero Pore Pads are kind of unhinged — they make your pores look erased.” The pads are soaked in a serum made with AHA and BHA chemical exfoliants, and they’re dual-sided: the textured side buffs away dead skin cells while the soft side hydrates and smoothes, according to the brand. Kelly also uses Medicube’s PDRN Pink Collagen Overnight Face Masks. “If this is as close as I’m getting to Hailey Bieber glass skin, I’m very okay with that,” she says.

“As a busy boy mom and CEO, I do not have time for a two-hour nail appointment every other week,” says Kelly. “Glamnetic is my biggest CEO cheat code — it’s how I fake having time. I’ve put these on in the car, in my office before board meetings and, yes, even on a boat during Sunday funday. I’ve also saved thousands of dollars. I’m never going back to the salon.” The press-on nails have an almond shape and a French top design, and you can trim and file them if needed. Each pack comes with 30 nails in 15 sizes, nail glue, an alcohol prep pad, a nail file and a cuticle pusher. They last for about two weeks, according to the brand.

“I think I’ve gone through at least ten bottles of this serum,” says Kelly. “Growing up in Florida with freckles, I wasn’t always the best about wearing sunscreen, and this has been a total skin saver. It brightens, evens and works like actual magic. I never let myself run out. This serum earned permanent residency in my bathroom.” It’s made with ingredients like olive squalane, which hydrates and soothes skin, and viniferine, which reduces the appearance of dark spots, according to the brand.

“I love a beauty hack that works while I sleep,” says Kelly. “I never thought heatless curls would work on my naturally curly hair, but I was wrong. These satin flexi rods changed everything. I wake up with salon-level curls, zero heat damage and zero time wasted sitting in a chair. It’s one of my favorite CEO-on-the-go hacks.” This pack includes four reusable curlers with bendable cores that retain their shape after you wrap your hair around them and snap the ends together.

Kelly and her sons, Finn and Sully, are preparing to launch Finnsul, a supplement brand selling products such as electrolyte powders. The project, which they’ve been working on for over a year, directly influenced her newfound obsession with this electric shaker bottle. “Since creating Finnsul with my sons, I’m constantly testing all kinds of powder drink mixes and this blends everything perfectly,” she says. “It’s giving wellness in a bottle. No shaking, no mess, no drama. I’ve used it for electrolytes, juices and even cocktails. It’s chic, practical and under $25. I loved it so much, I bought it in nearly every color.”

“I got my first Lola about a year ago and it has been my most recommended product to friends and family, especially during the holidays,” says Kelly. “They’re unbelievably cozy but still chic enough to leave draped over your couch. I also love the story behind the brand. It was founded by two siblings in honor of their mother, who passed away from breast cancer, and a portion of proceeds is donated monthly to cancer research. Supporting a brand with that kind of heart makes it even better.” The double-sided, machine-washable blanket is made from soft faux fur that is slightly stretchy and does not shed.

“This calendar is non-negotiable,” says Kelly. “If it’s not on the calendar, it’s not happening. I’m super visual and have ADHD, so if I can’t see it, it doesn’t exist. I’ve used this brand for years because it actually keeps my life together, and their humor makes it fun. It’s functional, funny and the only system my brain accepts.” The Big A## Calendar is 4 feet wide by 3 feet tall and shows all 365 days in one view. It’s dry-erase, so you can always add to and remove plans from it. It comes with 100 color-coded adhesive labels in five colors and a dry-erase maker.

“Shape Tape has been part of my routine for years, but as I’ve gotten older, I reach for the stick formula every single day,” says Kelly, who noted that 2026 marks 10 years since Tarte launched the concealer. “My under-eyes need hydration even more than they need coverage, but this gives me both. It’s concealer, but smarter, because it has a built-in eye cream. It brightens and smooths without settling, and I like to call it my instant eye lift — no appointment, no recovery time. On busy days, it’s often the only thing I put on, and it makes me look rested, refreshed and like I have my life together.”

