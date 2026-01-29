If you’re worried about a power outage or are looking to power off-the-grid adventures, a portable power station is essential. You can use one to charge small electronics, power large appliances (like refrigerators) and even connect it to compatible solar panels for outdoor recharging. One of our favorites, the Anker Solix C1000, is over 40% off right now, and might be worth picking up ahead of this weekend’s forecasted winter storm.

Deal of the day: Anker Solix C1000

Anker is one of our favorite brands for charging and battery gear. The Solix C1000 hits a nice middle ground between power, weight and price (especially at this discount). It can power large home appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, blenders and electric stoves, but is easy enough to take on a road trip or store in an apartment. You can pair both the Gen 2 and Gen 1 versions with an Anker Solix solar panel to recharge anywhere the sun is shining, too.

Other Anker portable power stations on sale

This Anker Solix F2000 has double the battery capacity of the C1000 above, making it a better fit for more energy-intensive needs or longer periods without power. Plus, it’s over 50% off right now.

This portable power station is more of a whole-home backup than the smaller models above. It can power multiple large appliances at the same time, charge EVs (and RVs) and connect to multiple solar panels and extra battery cells.

This small, portable power station is ideal for camping and road trips, not powering large home appliances. That said, it dwarfs the capacity of small power banks, and can be recharged via a wall outlet, solar panel or car socket.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on wireless earbuds, running shoes, fitness trackers and more. I also cover home and health topics like air purifiers, portable power stations and power outage tools. For this story, I checked Anker Solix prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

