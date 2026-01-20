If you’re like most people, you probably have a skin sensitivity of some kind, whether that means you break out easily and have some redness peek through, or you suffer from skin conditions like rosacea and eczema. Regardless of the reason, you deserve to try a skin care product without worrying about looking scary the next morning. But the sensitive skin market is highly saturated, and when so many things are marketed toward “all skin types,” it can be hard to determine what actually won’t cause irritation.

Well, our NBC Select editors did the hard work for you: Over the past year, we’ve tested hundreds of skin care products across categories like cleansers, moisturizers, makeup removers, eye creams and face mists, and determined the best ones that don’t cause irritation, redness, stinging or breakouts. That means closely examining countless ingredient lists, powering through irritation while testing, and keeping tabs on how our skin reacted over time and with consistent use. Each of our editors has sensitive skin to varying degrees, and all indicate exactly how their skin reacts to the products below compared to others they’ve tested.

How we chose our contenders

When it comes to testing sensitive skin care, our credentials are extensive: Our NBC Select editors test hundreds of skin care products every year, and many of them have sensitive skin, which makes it that much more crucial to know what might be irritating. To build this list, we polled our team members with sensitive skin about gentle formulas they already use and love that don’t cause burning, redness, breakouts or inflammation. We also included direct recommendations from dermatologists we spoke to, and spent weeks researching top-selling products and viral brands our editors were interested in trying and added them to our testing pool.

We’ve also written extensively about sensitive skin (see our guides to the best body washes, sunscreens, dermatitis treatments and retinol alternatives, to name a few). We sorted through our past coverage for recommendations from dermatologists, cosmetic chemists and other experts, plus products that our editors have tested and repeatedly recommended to add to our list.

We tested hundreds of skin care products, including moisturizers, facial sprays, serums and eye creams, to find the best ones for sensitive skin. Courtesy Mili Godio

Of course, our final list totaled well over a hundred products, so narrowing it down to the best of the best required our knowledge as shopping experts. We made sure to include products with ingredients that the experts we consulted say are sensitive skin-friendly, like ceramides, niacinamide, squalane and hyaluronic acid (all of which we’ve previously covered). We also paid special attention to common irritants like heavy fragrances, dyes, alcohol and essential oils and removed products accordingly.

Finally, since the sensitive skin category is exceptionally broad, we focused exclusively on products for the face and excluded those specifically intended for the body (though some double as both). Our final list is separated into top-priority skin care routine categories based on previous guidance from experts: cleansers, cleansing balms/cleansing oils, toners, exfoliants, serums (including facial oils), moisturizers, night creams, eye creams, sunscreens, face masks/eye masks and facial sprays.

What we considered

Each editor who selected the products on this list has a different skin type, tone and texture. And while some may be more oily, acne-prone or dryer than others, all editors have one thing in common: they have skin sensitivities in one way or another. Some editors have more severe skin issues, like rosacea, eczema and dermatitis, while others get occasional breakouts and redness (each editor notes their sensitivities below). To maintain consistency, every editor kept the following factors in mind when determining the best products for sensitive skin, based on our dermatologists’ guidance:

Ingredients

Does the product have any active ingredients (including retinol and strong exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids), alcohols or sulfates that are known to cause irritation? Is the ingredients list safe for sensitive skin, based on our past reporting and expert guidance? The most common sensitive skin-friendly ingredients we looked for are:

Ceramides

Niacinamide

Hyaluronic acid

Aloe vera

Squalane

Vitamin E

Colloidal oatmeal

Glycerin

Zinc oxide and titanium oxide (for SPFs)

Scent

Fragrance is among the most common irritants in skin care, so we favored fragrance-free products. If a recommended product has a subtle fragrance, we paid special attention to how our editors’ skin reacted (or didn’t) to it.

Feel

Is the product heavy, sticky or thick? Or does it feel light and breathable? We made sure to include products that didn’t leave behind a residue, white cast or heaviness that might clog pores and cause breakouts.

Labels

Our dermatologists recommend considering any labels listed on the packaging, including “fragrance-free,” “noncomedogenic,” and “hypoallergenic.” We considered one crucial question: Does the product live up to those labels?

Tolerability

Finally, and most importantly, we assessed whether the chosen formulas caused any irritation or breakouts among our editors across all skin concerns.

Cleansers

My skin has a short fuse and is incredibly reactive, so I’m picky about cleansers. This one is the rare face wash that actually feels like it’s helping, not stripping everything away and calling it a day. It cleans without foam, doesn’t sting and leaves my skin calm, hydrated and quietly relieved. When my barrier is acting up, this is the reset button. - Lauren Swanson, editorial director

I double cleanse everyday to wash off sunscreen and makeup, and that process requires rigorous emulsifying that can leave my skin feeling tight and raw. This cleanser dispenses as a foam and has the softest lather. I believe this is the best cleanser for all skin types because not only is it fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, but it also addresses texture and protects your skin barrier. I've used this since college and recommend it to everyone. - Jem Alabi, editorial operations associate

This foaming cleanser gets rid of makeup, dirt and sunscreen while also reducing redness and protecting your skin barrier. Courtesy Jem Alabi

As a person who developed a skin care routine just a couple of years ago, I’ve learned to have an old reliable — something that I could find anywhere and not mess up my mildly sensitive skin. This cleanser fits the bill. I love how, no matter the state of my skin, it always feels cleaner after using it. I even bought a couple bottles in Europe when I went for a wedding. - Josh Rios, video producer

In a world dominated by liquid body and facial washes, I am #teambarsoap. I always recommend Dove for people transitioning from the former to the latter. The Beauty Bar was the first solid facial cleanser I used and much to my surprise, there was no purging or breakout period. My skin looked and felt just as clean as it did with a liquid formula. My only recommendation is to commit to moisturizing after every wash. I typically apply a cream or lotion and tuck everything in with an occlusive facial oil. - Nikki Brown, senior editor

I have been loyal to this micellar water for over five years. It’s the first step in my nightly skin care routine to remove makeup before I wash my face. Unlike some micellar waters that irritate my skin and leave a slightly oily residue, this one feels super light, clean and gentle while still taking off all my makeup with one or two cotton pads. — Kalohe Danbara, intern

Danbara takes off her makeup with this Bioderma micellar water, which she applies using one or two cotton pads Courtesy Kalohe Danbara

Cleansing balms and oils

Since I wear very light makeup in my day-to-day life, a little micellar water is usually all I need to cleanse my face at night. But when I’m on-air, doing a photoshoot or going to an event like a wedding, I have makeup caked on, so I need something more heavy duty to get through all those layers without me having to scrub my sensitive, acne-prone skin. Farmacy’s cleansing balm is the most effective makeup remover for those circumstances. As I gently massage it onto my skin, I can see the makeup lift off my face. I soak a cloth in warm water, ring it out and use it to wipe the cleansing balm off, which is much more effective than splashing water on my face. My skin is left clean, soft and hydrated, and the product has never caused me to break out. - Zoe Malin, reporter

The Farmacy cleansing balm has a solid texture that turns into an oil, which helps melt off makeup and dirt before you wash your face. Courtesy Zoe Malin

I’ve always been skeptical of oil-based products because I have oily, acne-prone skin, but this is extremely gentle and nonirritating. It’s lightweight and concentrated, so I only need to use one or two pumps to take off a full face of makeup. The cleansing oil rinses off easily, doesn’t leave an uncomfortable residue and always makes my skin feel clean and soft. It works great as a first step when double cleansing, so I’d recommend following with an everyday cleanser. - Caitlin Cusack, associate social media editor

Most cleansing oils and balms leave my face with tiny whiteheads the next day, but not the Versed Day Dissolve. A little goes a long way, and all my makeup (including waterproof mascara) just melts off without a trace. The refreshing eucalyptus scent reminds me of a spa and makes for a nice way to end a long day. - Julie Huang, senior social media and newsletter editor

I’ve tried just about every makeup remover, including wipes, micellar waters, oils, you name it. But my very sensitive skin reacts to almost all of them with eczema flareups. I’m a big Glossier fan and I recently switched to using this balm, and I haven’t looked back since. It’s gentle on my skin and gets rid of all my makeup without causing any irritation. - Georgea Hall, NBC Page

Toners

I’ve gone through so many bottles of this toner because it’s that amazing. It has a milky consistency and the rice extract helps to brighten up my dull winter skin. I don’t bother with cotton pads and just pour a bit into my hands to pat directly on my face and neck. No stickiness or breakouts for my sensitive, acne-prone skin. Make sure to shake it well before using it to distribute all of that goodness inside. - Huang

This toner has a light, milky consistency and instantly brightens dull skin, according to Huang. Courtesy Julie Huang

When it gets cold, I usually feel my skin screaming for protection. That’s when this Byoma toner comes in handy. Instead of just treating my sensitive, wind-struck skin, it protects and hydrates it enough to bear the brutal northern cold. It's a little pink bottle that keeps me going on my coldest and most sensitive days. - Rios

I didn’t think that Haruharu could improve on its bestselling black rice toner, but when the brand came out with a version for sensitive skin, it was an immediate “add to cart” for me. This formula does everything the OG does but without any added alcohol or fragrance. It’s lightweight (so it’s perfect for summer months) and sinks into my skin in the most calming way. My face is always extra glowy and bouncy afterwards. — Huang

I have dermatitis that flares up from time to time, so I’m very careful about what I use on my face, especially when it comes to exfoliants. Physical exfoliants tend to be too rough for my face, so I tried this chemical one from Paula’s Choice and it’s proven to be very compatible with my skin type. It doesn’t make my dermatitis worse and it helps keep my skin smooth and texture-free. I definitely get fewer breakouts when I use this every other day. It’s easy to apply and doesn’t have a scent, which I love since I use it so often. - Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

Exfoliants

A Sephora employee recommended this product to me after taking one look at my skin and telling me I have large pores. I’ve been using this product ever since. I use it as both a scrub and a mask, and it’s the perfect combination of a physical exfoliant and a chemical exfoliant. I have oily, acne-prone skin that’s sensitive to new ingredients, but this product has never caused irritation, even after leaving it on for more than 10 minutes. However, because it’s a scrub, I wouldn’t recommend using this product if you have active breakouts or any sensitive breakage on the skin. - Cusack

Cusack uses this exfoliant as a scrub and a mask, and says it keeps her breakouts at bay. Courtesy Caitlin Cusack

I was a fan of Dr. Dennis Gross’ Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Pads, but noticed they stung my skin and caused a ton of redness whenever I used them (despite effectively getting rid of my texture). Fortunately, I discovered this gentle version a few months ago, and I noticed a huge difference in the brightness and smoothness of my skin. It’s a two-step treatment: one pad has lactic acid and malic acid to exfoliate skin, while the other pad has hyaluronic acid and colloidal oatmeal to soothe. The pads helped get rid of my breakouts, texture and dry patches, though I can only use them once a week to completely avoid irritation. - Mili Godio, updates editor

As someone with dry, rosacea-prone skin, I never thought exfoliating toners were for me. Our skin care expert and editor, Mili Godio, warned me that most of them have ingredients that would be too harsh for my skin. When these exfoliating pads went viral on social media, I wanted to hop on the trend and quickly discovered that they were mild enough for my sensitive skin. I’ve been using these pads every night for around four months and they have never irritated my skin, which is especially impressive during the colder months when it’s more fragile. My skin also looks and feels smoother and more even than ever. - Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager

My rosacea-prone skin can barely tolerate most exfoliants, especially physical ones. Dermalogica’s Daily Milkfoliant is not only gentle on my sensitive skin, but it also manages to calm the redness and small bumps associated with rosacea. I initially wasn’t expecting the powder texture, but it quickly turns into a paste as soon as it touches water, which is easy to spread and rub into my skin. My skin also visibly looks brighter, so I look more awake by the next morning. It’s definitely on the expensive side, which means I don’t tend to reach for it every day. - Godio

I always say, the best products for sensitive skin are the ones made for babies and mature skin. Though I am a bit younger than the target audience for Dr. Loretta’s products, that doesn’t stop me from singing their praises. As someone with mostly dry, acne-prone skin and hyperpigmentation, this exfoliant has worked wonders for my skin. The enzymatic buffers in the formula aren't coarse or sharp in any way, especially since the polish is designed for mature skin. I generally use this product twice a week, but there have been times when I’ve used it daily with no consequence (just less time in between repurchases). - Alabi

Though this is a physical exfoliant, it’s very gentle on sensitive skin and doesn’t cause any stinging or redness, according to our reviewers. Courtesy Jem Alabi

Serums

It wasn’t the fancy oat complex that caught my attention. I grow feverfew in my backyard and drink it in tea form as a headache preventative, so seeing it in a skin care product made me do a double-take. Combined with the fact that it’s a fairly stripped-down formula — hypoallergenic, fragrance-, alcohol-, dye-, and phthalate-free — I feel comfortable putting this on my face. The texture is kind of dreamy and Aveeno is a brand I’ve used plenty but not in awhile. This is the product that got me back into the fold. - Brown

I have combination skin that leans dry because I use Tretinoin, a prescription retinoid, to treat acne, and especially during the colder months, it feels like I can never moisturize enough. During one of my monthly facials at Glowbar, my esthetician recommended adding a hyaluronic acid serum to my skin care routine. I bought The Ordinary’s because it has a pretty simple ingredient list, is safe for all skin types and is less than $10. I’m on my fourth bottle at this point and I consider it one of my holy grail products. My skin drinks it up as soon as I apply it, and it hydrates even the driest patches. The serum’s lightweight, non-sticky texture lets me layer other products and makeup on top without worrying. Plus, its dropper bottle helps me dispense the right amount every time. - Malin

For the longest time, I tried to make the popular Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence happen for me, but my skin just didn’t love it as much as everyone else’s did. An internet rabbit hole later, I discovered that I might be allergic to snail mucin and decided to give the vegan “bean” version a try. Little did I know that I would fall in love with the Mixoon essence so much. It doubles as both a serum and an exfoliant. The natural AHA ingredient in fermented bean gently removes dead skin without irritating my skin, leaving behind smoother, hydrated skin and helps my makeup last longer all day. - Huang

This serum has AHAs, which means it doubles as an exfoliant to brighten skin and smooth texture. Courtesy Julie Huang

When redness starts creeping in, this is what I reach for. The texture is light but comforting and it immediately takes the edge off angry, reactive skin. It feels like a buffer between my face and the outside world, which is exactly what sensitive skin needs. I use it on days when my skin feels fragile and unpredictable. - Swanson

I use chemical exfoliants and treatments like AHAs, BHAs and retinol regularly, which requires following up with gentle, soothing products for the rest of my routine. That’s where this serum comes in. The thick, milky texture is smooth and easy to apply, and it absorbs into my skin so well that I can layer on another product or moisturizer less than two minutes after using it. The formula has rice ceramides, which help hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier, along with squalane and panthenol to soothe the skin. I also love using it to help calm breakouts or irritation caused by exfoliation or the weather. - Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

Morris uses this serum to soothe irritated skin from chemical exfoliants and retinol. Courtesy Ashley Morris

I’ll admit, face oils aren’t usually my thing, but I heard so much about this product that I decided to give it a try. I can honestly say this product lives up to its name, giving your skin a dewy, glowy and hydrated look. I’ve been trying to keep my makeup routine more minimal lately, and this works perfectly with that. - Hall

Glossier’s Futuredew facial oil keeps your skin dewy and hydrated all day long, according to Hall. Courtesy Georgea Hall

Brown says this Herbivore oil is one of her favorites to use during winter, especially after running or swimming, because it treats her redness and dry skin. Courtesy Nikki Brown

Moisturizers

If I can still feel moisturizer on my face a few minutes after I apply it, it’s a no-go for me. I like something that’s extremely hydrating yet lightweight, and it can’t be oily, sticky or fragranced, either. Kiehl’s squalane-rich Ultra Facial Cream checks all my boxes, plus it has a cooling, soothing feel that’s so refreshing on my skin. I love the little pot it comes in; I can dip my pinky inside and get just enough to address small dry patches, or I can scoop out a big glop to slather all over my face. The cream is also noncomedogenic, so it doesn’t clog pores or irritate my acne. I wear it under makeup almost daily, and sometimes I apply it before bed, too. - Malin

The Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is thick, yet doesn’t feel oily, sticky or heavy after you apply it, says Malin. Courtesy Zoe Malin

During the winter, my rosacea is always at its worst, making my skin feel raw and tender. When I was having a particularly bad flare-up recently, my friend recommended I give this cream a try. I’ve been using it for about two weeks and the difference has been huge; within the first two days, my skin already felt less irritated and my redness had gone down. The cream is thick but doesn’t feel heavy or uncomfortable, and a little bit goes a long way. As someone with eczema, it’s also great to see that this cream has been accepted by the National Eczema Association. - Rodriguez

Aestura’s line of skin care products are great for sensitive skin, including this cream that helps Rodriguez reduce rosacea and eczema flare-ups. Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

I think everyone needs a reliable moisturizer they can find at almost any big box store or pharmacy in case they’re running low and in a pinch. This one from La Roche-Posay is mine. Made with ceramides and niacinamide, it’s rich enough to hydrate, gentle enough to not cause irritation or breakouts and soothing enough to calm redness. My skin absorbs it in seconds since it’s so lightweight, and I layer other products and makeup directly on top, speeding up my skin care routine. The slim bottle makes it great to throw in a toiletry bag, too. - Malin

La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane line is a staff favorite for sensitive skin due to its lightweight, gentle and hydrating formula. Courtesy Zoe Malin

This is the gentlest moisturizer I’ve ever tried, and it’s one of the only ones I’ve used that actually hydrates my face without causing redness or making any existing irritation worse. It layers super well under makeup and sunscreen without pilling, plus it absorbs quickly — my skin basically drinks this product up. The price point is also unmatched, and it’s just as good as the fancy and expensive ones on the market, in my experience. - Godio

Vanicream’s Daily Facial Moisturizer has a light, airy texture, yet manages to hydrate better than most high-end moisturizers, says Godio. Courtesy Mili Godio

First Aid Beauty always understands the assignment. The Ultra Repair Cream isn’t something I use consistently, but when my skin randomly enters an extra-dry era, despite all of my best efforts to prevent it (shoutout to my 30s), I immediately pick up a tub of this. It’s super rich and feels amazing on my face, especially after applying an exfoliator. It’s also a two-fer, which keeps my entire routine uncomplicated since I can apply it to my body too. - Brown

If you know me, you know that I’m a serious Cosrx fan, and this cream is one of the reasons why. I used this for the first time when my skin was suffering from a rash that I got from trying out a harsh exfoliant. The cream has a viscous, gel-like texture that absorbs almost right away, and it really helped to calm the redness around my rash. Now, I love using it on any kind of irritation or breakouts since the snail mucin works as a soothing ingredient that makes them that much easier to bear. - Morris

Night creams

This night cream feels natural and luxurious in every way. It’s thick and soft on my fingers and face, with a pleasant scent that’s a bit ocean-y (and not chemical-y). It has “bio-retinol,” which I can’t speak to the scientific efficacy of, but is much less aggressive and irritating on my skin compared to traditional retinol (which is a no-go for my sensitive skin). Plus, the misted glass jar looks great on a bathroom counter. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Osea’s Dream Night Cream has a retinol alternative that isn’t as irritating or aggressive as typical retinol, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

This is not a fluffy moisturizer. It’s serious, rich and very good at what it does, which is repairing skin that’s had enough. I use it when my barrier is compromised and my skin needs comfort more than anything else. By morning, my face feels stronger, smoother and less reactive, which is all I’m really asking for. But a small warning: it has a scent that can be off-putting to some people. - Swanson

I love when a night cream has a thick, rich texture and this cream definitely delivers on that front. It has vitamin C to brighten and firm, but the real stars here are the hydrating ingredients. Squalane and hyaluronic acid work in tandem to keep my skin dewy all through the night, and it’s great for helping to lock any other serums and treatments I use. It’s also great for the nights when you may be too lazy for a full routine (of which I’m often guilty). - Morris

This barrier cream is very thick, which makes it great to use during the colder months when skin is particularly dry and flaky, says Godio. Courtesy Mili Godio

Eye creams

My under eyes are extremely dry, which means they’re usually irritated and itchy, especially in the winter months. Using Belif’s Moisturizing Eye Bomb feels like I gave my under eyes a tall glass of water. Usually, hydrating eye creams are very thick, which means I can’t wear them during the day and under makeup. This one is the complete opposite: It’s one of the lightest, gel-like eye creams I’ve ever used, and my skin soaks it up immediately. That means I can comfortably wear it underneath my color corrector and concealer, and it doesn’t pill or crease throughout the day. I just wish the tub was slightly bigger since it doesn’t last as long as I want it to. - Godio

In full honesty, I first grabbed this eye cream because it was the cheapest one I could find at Sephora. To my surprise, it checked off all the boxes for what I look for in an eye cream: It doesn’t sting my eyes (which many creams tend to do) and it’s extremely moisturizing. It makes my eyes look more awake in the morning and doesn’t cause any pilling when I wear it underneath my concealer. - Danbara

The Inkey List’s eye cream has caffeine, which helps under eyes look brighter and less puffy. Courtesy Kalohe Danbara

I haven’t had the best experiences with retinol products and tend to avoid them, especially for the under-eye area where my skin is thinner and more sensitive. However, it is one of the key ingredients in reducing wrinkles and fine lines, which is why I was excited to see that this eye cream from Clarins uses a gentler retinol alternative, Harungana. I’ve been using it for six months and in two weeks, my eyes looked more lifted with less creases. The eye cream is extremely lightweight and I only need a quarter-sized pump for each eye. Once I pat it in, it disappears and feels like I have no cream on at all. - Rodriguez

This Clarins eye cream has a retinol alternative, which reduces fine lines and wrinkles without the irritation. Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

Sunscreens

Anyone that knows me has heard me rave about Elta MD’s sunscreen. It was the very first sunscreen I ever tried that didn’t irritate my skin. (For the longest time, I thought I was allergic to every sunscreen on the market. Turns out I wasn’t using the right one.) It’s super light, so it’s easy to rub into my skin and doesn’t leave an unsightly whitecast like so many others do. I also love that it doesn’t have a scent, especially because I don’t love the stereotypical sunscreen smell. However, it does tend to pill on my skin, so my trick is to let my moisturizer and other face products completely dry before applying it. - Godio

Elta MD’s clear sunscreen is an NBC Select staff favorite because it doesn’t leave a white cast and is completely fragrance-free. Courtesy Mili Godio

This sunscreen is pricey, but it's one of the only mineral sunscreens I’ve used that’s easy to apply evenly and doesn’t feel like a thick layer of white cast on my face. I can apply it directly from the bottle to my face because it’s super thin, lightweight and consistent. It has all the qualities I look for in a face sunscreen, and it just so happens to be a mineral one. - Rabinowitz

Rabinowitz loves that this is a mineral sunscreen, yet it doesn’t leave a white cast on his face. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

There’s a reason this was the No. 1 pick on our 100 best sunscreens list. It’s the ideal consistency, not too watery or too thick. In the warmer months, it doubles as my moisturizer because it leaves my skin hydrated throughout the day without it feeling heavy or greasy. The editors on our team who have tried this sunscreen all agree it doesn’t leave a white cast, either. My skin actually looks brighter after I apply, and it makes for a great base underneath my makeup. - Rodriguez

Round Lab’s sunscreen earned the No. 1 spot on our list of 100 best sunscreens because it’s extremely moisturizing and not greasy or heavy. Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

This sunscreen is the perfect choice if you’re looking to achieve the “glass skin” look. It goes on white but blends in quickly, evens out my skin tone, layers well under makeup and doesn’t feel greasy or heavy, which is a must for my oily and acne-prone skin. It’s on the thinner side, though, so it can look a little greasy and shiny throughout the day, but I think it’s a great option if you’re looking for a lighter sunscreen that won’t immediately cause a breakout. - Cusack

La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios sunscreen is on the thinner side, but it doesn’t feel or look greasy, says Cusack. Courtesy Caitlin Cusack

If you're lazy about reapplying sunscreen or simply tend to forget, this Shiseido stick is small enough to throw in your bag and glides on easily without requiring you to rub it in. In the winter, the stick sits excellently on top of my makeup and protects my dry skin. If you have a deep skin tone like me, then you will be delighted to hear that this sunscreen has no white cast and helps visibly even out texture and dark spots. - Alabi

This Shiseido stick sunscreen is easy to take on the go and applies entirely clear, says Alabi. Courtesy Jem Alabi

Face masks and eye patches

As someone who has tried nearly every Biodance face mask, the Hydro Cera-nol Real Deep Mask is my go-to when my skin feels particularly dry and irritated. It immediately relieves any discomfort and feels cooling and soothing on my skin. I use this mask overnight, and the next morning my skin looks brighter and glowier, and any redness is almost entirely gone. - Rodriguez

Rodriguez says the Biodance face mask significantly reduced redness and dry patches on her face. Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

I keep coming back to these eye patches time and time again for my dry, sensitive under eyes. They’re gentle, hydrating and cooling, which helps reduce my puffiness in the morning. I love that they come in a small container, so I can take them with me when I travel (though it is a bit of a hassle to take them out, even with the included applicator, since they’re a little slimy). They almost always slip below my under eyes as I wear them, but it’s worth that extra boost of hydration. - Godio

These eye patches reduce puffiness in the morning and have a soothing, cooling effect. Courtesy Mili Godio

When my skin needs an extra boost of hydration but I don’t feel like wearing an overnight mask, I use this sheet mask. I got it as part of a birthday gift a couple of years ago and have repurchased it several times since. My skin instantly cools down, which feels so relaxing (and makes me never want to take it off). - Rodriguez

I was never a regular under-eye patch user, but when my sister gifted me these last year, I was immediately obsessed. They’re incredibly hydrating, soothing and make my under eyes look noticeably less tired, especially in the mornings. Plus, they visibly reduce puffiness. - Hall

Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag eye patches are hydrating and brightening, which makes Hall look more awake in the mornings. Courtesy Georgea Hall

Facial sprays

I have naturally dry skin, which means I’ll usually need some kind of refresher throughout the day to keep my redness and dry patches at bay. This cream mist is everything I want in a facial spray: It has a milky texture that feels both hydrating and lightweight, and it doesn’t leave my skin feeling or looking too wet afterward (it is, however, a bit sticky). I love that the spray feels delightfully airy and doesn't have a scent. - Godio

I’m not exaggerating when I say I carry around the Tower 28 SOS Spray with me everywhere. I spray it on my face, chest and back after workouts, surfing or a sweaty subway ride, and it helps me avoid any breakouts. Its main ingredient is hypochlorous acid, which is gentle and soothing, so I can always count on this spray to calm my skin when it’s irritated and inflamed. Plus, it’s fragrance-free, which is non-negotiable for me as someone with sensitive skin. - Danbara

This spray came highly recommended to me by our former beauty reporter who also suffers from eczema. Now I keep one at home, one in my bag and another at work at all times. I use this daily in place of traditional cleanser in the morning since it’s antimicrobial spray. Throughout the day, I spray it whenever my skin feels irritated, tender or itchy. It’s been especially helpful for my allergies — whenever I’m having a particularly bad reaction and my face is irritated, I spray this on and it’s instantly soothing and keeps me from scratching. - Rodriguez

This mist lives on my desk for a reason. A few sprays instantly cool my skin down and dial back irritation without leaving it sticky or overwhelmed. It’s especially good when my face feels tight, flushed or just tired of everything. Think of it as a calm-down button in liquid form. - Swanson

Frequently asked questions What are some common causes of sensitive skin? There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to what causes sensitive skin. Perhaps your skin is simply easily irritated by certain ingredients, or you have a true allergic reaction to a topical product. Sometimes, it’s an underlying skin condition like rosacea, eczema and psoriasis that causes baseline inflammation. Environmental factors like wind, heat, cold and UV exposure, as well as stress and hormonal changes, can also contribute to sensitivity, experts say. What are the best ingredients for sensitive skin? Here are some of the most common ingredients to look for when shopping for sensitive skin-friendly products, according to Dr. William Huang, a professor of dermatology at UNC School of Medicine: Hyaluronic acid

Ceramides

Glycerin

Niacinamide

Vitamin E

Squalane “Look for products with natural ingredients such as aloe, honey, chamomile and colloidal oatmeal, which help soothe and hydrate skin,” says Dr. Randa Jaafar, an anesthesiologist who specializes in pain intervention and wrinkle prevention. You should also pay attention to certain labels on packaging, including the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, noncomedogenic, fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, according to experts. What ingredients should people with sensitive skin avoid, when possible? Generally, you should avoid products with fragrances, dyes, alcohol, sulfates and parabens, says Huang. Keep in mind even products labeled as “unscented” may have a masking fragrance that can cause irritation, says Dr. Amy McMichael, professor of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Can you still exfoliate if you have sensitive skin? Yes, you can exfoliate if you have sensitive skin, but you’ll need to be mindful of the type of exfoliant you’re using and how often you’re using it. Use a gentle chemical exfoliant with ingredients like gluconolactone, mandelic acid or lactic acid and avoid physical exfoliants (like products with microbeads and coarse textures) to keep your skin barrier intact, says Huang. You should only exfoliate one to two times per week, especially when you first start using an exfoliant, experts say. You can slowly build up the frequency, but keep an eye on any irritation or redness. How long does it usually take to notice if a product is irritating your skin? It depends on the person and the type of reaction. For some, it can be an immediate reaction, while it may take a day or two for others, says Huang. How can you tell whether your skin is purging or if a product is irritating your skin? When your skin purges, either due to using a new product or stopping the use of another, it will usually look like an acne breakout with whiteheads, blackheads and pimples, says Huang. Irritation, on the other hand, will typically be red, scaly and dry, with an itching and burning sensation, he says.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. William Huang is a professor and vice chair for strategic initiatives for the department of dermatology at UNC School of Medicine.

is a professor and vice chair for strategic initiatives for the department of dermatology at UNC School of Medicine. Dr. Randa Jaafar is a New York based physician with extensive knowledge in the complex methods and techniques of precision wrinkle prevention. She is the founder of skin studio FILD Studio in New York.

is a New York based physician with extensive knowledge in the complex methods and techniques of precision wrinkle prevention. She is the founder of skin studio FILD Studio in New York. Dr. Amy McMichael is a professor of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Why trust NBC Select?

Mili Godio is an editor at NBC Select who covers beauty and personal care. For this package, our staff tested hundreds of skin care products for over a year and determined the best ones for sensitive skin. We considered popular drugstore brands, like Cerave, Vanicream and Aveeno, as well as bestselling options from high-end brands like Dermalogica, Clinique and Augustinus Bader.

