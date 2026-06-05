It’s getting hot outside with summer nearly here, meaning now is the time to buy a window AC if you don’t already have one (or if yours needs replacing). We found multiple AC units deeply discounted at Target right now, including small air conditioners great for bedrooms and offices, and the Simzlife Smart Air Conditioner for $360 off. Learn more about it below and find more ACs up to 60% off.

Deal of the day

This window air conditioner cools spaces up to 450 square feet, making it a good fit for bedrooms, smaller living rooms and apartment living. Like most window ACs, it has multiple modes, including cool, dehumidify, fan, sleep, eco and a timer, plus it comes with a removable, washable filter.

You can control the unit using the buttons on the air conditioner, the included remote or the downloadable mobile app (which means you can turn it on before you get home so that your space is cooled as soon as you enter it).

Other window air conditioners on sale

Why this deal is worth it

It’s 60% off and under$250

It’s a 10,000 BTU unit; strong enough for many different kinds of spaces

It has multiple modes, including a sleep and timer mode

Target offers 30 day mail-in and in-store returns for this unit

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Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, the outdoors and deals, including recent stories on fitness trackers, wireless earbuds and point-and-shoot cameras. I’ve been writing about HVAC systems and air purifiers for years. For this piece, I checked AC prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deals.

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