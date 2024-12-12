Want to refresh your makeup bag? Or try a new shampoo? Ulta Beauty has a sale on skin care, hair care and makeup products right now — but only for a limited time.

This is the final week of Ulta Beauty’s Big Holiday Sale and you can get up to 50% off products from popular brands that experts have recommended to NBC Select in the past — like Tula, It Cosmetics, Redkin, Pureology and more. We outlined some of our favorite deals to help you shop.

December 8-14

December 15-24

50% off Urban Decay palettes

20% off Tree Hut

25% off CeraVe

30% off Hempz

30% off select IT Brushes for Ulta

40% off select Juvia’s Place products

Up to 40% off makeup brushes

Buy one, get one 50% off select nail products

More Ulta Beauty deals we think are worth it this week

One of NBC Select staffers’ favorite hair dryers, the Supersonic comes with five styling attachments, including a diffuser, styling concentrator, flyaway attachment, gentle air attachment and a wide-tooth comb. It also prevents heat damage by checking the temperature over 40 times a second, according to the brand. “I doubted that a hair dryer could be a game-changer, but the Dyson made me a believer,” says NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson. “I actually can see a positive difference in the health of my hair since using it.”

If I had to choose one hair tool for the rest of my life, this would be it. The dryer brush adds major volume to my flat hair and is easy to use — I just run it through strands and curve my wrist inward to give a slight curl at the ends. It utilizes the brand’s signature EvenFlow technology, so heat is evenly distributed to prevent damage, according to T3.

CosRx’s line of products containing snail mucin is popular on social media and in the NBC Select office, with one of our editors saying the CosRx Hyaluronic Acid Hydra Power Essence is one of her favorite skin care products. The ingredient is known to be hydrating and also soothing, according to the brand. This set includes four mini-sized versions of the brand’s popular snail mucin products — including an essence, serum, moisturizer and eye cream.

The balm starts solid, but it becomes silky and soft as you rub it between your fingers and onto the skin. It is meant to be smoothed onto the skin and then washed off to remove makeup and leave the skin feeling soft and hydrated, according to the brand. This product is free of parabens and fragrance, making it a good option for those with sensitive skin.

This concealer, which has a 4.2-star average rating from 688 reviews on Ulta, offers buildable coverage and is intended to brighten the under-eye area, according to the brand. The formula contains water lily extract, which is hydrating and can also help with the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand.

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Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle.

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