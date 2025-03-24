Beef tallow as moisturizer? I asked derms if this trend is genius or gross

We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often should you wash your hair and more.

Would you do anything for glowy, beautiful skin? Even slather your face in beef tallow — a.k.a. rendered cow fat — as a moisturizer?

Before you head to the grocery store — or slam your laptop shut in utter disgust — I ran this trend by dermatologists to see what they had to say about whether it's actually beneficial for skin and how to try it if you so choose.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

What is beef tallow?

Beef tallow is rendered or clarified animal fat — in this case, a cow, says Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. “Rendering animal fat makes it shelf stable and limits the growth of bacteria because the moisture is removed through evaporation.”

Removing the moisture turns the fat into a solid, almost like the texture of wax, that emulsifies when it gets warmed up. Beef tallow is full of nutrients, too. “It contains fatty acids and vitamins, like A, D, E, and K,” says Dr. Alexandra Bowles, a board-certified dermatologist at MONA Dermatology in Cincinnati.

Why are people putting beef tallow on their skin?

I know what you're probably thinking — why would anyone want to use cow fat on their skin, let alone on their face? And while that is a logical thought, this practice may have some skin benefits. “Tallow is a natural substance, and because it contains ultra-hydrating lipids, it easily absorbs into the skin while creating a strong barrier to protect the outer layer of the skin,” says Chacon.

There may also be some benefits because it contains the same fatty acids your skin naturally has. “These fatty acids, like oleic acid, help lock moisture into your skin, keeping it hydrated,” says Bowles. “As mentioned, it also contains vitamins E and A, which can potentially help with skin regeneration, reducing scarring, and soothing irritated skin.”

What are the risks of putting beef tallow on your skin?

Those with acne-prone skin may face the biggest issues if they use this fat. “Because tallow is an extremely thick, animal fat-derived moisturizer, it can be comedogenic — meaning it can clog pores,” says Chacon. “If someone has either acne-prone or oily skin, I would not recommend tallow as moisturizer.”

If you're allergic to animal proteins, specifically beef, think twice before using it. “No matter what, I always recommend patch-testing on a small area to see how your skin reacts,” says Bowles. “It’s also always a good idea to check in with your dermatologist first.”

Finally, using beef tallow may also be unsuitable for people with sensitive senses of smell. “Some may not enjoy the meaty scent,” says Chacon.

How do you use beef tallow as skin care?

Still interested in trying out beef tallow for extra hydration? First, pick a quality product. “I would do your research and seek out a brand that has good transparency on where they are sourcing their tallow,” says Chacon. “Be sure it’s a clean, grass-fed source.” She also notes that if ultra-moisturizing is your goal, you can find options that contain a blend of oils, such as jojoba, combined with tallow to achieve those hydration goals.

Once you have the beef tallow you want to use, it’s time to apply it. “Warm a small amount in your hands, then gently apply it to clean, slightly damp skin,” says Bowles. “You can use it as an overnight treatment, especially for dry or irritated areas.” If you find the tallow too thick, Bowles recommends mixing it with a lighter moisturizer to balance it out.

In terms of frequency, unless you have super dry skin, you should avoid using tallow daily. Start with once a week and see how that improves your skin. If you’re still noticing dryness, you can increase how often you use it from there.

Beef tallow moisturizers to try

This thick balm combines beef tallow with olive oil to nourish skin and create a protective barrier. Because it is so hydrating, it is particularly good for those who deal with eczema flareups, according to the brand. Unlike some beef tallow moisturizers, reviewers like that this one doesn't have a strong scent. The tallow is sourced from small farms in the United States, according to the brand.

Want to dip your toe into the tallow as moisturizer trend? This option comes in a two ounce jar, so you don't have to buy too much to try it out. Along with beef tallow, it contains honey and jojoba oil to further hydrate skin. The airy, whipped texture makes it easy to spread over your face and there is no greasy residue left behind, according to the brand.

Slightly thinner than the two options above, this cream feels a bit more like a traditional moisturizer when you apply it to your skin. The formula incorporates tallow, jojoba oil, mango butter and beeswax to strengthen your skin barrier and keep hydration in, according to the brand. Along with using it as a daily moisturizer, it can be used as an after sun balm to rehydrated skin that may have been sunburned.

What can you use to hydrate skin instead of beef tallow?

If the beef tallow trend isn't exactly your thing, there are plenty of other ways to infuse your skin with tons of hydration. If you want to go the natural route, Chacon suggests looking at plant-derived substitutes like coconut, argan or jojoba oil.

Or, look for a moisturizer or face oil formulated for dry skin. Often, these are packed with ingredients known for their hydrating and soothing capabilities — like hyaluronic acid, squalane and niacinamide. Below, I've listed a few of our favorites.

The best super hydrating moisturizers

This Thayers barrier cream is our choice for very dry skin. Its rich and thick formula contains squalene and ceramides to hydrate and restore the skin barrier from within, according to the brand. Rodriguez tested this product during the winter and says it kept her skin from drying out throughout the day and left her face feeling smooth and well-hydrated.

This La Roche-Posay product earned a top 10 spot in our 100 best facial moisturizers roundup. It's also one of our favorite barrier creams. It has ceramides to support the skin barrier and niacinamide to soothe redness and irritation. The fragrance-free and noncomedogenic cream is available in two sizes as well as a sunscreen.

The Cetaphil face and body moisturizer claimed the number one spot in our roundup of the 100 best facial moisturizers and was the clear staff favorite for its simple, reliable and nourishing formula. The sweet almond oil and vitamin E hydrate the skin to restore the barrier and the hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula means that users with very sensitive skin can safely use it too, according to the brand.

This face oil from Youth to the People was recommended by a dermatologist we spoke to for our roundup of best face oils. Beyond hydrating dry skin, it also contains antioxidant ingredients found in superberries such as vitamin C and E to reduce inflammation, making it an ideal option for protecting the skin from external problems like pollution and internal conditions such as acne. Former NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez uses this product day and night and loves how soft and glowy it makes her skin feel.

Meet our dermatology experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Anna Chacon is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida.

is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. Dr. Alexandra Bowles is board-certified dermatologist at MONA Dermatology in Cincinnati.

Why trust NBC Select?

I'm a commerce editor at NBC Select who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, I interviewed dermatologists about using beef tallow as skin care.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.