The NBC Select team has raved about our favorite Apple products for years; we’ve tested the Apple AirTags while traveling worldwide and run countless miles while trying out Apple’s latest AirPods. We’ve even waxed poetic about one of the best laptop deals in tech — the Apple MacBook Air M1 — which is currently on sale. Walmart’s latest deals aren’t just on big ticket items, you can also find deals on Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, iPad Folio cases and more. If you need an Apple upgrade, act fast.

The best Apple deals at Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 is an NBC Select favorite. I’ve used mine for over two years, and they’re still working seamlessly. They’re ideal for walking, running, commuting and taking calls. They also have up to six hours of listening time, according to Apple. NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz says they are the best wireless earbuds for anyone with an iPhone. “You can use them to commute, workout, run or watch your favorite shows, they are above average at basically any task you throw at them,” he says.

The M1 MacBook Air launched in 2020, but still delivers excellent performance in a compact size, especially at this price. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez has used this model for years to tackle emails, spreadsheets, task management and streaming. I’ve also used this MacBook Air as my main laptop and it’s still chugging along without problems. I’m able to stream shows and edit documents with very little issue. It’s light, compact and gets up to 18 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

This iPad is a good fit for creatives and professionals looking to create. This is a great option if you want to draw sketches, take notes or edit photos. It also supports Apple Pencil Pro, which has much more advanced control than other Apple Pencils. It uses Apple’s M2 chip, which has improved performance and Apple Intelligence support. It also has an anti-reflective, laminated screen with increased color depth and contrast.

“Despite constantly testing new smartwatches, the Apple Watch stubbornly remains on one of my wrists, at the very least to compare to other smartwatches,” says Rabinowitz. The Series 10 model has a large, square, always-on display which allows you to comfortably see a lot of text on screen at once. The Series 10 gets up to 18 hours of battery life and has all new sleep apnea notifications.

While testing the Apple AirTag, I brought it to Japan. I could easily find my luggage because the AirTag sends a Bluetooth signal that your iPhone can detect. When you’re near the tracker, you can use its Precision Finding feature, which guides you toward your item, using an arrow that points you in the AirTag’s direction. The AirTag is about the size of a quarter, making it easy to place in your wallet or attach to a bag. The setup process is incredibly simple and it takes seconds to pair with your Apple device.

“The Apple Watch SE is an excellent first smartwatch — it was mine,” says Rabinowitz. “It’s much lower priced than Apple’s other wearables, yet has almost all the same features. You can still send texts, take calls and use Siri. It also pairs with Apple’s Health and Fitness apps to track workout performance, sleep quality, heart rate and more.

This previous generation of the AirPods still packs a punch and is worth your time, especially on a discount. It has up to six hours of listening time with up to 30 hours of additional time with the case. You can currently get them on sale for $40 off.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an editor at NBC Select who writes and edits stories on various topics including tech, fitness, home and more. I have covered major shopping holidays and other events for over five years. I’ve also tested and tried tech products for over five years including headphones, speakers and computers.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more