Spring often brings a lot of things to get excited about. Outside of more daylight hours, warmer weather and the annual Amazon Big Spring Sale, there’s also Wayfair’s annual Spring Cyber Week Sale, which kicked off today.

Spring Cyber Week sale is one of the best events to save money on furniture, home decor, and appliances, with hundreds of deals available throughout the site. Wayfair is offering up to 80 percent off items (in some cases more) that will upgrade your home, and has mark downs on storage and organization, mattresses and much more.

The sale runs through March 23, but to spare you from scrolling fatigue over the next five days, I’m sharing the best deals that are worth shopping, below.

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The best deals from Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week Sale

All of the deals below have at least a four-star average rating from 100 reviews or more at Wayfair. Plus, for more benefits, sign up for Wayfair’s membership program, which has access to exclusive sa, free shipping and more.

The best mattress deals

4.6-star average rating from 8,086 reviews at Wayfair

This hybrid mattress is available in twin, full, queen and king sizes and it also comes with five different height profiles: 8, 10, 12, 13 and 14 inches. It’s antimicrobial (meaning its material helps prevent the growth of microbes, like bacteria). It has a medium firmness and, thanks to the pocket springs, it has low motion transfer, meaning it doesn’t spread a lot of movement to your partner’s side of the bed, according to the brand.

The best pillow deals

4.7-star average rating from 4,036 reviews at Wayfair

These pillows have a polyester fill and are available in plush, medium and firm textures. They’re also available in queen or king sizes and have a microfiber cover. They’re machine washable (with cold water and low heat) and compatible with all sleep positions, according to the brand.

The best storage deals

4.5-star average rating from 5,148 reviews at Wayfair

This coffee table comes in four colors and has storage on both the top and bottom. The top of the table extends up so that it works as a desk, but it also houses storage for personal items under it. It can support up to 200 pounds (100 pounds when the top is extended), so you can stow away lots of games, supplies and other household needs.

The best bedding deals

4.7-star average rating from 8,260 reviews at Wayfair

This down alternative comforter comes in twin, full, queen and king sizes, and has a plush microfiber cover. It also has a polyester fill that stays in place, thanks to the boxes stitched onto the cover. It’s machine washable and safe to dry on low heat, and it has a medium weight, making it an ideal comforter to use year round, according to the brand. It’s 61 percent off.

More deals from Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week Sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I cover deals and sale events daily. I’ve covered several sale events at Wayfair and I also shop at the retailer myself. I also write roundups and reviews on home decor, furniture, kitchen appliances and more.

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