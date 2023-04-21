If your desk is overflowing with papers and you’re often scrambling to find your keys and glasses, it may be time to rethink how you organize your space. “Clutter is overwhelming and stressful to live with,” says professional organizer Stacey Agin Murray, owner of Organized Artistry in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. “Most people look at their clutter and run in the other direction because they don’t know where or how to start.”

Fortunately, there are hundreds of products on the market across a variety of categories that can help simplify your space and provide organization. To help optimize your kitchen, home office, bath and bedroom, we sought out expert guidance on what types of products are worth investing in to make your home more welcoming and clutter-free. We also rounded up top-rated products based on expert guidance that will transform your messy piles into a neatly organized space.

Best Amazon organization products to shop in 2023

Below, we rounded up creative solutions that will help you clean off your surfaces and organize your space. Every item is either recommended from an expert or highly rated with over 950 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating or above on Amazon.

Best organization products for the kitchen

Trying to find the correct lid to fit your storage container can be frustrating — especially when you have to dig through cabinets and drawers to do so. Murray recommended this lid organizer, which has five adjustable dividers to store small, medium or large container lids upright so you can easily see which one you need. The base holds lids up to 9 inches wide and fits standard cabinets, pantry shelves and deep drawers, according to the brand.

Great for city apartments and small kitchens, these under-the-shelf baskets provide extra storage for food wrap, napkins, dish towels, dinnerware, canned vegetables and more. No hardware is needed to install — it slides right in once you attach it to an already-existing shelf, according to Simple Housewares. The wire basket is 2.7 pounds and can hold up to 36 cans.

If you’re like me, you’ve found a few “science projects” growing in the back of your fridge from time to time. With these BPA-free storage bins, you can organize fruit, veggies, cans, salad dressing, condiments and more while containing any spills. Each bin has a side-grip handle for easy transport so you can refill them with ease. They are not dishwasher-friendly however, and you'll need to hand wash them with mild soapy water.

This dispenser can hold up to 12 standard-sized cans of soda or small food cans, which will save you space on your countertop or fridge. The racks, which come in a set of two in bronze, white, chrome and silver, are stackable so you can pile them up.

These free-floating racks free up counter and cabinet space and are perfect for holding up to 12 standard spice jars, small cans, dog treats and utensils. You can buy them in a two-, three-, four- or six-pack and hang them up via a magnet that’s built-into back of the matte black racks. Each shelf can hold 11 pounds, according to the brand, and you can also attach it to the sides of coffee machines, grills and your washer or dryer.

Reusable water bottles are all the rage, but they can take up a lot of cabinet space. This clear rack solves that issue. It comes in a pack of two and holds six bottles horizontally, though there are options for ones that can hold up to 24 bottles if you want to continue building your stack.

These double-sliding drawers maximize the space under your sink to hold all your cleaning supplies and dish soaps. It has four hooks on the side to hang things like scrub brushes and extra sponges; you can use it under bathroom sinks or on your kitchen counter to hold spices, oils and spatulas too.

These wire baskets come in a set of two and have a bamboo top that doubles as a cutting board. You can stack them vertically or place them side by side to store dishes. Plus, there’s a small DIY label you can fill out to remind you what’s inside.

Best organization products for the bedroom

This shoe rack can hold up to 20 pairs of shoes, with each adjustable shelf holding up to 30 pounds, according to the brand. If you have tall boots and want to eliminate the third tier for extra space, you can do so. It’s the perfect solution for a closet, entryway, mudroom or garage.

The space under your bed is a great place to store extra clothes, sweaters, holiday decorations, pillows and blankets. These storage boxes, which come in a two-pack, have a clear zippered top (so you can see what’s inside) along with a handle that makes it easy to pull out from under the bed.

Baseball caps are sometimes difficult to store — especially if you own more than one or two. This over-the-door rack can hold up to 18 hats or visors and comes with two straps so you can place them on the backs of different doors.

Murray uses these easy-to-install drawer dividers to organize her socks, kitchen tools, toiletries and other items she needs to separate for easy access. To set them up: you'll place the dividers in your desired drawer, adjust to fit and lock it in place. The ends are covered in a soft foam sponge that should protect your drawer from any damage, according to the brand.

These large fabric storage bags, which come in sets of two, three, four, six or eight, are ideal for packing away off-season clothes, bedsheets, comforters, blankets, pillows, toys and more. Each bag comes with two reinforced handles, so they’re easy to carry, as well as a window so you can quickly find what you need.

These will maximize your closet space by giving you the option to hang clothes vertically or horizontally. Included in the box are 10 hangers, each of which hold up to five garments or 30 pounds.

I purchased this jewelry cabinet for my 18-year-old and love how aesthetically pleasing and durable it is. It has six LED lights that provide lighting when she opens the door, and at 47.2 inches tall and 14.5 inches wide, it’s spacious enough to hold all her items in one place. It has a large ring cushion, bracelet rod, two drawers, five shelves, 32 necklace hooks, 48 stud earring holes, 90 earring slots and a mirrored front door too.

This hanging basket is ideal for anyone who needs extra closet space. These reinforced canvas hanging shelves attach to your closet rod and provide an extra row of shelving to hold additional clothes. Plus, they fold flat when not in use.

This extra-large makeup organizer has 360-degree rotation and seven adjustable layers to fit items of different heights. It can hold up to 63 items and even comes with a waterproof makeup bag.

This set of three wall hooks put the fun in functional and double as unique wall decor. A space-saving alternative to the traditional coat rack, these hooks can hold purses, hats, jackets and more. The mounting hardware is included.

Best organization products for the bathroom

This organizer kit contains two L-shaped shower caddies and a soap holder to make full use of your shower’s corner to hold shampoo, soap, razors and other essentials. It’s made of stainless steel and coated with rustproof paint so it should keep its shine without staining over time, according to the brand. Each caddy has six hooks to hold washcloths, loofahs and bath brushes, and mounts with adhesive rather than a suction cup. They'll stick securely to smooth tile, marble, tempered glass, wood and solid metal, according to Yasonic.

Keep cotton balls, floss picks, hair ties, makeup brushes and other essentials at your fingertips in these plastic apothecary jars. They are BPA-free, available in sets of two, three and four and come with pre-printed and customizable labels.

This over-the-toilet cabinet takes up virtually no floor space. It’s made with engineered wood and tempered glass and has an adjustable inner shelf to accommodate your items. It fits over most standard toilets, and comes with an anchor bracket that attaches to your wall to ensure stability and prevent it from toppling over, according to the brand.

Best organization products for the home office

Murray recommended this letter-sized organizer because it functions as a home for all your important papers. “I advise people to especially use it for ‘action papers’ — those that need to be acted on in the near future that otherwise become clutter on your kitchen counter or dining-room table,” she says. This model has 10 tabbed dividers and an elastic cord closure.

Murray loves clear bins of any size because you can repurpose them over and over, she says. These tiny organizers have a nonslip bottom and can hold small items that often get lost in your drawers such as cosmetics, hair accessories, jewelry and office supplies. This stackable set comes with 23 boxes in four different sizes.

With this all-in-one desktop organizer, you can quickly grab what you need — when you need it. Made of metal mesh that’s reinforced with a steel frame, this organizer has five sliding trays, two vertical file holders, two hanging pencil slots and a sliding drawer to hold all your accessories.

Other unique organization products

Murray recommended this battery holder from Ontel because it holds up to 180 batteries and includes a tester. “It takes the guesswork out of wondering if a battery works or not,” she says. The Ontel can store 78 AA, 64 AAA, eight 9-volt, 10 C, 12 Coin Cell and eight D batteries and is compact enough to fit in a drawer, according to the brand.

Murray recommended investing in a coffee table or ottoman with storage because they are multifunctional. This 20.2 pound round option has tapered wood legs that can support up to 250 pounds, and it's available in 11 colors including faux leather and fabric options.

This wrapping paper container is tear-, puncture-, fade- and moisture-resistant, according to the brand, and will help keep your entire gift wrap collection organized. It has two vinyl pockets to store accessories like bows, labels, tape and scissors and can hold up to 18 2.5-inch-thick rolls. It also collapses when not in use.

Tote bags and handbags with no interior pockets can become a jumbled mess, making it tough to grab your glasses, phone, keys or wallet in a hurry. This insert has 13 pockets, one of which is detachable, so you can organize all your belongings. The inserts come in 24 colors and several sizes from S-XL. And for new moms, they also make an insert specifically for diaper bags that fit two bottles.

What is the first step to decluttering your home?

The first step to decluttering your home is committing to the decision-making process, according to Murray. “Getting organized isn’t all about bins and color coding,” she says. “Items become clutter when decisions aren’t made. Keep or don’t keep? Donate or toss?” She advises her clients to consistently declutter their belongings over time — “one shelf at a time, one drawer at a time, one decision at a time.”

What are the best items to organize your home with?

Murray says these four items are among her most favorite creative solutions:

Coffee tables and ottomans with storage. These are ideal solutions for hiding pillows, blankets and household essentials you need access to but don’t necessarily want out in the open.

Magazine holders. “These have the flexibility to do much more than store magazines,” she says. “They can store papers and file folders vertically, gift-wrapping and cutting boards. They can also be placed in a pantry to hold foils and plastic wrap.”

Over-the-door shoe organizers. You can hang these in a playroom to hold dolls, action figures and toy cars or in a linen closet to stash medicine and toiletries, according to Murray. “In the winter you can store hats, gloves and scarves in each pouch, then switch them out with flip-flops and suntan lotion in summer,” she says.

Clear plastic containers. You can easily see what’s inside them, they blend in with most decor and you can reuse and repurpose them in other areas of the home, according to Murray.

Meet the expert

Stacey Agin Murray is the owner of Organized Artistry in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. In 2020, Murray was awarded the Organizer of the Year Award by the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals of Northern New Jersey.

Why trust Select?

Barbara Booth has written a number of guides on bestselling and highly rated products you can buy on Amazon that simplify your life, including best kitchen gadgets, best car accessories, best travel accessories and more. For this piece, Barbara interviewed a professional organizer and sourced top-rated items on Amazon that simplify, streamline and declutter your space.

