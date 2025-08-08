The end of summer is approaching. And like every change in the season, there’s also a change in wardrobe. Soon you’ll probably swap your t-shirts and swimsuits for sweaters and coats and your sandals for boots. If you’re a college student, then chances are you’re on the lookout for items to store under your dorm bed.

Either way, finding the best under bed storage options for you requires some research. If you find yourself with a surplus of clothes and other items, then it’s a perfect time to find compatible storage options or even think about donating items to free up space in your home, according to Rachel Winkler, owner of home organizing service Tidyspot.

Even after you’ve decluttered, you probably need to store what’s left. Under bed storage can be a solution, especially for small apartment dwellers with full closets and dressers. “Under the bed is prime storage real estate that’s often overlooked,” said home organizer Pia Thompson of Sweet Digs. To make the most of the area under your bed, we consulted organizing experts about what to keep in mind when buying under bed storage, as well as recommendations for the best options.

How we picked the best under bed storage

There are a few important factors to remember when choosing the best under bed storage option for your living space. Here’s everything our experts recommended I keep in mind when making this list:

Bed height : Whether you are a college student, recent grad or are just looking for a set of under bed storage containers, you must consider how tall your bed and bed frame will sit above the floor, especially if you have risers. This will determine the best height for the containers that you get. If you have a bed frame with a specific height, such as ones common in dorm rooms, then it’s best to go with tall containers since you’ll have to use more vertical space. If you have a bed frame that only sits above the floor a foot or less, then you should opt for flat under bed storage options that optimize surface area instead of height.

: Whether you are a college student, recent grad or are just looking for a set of under bed storage containers, you must consider how tall your bed and bed frame will sit above the floor, especially if you have risers. This will determine the best height for the containers that you get. If you have a bed frame with a specific height, such as ones common in dorm rooms, then it’s best to go with tall containers since you’ll have to use more vertical space. If you have a bed frame that only sits above the floor a foot or less, then you should opt for flat under bed storage options that optimize surface area instead of height. What you’ll be storing: You should also keep in mind that different under bed storage containers are best for different types of clothing, accessories and other items. For example, a storage container that is tall rather than flat is best for items that are stackable or won’t get damaged when piled on something, such as first aid kits, toiletries, folded clothes and books. A flat and wide under bed storage container is best for items that aren’t tall or ones that are compatible with lying flat, such as a blanket, some types of shoes and sandals, office supplies and more.

You should also keep in mind that different under bed storage containers are best for different types of clothing, accessories and other items. For example, a storage container that is tall rather than flat is best for items that are stackable or won’t get damaged when piled on something, such as first aid kits, toiletries, folded clothes and books. A flat and wide under bed storage container is best for items that aren’t tall or ones that are compatible with lying flat, such as a blanket, some types of shoes and sandals, office supplies and more. Features: Another important part of looking for under bed storage is prioritizing ones that have features that make them easy to maneuver and remove from under the bed. Examples of this include ones with handles on the top and sides, wheels on the bottom and divers for shoes. I made sure to include options with these features and more.

The best under bed storage

To find the best under bed storage, we asked Winkler, Thompson and Nancy Meck of Meck Organizing for their recommendations. We also added ones that have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon or at least 50 reviews on their brand sites.

Best under bed storage with handles

StorageWorks Large Under Bed Storage Containers $ 37.99 $ 40.99 Amazon Now 7% off What to know Dimensions: 33 x 17 x 6 inches What we like Has space for a label

Has a lot of handles

Clear on top Something to note Best for low beds

This under bed storage option comes recommended by NBC Select page Riley Atkinson, who says she they’re perfect for storing clothes of all sizes. “Two of these containers store my entire winter wardrobe,” she says. “I love the thick gray and white striped fabric because it looks nice, so I don’t need to cover the containers with a bed skirt.” They’re also easy to maneuver from under the bed thanks to the handles on all of the sides, according to Atkinson. Plus, they also have a small space on the side to put a label and stay organized.

Best tall under bed storage

This tall and waterproof storage option, which has a 4.8-star average rating from 8,678 reviews at Home Depot, is ideal for home and under bed storage, mainly if you have a tall bed or one with risers. Many dorm bed frames are designed to be taller so they are suitable for storage. This particular option is ideal for storing school supplies, toiletries, books, blankets, some food items, sports equipment, coats and much more. They also come in many other sizes, including 7-, 9-, 14- and 17-gallon options.

Best for shoe storage

If you don’t have room for a shoe rack or simply prefer to keep them out of the way, this under bed shoe storage option is the answer. It holds 12 pairs of shoes at once and is best for running shoes, sandals, flats, slides, boat shoes and more. It’s dustproof, according to the brand, and it has a divider for each of your pairs of shoes. They have a 4.4-star average rating from 22,228 reviews on Amazon.

Best sustainable under bed storage

Open Spaces Underbed Storage $ 148.00 Open Spaces What to know Dimensions: 28 x 17.9 x 7.9 inches What we like Breathable material

Fine to steam clean

Best for clothes and blankets Something to note Best for tall beds

Thompson said she appreciates storage that’s both sustainable and aesthetically pleasing, and this set of two from Open Spaces, each with a single handle, is a favorite of hers. “They’re made of recycled plastic bottle fibers, come in a beautiful color and are perfect for storing off-season clothing,” she explained. You can spot or steam clean each bin, according to the brand, and you can put up to three of them under a full, queen or king mattress, according to Open Spaces.

Best under bed storage set

This set of two Foldable Underbed Bags from Onlyeasy — which are made from polypropylene and designed to be both wear-resistant and damp-proof — include a transparent top window, metal zipper and four handles. Conveniently, Onlyeasy says you can fold these bags flat whenever you’re not using them. They’ve earned a 4.4-star average rating over more than 14,400 reviews.

Best wheeled under bed storage

You should also prioritize snap lids and wheels when it comes to storage boxes, like these 60-Quart ClearView Latch Wheeled Underbed Boxes from Sterilite which come with clear lids and bases, so you can see your items from every angle. Even more convenient, you can stack the boxes atop each other, if your bed is elevated at all. They have an average 4.5-star rating over nearly 400 Amazon reviews.

Best foldable under bed storage

Iwill Create Pro Underbed Storage $ 25.99 Amazon What to know Dimensions: 40 x 17 x 7 inches What we like Easy to fold

Internal board is removable

Has label pocket Something to note Best for low beds

If you care less about seeing the inside of your under bed storage containers — and simply want them to sit easily and subtly underneath your bed — this lidded linen box might be a good option. It has two zippers, six handles on four different sides and a transparent label pocket for marking what’s inside. You can take away its structure by removing its internal board, making it easy to fold up and store. It currently comes in four colors. It has an average 4.7-star rating with more than 400 reviews.

Best vacuum storage bags

These vacuum sealable options are ideal long-term storage, since packing the bags and sucking the air from the bags can be more of a process. That said, they give you a lot more space than the other options on this list. This pack from Spacesaver contains six bags. Each bag comes with a double-zip seal and triple-seal turbo valve to get all the air from the bag in the suction process, reducing the volume of the bag by 80%, according to Spacesaver. The bags have an average 4.4-star rating from more than 80,000 reviews on Amazon.

How to shop for under bed storage

Before buying under bed storage — whether it’s plastic bins, boxes or fabric containers — you should determine your ideal measurements and preferred materials.

First and foremost, you probably want to take out a tape measure, suggested Winkler and Thompson. “Before purchasing under bed storage, you must measure the area under your bed, taking into account the height as well as the location of any support beams,” said Winkler. “All beds are different, so you want to ensure what you buy will fit.”

If your bed is lower to the floor, bed risers could be an option for added height. “These have come a long way since the ones from our college days,” said Thompson. Instead of ones made from plastic that can clash with the rest of your bedroom’s design, retailers like Walmart and Wayfair offer them in wood, metal and more.

Materials and features

Under bed storage itself is usually made from plastic, canvas or felt. Deciding between them depends on how much you have to pack away. Winkler recommended canvas for storing bulkier bedding and jackets since the material is more “malleable than a standard under-the-bed plastic storage box.” But that doesn’t mean you should completely cut off plastic — clear plastic can be helpful for knowing exactly what’s inside a container, she added. For special items like a wedding dress or a vintage, unique piece, Thompson advised looking for archival garment bags. These bags are designed to keep clothes preserved and protected from humidity and other potential damage.

For everyday items, search for storage that’s designed to repel dust and dirt since both are more likely to gather underneath a bed, Thompson suggested. Accordingly, seek out containers with closed lids or zippers to avoid finding dusty items once you open an under bed storage. And wheels “allow you to easily access what you need, especially if they are heavy and help you avoid using your arm strength to pull out storage,” according to Thompson.

