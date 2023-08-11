August is full of sales on summer essentials and back-to-school items, including discounted footwear, portable speakers and bedding. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Marshall: Up to 30% off portable speakers on Amazon

This portable Bluetooth speaker has a 4.7-star rating from more than 5,800 reviews on Amazon and an IPX7 water rating, which means it can withstand water spills by the pool or by the beach. It offers over 20 hours of playback time and only weighs 1.5 pounds, so you can easily take it on the go, according to the brand. Marshall makes some of my favorite speakers, and I love the quality of the sound and the full, heavy bass.

iRobot: Up to 42% off robot vacuums and mops on Amazon

This robot vacuum is down 42% and has a 4.2-star rating from more than 12,700 reviewers. It works on multiple floor types, including carpet and hard surfaces, and is ideal for homes with pets, according to the brand. The vacuum has multiple brushes, including an edge-sweeping brush for corners and proprietary technology that detects dirtier areas in your home for more thorough cleaning, according to iRobot. You can also map your home on the iRobot app to direct your Roomba where you want it to clean and help it avoid any obstacles along the way.

Casper: Up to 25% off select bedding bundles

We love Casper products, including its cooling pillows, and this bundle is a great option if you’re looking to snag new bedding at a discounted price. The bundle comes with a percale sheet set, Casper mattress, Casper pillow and a waterproof mattress protector. It’s available in sizes twin to California king

Summersalt: Up to 25% off sitewide with code SALE25

The Sidestroke swimsuit has a 4.3-star rating from nearly 7,000 reviews at Summersalt and is available in 17 different colors to fit your own style and preference. It provides a snug fit and offers great chest support, according to the brand. Plus, there’s diagonal seaming that should hold everything in place, according to Summersalt.

Nike: Get 60% off select styles with code SCHOOL20

I’ve owned Nike running shoes practically all my life and love how durable they are — each pair has lasted me at least two years with continuous use. These low-top court shoes are available in multiple sizes and have a retro design inspired by ‘80s basketball sneakers. These sneakers are made from a combination of leather, synthetic leather and rubber, as well as recycled materials, according to Nike.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.