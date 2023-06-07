Attention hot sleepers: Casper just added a new member to its cooling collection. The brand launched the Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology, a cooling version of its original Hybrid Pillow that provides a great amount of support while keeping you cool and comfortable during hot summer nights.

Like the original Hybrid Pillow, the newest iteration has a three-layer foam and fiber design for support, as well as a plush knit outer shell. The biggest difference? The latest version is designed specifically for those who experience nighttime overheating: The cooling pillow includes Casper’s proprietary “Snow Technology,” which uses the brand’s graphite HeatDelete bands to direct heat away from your body and regulate temperature, along with a cool-to-the-touch top layer. In fact, the cooling effect can last for over 12 hours, according to the brand.

I’m naturally a very hot sleeper, so I put the newest Hybrid Pillow to good use when the brand sent me one to try out. I noticed the cooling effect instantly through my percale pillowcase — it felt cold and comfortable for hours, so I never had to flip it over like I would a standard pillow. When I woke up in the morning, I still felt the coolness against my skin despite laying on it for over 8 hours. I use Casper’s Original Pillow on a typical night and several Select staff members love the brand’s Foam Pillow, which is a Select Wellness Awards winner. Though both are very breathable options that can prevent overheating, neither one provides the same cool-to-the-touch effect as the Hybrid Pillow.

I love how sturdy the pillow is and how well it maintains its shape — after I press down or lay my head on it, the pillow bounces right back to its initial firm, plush feel and doesn’t maintain a sunken look by any means. It includes a foam layer on the outside to prevent clumping or flattening over time, so it continues to provide support without forcing me to fluff out any indents. And just like other Casper pillows I’ve previously tried, I’m a fan of how easy it is to clean because of its removable and machine-washable cover.

Casper’s cooling bedding is an ongoing expansion: Earlier this year, Casper launched the Snow Mattress, which offers several cooling properties similar to the Hybrid Pillow for full-body cooling. The brand released its cooling collection back in 2021, which includes the Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress and the Hyperlite sheet set, duvet cover and pillowcase to help hot sleepers stay cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Casper’s Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology is currently available on the Casper website and retails for $149 for a Standard size and $179 for a King size.

Mili Godio is an editor at Select who has covered a variety of sleep topics, including cooling pillows, bed sheets and travel pillows. Ahead of this launch, Godio tried out Casper's new Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology and has previously used several of the brand's products, including the Original Pillow and the Nova Hybrid Mattress.

