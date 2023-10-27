Halloween is next week, which means the biggest shopping days of the year are right around the corner. With this week’s discounts on pet supplies, skin care and more, you can beat some of the holiday shopping rush.

Below are some of the best deals you can shop right now and they include items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, Select staff favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Diggs: Save up to 50% off select pet supplies with code FALLSALE during the annual Warehouse Sale

This Select Pet Award-winning crate is a favorite of Select updates editor Mili Godio, who loves how easy it is to assemble and collapse. Both can be done with just a twist of the top handle, and the crate’s open mesh design allows Godio’s 5-year-old Havachon, Bella, to see her surroundings. The crate also includes a removable bottom tray for easy cleanup, and is available in four sizes and three colors.

Sephora: Save 30% off Sephora Collection with code TIMETOSAVE

This eye makeup remover is formulated to completely remove waterproof products without irritating those wearing contact lenses or with sensitive eyes. It contains ingredients that strengthen lashes, like flavonoids and olive wood extract, and is paraben- and sulfate-free, according to the brand. The remover is also top-rated, with a 4.2-star average rating from over 4,000 Sephora reviews.

Blink: Take up to 60% off top-rated home camera system bundles

This is one of the best home cameras available — not only is it budget-friendly, but Select contributor Henry St Leger says its small, compact shape fits easily into most spaces. The full HD video camera is compatible with Alexa devices, and has night vision, motion alerts and two-way audio, according to the brand. It also connects to a smartphone app, from which you can adjust settings and receive notifications.

Areaware: Save up to 30% off all candles and candleholders with code SPARK30

Areaware products make great gifts, and right now you can pay less for its playfully-designed candles and accessories. The Goober candle is one of the brand’s bestsellers, and is made from an unscented paraffin wax, with each one having their own distinct shape, according to the brand. They’re available in four different colors, and differ in burn times — Em (green) and Eh (blue) Goobers burn for approximately 24 hours, while El (purple) and Eph (pink) Goobers burn for about 40.

Fresh: Take 20% off all face masks

I’ve been relying on overnight masks and moisturizers to keep my skin hydrated against the dryness of artificial air this season. Fresh’s dual sleeping mask works for all skin types, and is designed to continuously hydrate your skin throughout the night while treating concerns like dryness, dullness and uneven texture, according to the brand. It has hydrating ingredients like damask rose extract, hyaluronic acid and rosewater, all of which are delivered using the mask’s time-release technology, according to Fresh. For best results, the brand suggests starting with the cooling gel and allowing it to absorb, before following with the water-cream. The mask comes in 1 oz and 2.36 oz sizes, and has a 4.5-star average rating from over 1,200 Sephora reviews.

Paula’s Choice: Take 25% off exclusive holiday kits during the Perks Black Friday Preview

Paula’s Choice makes some of our favorite products for exfoliation and acne-prone skin, and with this limited edition kit, you can try some of their top formulas. The kit contains five full-sized products that are meant to cleanse, exfoliate and treat the skin, according to the brand — the Resist Hydrating Cleanser, the 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, the Clinical 1% Retinol, the 10% Azelaic Acid Booster, and the C15 Super Booster. The brand’s 2% BHA Liquid is one of my must-haves, and I love following it up with the Azelaic Acid to soothe and clarify my skin. Act fast — this limited-edition exclusive will be gone after the holidays.

Walmart: Save on select merchandise during the Fall Savings event

Carote cookware sets are great for at-home chefs, and Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin loves how affordable and lightweight their products are. This particular set comes with 17 pieces, including 9-, 10-, and 12-inch frying pans, 2-, 4-, and 5-quart saucepans, two removable handles, universal and fridge storage lids and more — the entire set is also made from non-stick granite for a smooth and durable finish, according to the brand.

Ulta: Save up to 40% off top-rated skin care with Early Black Friday deals

Tula makes one of our favorite azelaic acid products, and this gel-based cleanser is a top-rated bestseller, with a 4.3-star average rating from over 4,030 reviews on Ulta. It’s formulated to remove dirt and impurities gently, without any stripping or dehydration, and has ingredients meant to improve skin texture and balance, like turmeric, white tea and blueberry, according to the brand. The cleanser is also available in three sizes — 4.2 oz, 6.7 oz and 12.34 oz.

Urban Outfitters: Take up to 50% off UO Home furniture

This UO-exclusive mirror has an arched frame made from durable white oak wood that looks ultra luxurious. It’s available in two finishes, natural and black, and in three sizes — vanity, floor and XL floor. The mirror can be wiped clean, according to the brand, and depending on placement, can help give the appearance of a wider, more open space.