Summer is officially here, and staying hydrated is a must. Whether you’re commuting in the heat, hitting the beach, or just trying to survive a sweltering afternoon, a quality insulated water bottle or tumbler can be a genuine game-changer. Right now, several major retailers — including Amazon and REI — have reusable water bottles and tumblers on sale from popular brands like Stanley, Hydro Flask and Yeti for up to 51% off.

The best deals on Stanley, Yeti and more

When it comes to reusable water bottles, Stanley is one of the most popular brands out there. This one has a leakproof flip straw lid that lets you sip and snap shut with ease. The actual tumbler has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 9 hours and iced for up to 40. Finally, it has a comfort-grip handle and cupholder-friendly base for ease.

If you prefer a tumbler with a flexible straw, consider this option from Hydro Flask. It holds up to 40-ounces of water and has a silicone straw. It also has a sturdy ergonomic handle, a splash-resistant press-in lid and a tapered bottom that helps it fit into most car cup holders.

Bring the happy hour outside with Yeti’s Rambler Vacuum Wine Tumbler. The stainless steel cup is built with double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your rosé — or whatever you’re pouring — perfectly chilled. It also has a MagSlider lid that opens smoothly and prevents spills and a no-sweat design keeps your hands dry.

Owala water bottles have earned an NBC Select Wellness Award for the past two years in a row. This one holds up to 24 ounces of liquid and the stainless steel bottle features double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It also has the brand’s signature FreeSip lid that lets you sip through the built-in straw or chug from the wide mouth.

More reusable water bottles on sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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