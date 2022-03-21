Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

As a former sleep products reviewer, I’ve been familiar with Zinus mattresses for years — they sell some of the most popular foam mattresses on Amazon at budget prices. And the affordable mattress company recently released new mattresses for its higher-end Luxe Collection, including the Bliss Memory Foam Mattress and Winter Cloud Memory Foam Mattress. The company says both mattresses include cooling features, which may be useful for hot sleepers. Here’s what to know about each of the company’s newest offerings.

This Zinus memory foam mattress has three layers of foam wrapped in a TENCEL cover. The first layer is gel memory foam, which the company says helps with air circulation and cooling. The bottom two layers have foam infused with green tea, which the company says helps “maintain product freshness” — and the middle layer has seven support zones. In areas of the mattress that support your shoulders, hips and knees, the foam is softer for more pressure relief, Zinus says. The 12-inch version is available at Zinus while you can find the 10-inch version on Amazon.

This mattress also has three layers of foam, but the quilted cover is made from microfiber and includes a thin layer of cooling gel memory foam, according to Zinus. The Winter Cloud mattress uses the same materials as the Bliss Memory Foam Mattress for its foam layers: gel memory foam and green tea-infused base foam. The mattress is 12 inches thick and is available only on the Zinus website.

