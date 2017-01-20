Feedback

'I am Concerned About my Daughters and Their Rights'

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Your Messages

Dear Mr. President: Letters from Inauguration Day

On the sidelines of the Capitol building, people sent messages to President Donald Trump and here’s what they had to say.

'I am Concerned About my Daughters and Their Rights'

'Please Stop the Hate'

'I Hope You Support Rail Transportation'

'I Want to Live in a Country...'

'Invest Before the Rest!'

'Put America First'

'Listen More. Argue Less'

'Don't Defund the NEA!'

'Humble Yourself. Count to 10'

advertisement

Top stories
Tracie Van Auken / EPA
Washington Faces More Anti-Trump Protests After Day Of Rage

D.C. Faces More Anti-Trump Protests After Day Of Rage

Presidential Inauguration
#ThanksObama: America Shows Love for Former President Online, on Street

#ThanksObama: Social Media Shows Ex-POTUS Love

Presidential Inauguration
Senate Confirms Retired Gen. James Mattis as Defense Secretary

Senate Confirms Retired Gen. James Mattis as Defense Secretary

BREAKING
As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting
Gallery

As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting

Presidential Inauguration
advertisement
Mexican Kingpin 'Chapo' Guzman Appears in Court to Face 'American Justice' Mexican Kingpin 'Chapo' Guzman Appears in Court to Face 'American Justice' Mexican Kingpin 'Chapo' Guzman Appears in Court to Face 'American Justice' Mexican Kingpin 'Chapo' Guzman Appears in Court to Face 'American Justice'

'Chapo' Appears in Court For 'American Justice'

U.S. news
Obama's Last Full Day On Job Filled With Nostalgia and Thank You Calls

How President Obama Spent His Last Day in Office

President Obama: The Legacy
Could President Trump Shut Down An Investigation If He Wanted?

Could Trump Shut Down a Russia Hack Probe?

U.S. news
Five Obamacare Provisions Trump Could Change Right Away

5 Obamacare Rules Trump Could Change Now

Health Care
Dozens Arrested in Anti-Trump Protests Around Inauguration

Dozens Arrested in Anti-Trump Protests Around Inauguration

Presidential Inauguration
Italy Avalanche: Survivors Found Alive Inside Buried Hotel

Survivors Freed After Almost 2 Days Trapped in Buried Hotel

World
Growing Up Barack: Meet Three Boys Named After President Obama

These Adorable Boys Were All Named After Barack Obama

President Obama: The Legacy
Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61

Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61

Latino
Obama's Afghanistan Legacy: What Trump Faces in America's Longest War

The Taliban Harbored Bin Laden. Obama Promised to Defeat Them. He Didn't.

President Obama: The Legacy