The Internet Search History of an Alleged American ISIS Supporter

Gregory Lepsky appeared in a New Jersey federal courtroom Friday to face charges that he planned to detonate a pressure cooker bomb in New York City in the name of ISIS.

Seamus Hughes of George Washington's Program on Extremism pulled this inventory of the defendant's internet search history from the case file.

latest posts from Intel Desk

Brazil Sentences 8 In Olympics ISIS Terror Plot

Eight men accused of plotting to attack the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on behalf of ISIS were sentenced Thursday.  

The men were found guilty in a Brazilian court of recruiting and promoting terrorism and face sentences that range from five to 15 years in prison. They were arrested in a series of  raids in late July 2016, several weeks before the Games.

They had all pledged allegiance to an ISIS offshoot, authorities said, and discussed a plan to contaminate one of Rio de Janeiro's water reservoirs.

"All of the accused were dedicated to promoting the terrorist organization called the Islamic State through the social networks Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," said the judge in the case, Marcos Josegrei da Silva.

The suspects, all Brazilian citizens, discussed plans in email threads, and via messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp, according to court documents reviewed by NBC News.

Some celebrated other terrorist attacks, like the shooting at the Orlando nightclub.

It doesn't appear any of them knew each other aside from conversations online and messaging apps.

The convictions are the first under Brazil's new anti-terrorism law. Previously, terrorism was not clearly defined in Brazil and was treated like any other crime; now an individual can face up to 22 years in jail if found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.

Image: Suspect charged with plotting to poison Rio de Janeiro's water supply
One of the men sentenced under Brazil's new terrorism law for a plot against the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Court Documents

ISIS Releases Truck Ramming Instructions

The newest issue of the ISIS magazine Rumiyah includes instructions for would-be terrorists about how to kill pedestrians with trucks. In infographic form, the instructions list the characteristics of the ideal vehicles ("slightly raised chassis and bumper"), where to buy, steal or rent the trucks, and the ideal targets.

The latest installment of the magazine's "Just Terror Tactics" feature comes as the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has just sent a warning about truck attacks to law enforcement agencies across the U.S. 

Image: Truck Attacks Poster Propaganda
Truck Attacks Poster Propaganda

Red Star? Try Death Star. Russia Takes Sides on Star Wars Day

We've got a bad feeling about this.

The Russian government jumped on the "May the 4th Be With You" bandwagon by tweeting the message "Come to our side" over a photo of a key Star Wars character.

Han Solo? Nope.

Luke Skywalker? Nah.

Yoda, you ask? Nyet.

The Russian Embassy in the U.K. chose a photo of Darth Vader, a villain bent on galactic domination, to personify itself on what's come to be known as Star Wars Day.

Hopefully it's just a snarky joke from a Twitter account known for trolling. Otherwise, someone tell the Pentagon to fire up the Millennium Falcon.

Trump Deletes Tweet Saying It Was 'Honor' To Host Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas

On Wednesday a tweet from President Trump's account said it had been an honor to host Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House. 

"An honor to host President Mahmoud Abbas at the WH today," said the tweet. "Hopefully, something terrific could come out (sic) it between the Palestinians & Israel."

After the tweet, which included a video showing a handshake between Trump and Abbas, had been retweeted thousands of times, it was deleted from Trump's account.

@realDonaldTrump

Iran Submarine Test Fires Cruise Missile, Fails

Iran tried to test-fire a cruise missile from a submarine in the southern Persian Gulf on Tuesday and failed, according to two senior U.S. officials.

One official described the launch as a “basic ejection test,” an exercise to ensure the submarine can launch the missile while submerged.  

The officials both said the test did not appear to be successful.

The submarine was in Iranian territorial waters and did not pose a threat to any U.S. military ships in the region, the officials explained.

The USS George H.W. Bush strike group is operating in the Persian Gulf, supporting military operations in Iraq and Syria.

Skadoosh! Man Who Claimed He Created 'Kung Fu Panda' Gets Two Years in Prison

What's the difference between "Panda Power" and "Kung Fu Panda"? Two years in jail.

That's the sentence given Wednesday to an amateur cartoonist who was convicted of falsely claiming that the DreamWorks studio stole the idea for its hit animated movie from him.

Jayme Gordon, 51, sued DreamWorks for copyright infringement in 2011, demanding $12 million. The studio spent more than $3 million fighting the case, and Gordon has been ordered to pay that amount in restitution.

Massachusetts prosecutors said Gordon had created some characters in the 1990s for a series called Panda Power. After he saw a trailer for "Kung Fu Panda" in 2008, he changed the drawings to match the movie images and claimed Hollywood was ripping him off.

He was caught, prosecutors said, when it was discovered that his revised panda pictures were traced from a 1996 Disney coloring book, even though they were dated several years earlier. At trial, Gordon denied copying them and insisted DreamWorks and Disney had also used his work for movies including "The Incredibles," "A Bug's Life," and "Flushed Away."

Image: Man Attempts to Defraud Dreamworks by Falsely Claiming to have Created Kung Fu Panda
Prosecutors said Jayme Gordon copied his panda drawings from a coloring book and then claimed DreamWorks stole the character from him. DOJ

Former NSA Chief Hayden: Agency Loses Intel, But Gains Politically With Collection Change

The National Security Agency's recent announcement that it will stop collecting American emails that mention people who are foreign intelligence targets will result in a loss of intelligence, but may help the agency politically, former NSA director Michael Hayden says.

"Operationally, they were wiling to pay the price — the NSA is going to lose some good coverage here," Hayden said in a Q & A published Tuesday by the Cipher Brief, an intelligence website. 

The NSA announced on Friday that it would stop collecting communications among Americans that simply mention a foreign intelligence target, and limit the collection to communications between foreigners.

In the past, if an American emailed another American about, say, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, that email might be picked up and stored by NSA.

The decision to stop doing that, Hayden said, is meant to make it easier for Congress to renew the law governing some of NSA's bulk collection, a provision known as section 702. Considered a valuable counter terrorism tool — and a potential invasion of privacy — the law expires this year.

First There Was Pink, Now There's a Deadly Opioid Called Gray Death

Synthetic opioids continue to morph into new and deadly forms. Take the latest warning from law enforcement in the Southeast about fatal overdoses from a compound dubbed “gray death.”

Consumed in rock or powder form, with the appearance of concrete mixing powder, this newly identified drug cocktail combines heroin, fentanyl and U-47700 and has been linked to at least four overdose deaths in Georgia  and Alabama, according to a law enforcement document obtained by NBC News.

Fentanyl and U-47700 are more powerful than heroin, and together, the drug combo is many times more powerful than heroin alone. Because the chemistry of the drug varies from batch to batch, it’s unpredictable how it will affect the user. 

Last year, two teen boys died from ingesting U-47700 in Park City, Utah after it was delivered — legally — to their homes via the mail. Also known as “Pink,” U-47700 is eight times stronger than heroin, and is part of a family of deadly synthetic opioids, all of them more powerful than heroin, that includes ifentanyl, carfentanil and furanyl fentanyl.

Total opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. nearly quadrupled between 1999 and 2014, rising from 8,050 to 28,647, according to statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The portion of those deaths caused by synthetic opioids rose almost twice as fast, from just 730 in 1999 to 5,544 in 2014.

Image: Gray death rock
A potent new designer drug called "gray death" is responsible for recent overdoses and overdose-related deaths in the Gulf Coast region of the US. NBC News

NYPD Sued for Documents on Facial Recognition Technology

A university think-tank that has raised concerns about unregulated use of facial-recognition by law enforcement sued the NYPD Tuesday after the department claimed it has barely any documents on how it employs the technology.

The Center for Privacy and Technology at Georgetown Law said it filed a freedom of information request for the material during research for an October report that called for new laws on how police departments can search photo databases using the increasingly popular tool.

The NYPD denied the request. After the center appealed, the NYPD said it could not find the specified documents beyond a single memorandum, according to the lawsuit.

The Georgetown group is now asking a court to compel the nation's largest police department to turn over any paperwork, citing statements from NYPD personnel in the press about how much they depend on facial recognition.

A 2016 article said the NYPD facial recognition unit had conducted 8,500 investigations, resulting in 3,000 matches and nearly 2,000 arrests. In a 2015 interview, a sergeant said the unit had "only misidentified five people."

Facial recognition technology collects data from a person's face and then compares that to databases that can have millions of faces, looking for matches. 

The Georgetown center said it can be an invaluable tool, but more needs to be done to address privacy and civil liberties issues. David Vladeck, the faculty director, called the NYPD's response to its request "deeply troubling."

"If no records exist, that means that there are no controls on the use of face recognition technology and we ought to worry about that," he said.

"If there are records, then why did the Police Department say that it couldn't find them? The lawsuit we've filed aims to get to the bottom of those questions."

The city Law Department said it was reviewing the lawsuit.

